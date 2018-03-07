Booking.com Return Forecast Based On Recent Annual Report

Booking.com (BKNG) is the company previously known as Priceline. It is the world's leading brand for booking online accommodation reservations, based on room nights booked and runs priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. A significant majority of gross profit is earned in connection with facilitating accommodation reservations.

Historical and Forecast BKNG Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to grow on a 16% trend. This is much higher than BKNG's historical growth trend of 7%. Yet in line with the previous year. When looking at total revenues from 2004 the analyst expectations seem reasonable. 28 analysts cover the company and get first hand contact with the head office. Their projections for revenue generate this chart. I aim to take readily available data and turn it into actionable information. This chart shows much the same is expected from BKNG for the next few years.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The chart also shows the range of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings estimates showing the average estimate at 19.6% growth for this year and 16.4% next year. These estimates are based off of the analyst revenue estimates and the Quantitative Alpha Analyzer to avoid discrepancies found in historical earnings estimates across all stocks analyzed. Even the most pessimistic scenario, which would result from margins decreasing at the max rate that occurred in the past, shows some earnings growth.

Return to Shareholders

The annual report states the board has authorized a share repurchase program which has about $ 2.4B left in purchase authority.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

The above chart shows an expectation that the company will execute all of the authorized share repurchases. This will result in the removal of 2.5% of outstanding shares from the market. This is in line with recent share repurchase trends as shown in the graph.

Share repurchase and issuance rates matter because earnings must be distributed across a larger number of shares when they are issued. This matters regardless of whether earnings are retained or distributed through dividends.

Given the cash on hand repurchases are expected to continue for both 2018 and 2019. These repurchases are baked into the return forecast shown below. If you want to be more conservative you can reduce the returns by 2.5% per year. I don't think that will change the assessment of the stock.

The company states that it does not expect to issue dividends for the foreseeable future. I am good with this because they are growing and using the cash to invest in future returns.

BKNG Stock Price is currently fairly valued

Two separate methods are used to evaluate price. The net present value (NPV) calculation uses historic and forecast earnings predictions combined with an implied discount factor based on historical prices to determine a price range. BKNG share price is estimated to be between $1367 and $1401 based on NPV.

This places the stock well above the NPV range. So why do I think it is fairly valued?

This is an extremely tight range of NPV estimates. The tight range is primarily due to the company's consistent growth of what Warren Buffet calls Owner Earnings. The Quantitative Alpha analyzer uses Owner Earnings as opposed to GAAP or Pro-forma to generate NPV because detailed sensitivity analysis has proven this to be the most reasonable method. It produces an NPV estimate that is consistent across the S&P. The S&P has more variability in Owner Earnings results than BKNG so it follows that there is less risk in BKNG and therefore a lower discount factor should be used resulting in a higher estimated price. Follow me? If not, check out Berkshire Hathaway's Letters to Shareholders and a financial textbook on discounting cash flows.

The second method uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises. This results in a current price prediction between $2635 and $2839.

Both valuation methods used show the stock price currently trading at the center of the expected value range. I am confident in the simulation as it is able to predict 97.8% percent of price variation for this particular stock.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

This chart shows the models prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show a net present value range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart only 3 years are shown.

Financial Strength

All primary financial indicators show financial strength with no cause for concern. As is my custom, let's go around the four pack below counter clockwise and I will tell you what I see.

Starting with Current Ratio, at 2.6X current assets to current liabilities the company is far from having any cash concerns to handle unexpected expenses.

Debt to equity shows the company well inside the top third (green region) of all S&P Companies. The cash flows also look solid with exactly the picture you want. At 0.8 the ratio is starting to climb into the range of a bottom third company. This should give us pause if the other financial metrics weren't so strong. To be honest, debt to equity is my least favorite measure and I have considered removing it for some time. Changes in equity, not debt, can have the opposite effect on the ratio. For instance, when BKNG repurchased shares, equity decreased and debt to equity increased. Debt to Equity punishes the company for share repurchases even though debt was constant.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Cash from Operations (CFO) has been increasing at 8.0% as a long-term trend. Expectations are such that CFO will grow 15.6% year over year for the next two years. The same math that made revenue expectations reasonable makes CFO reasonable. These trends are based on linear fits. Clearly from the curve the company is on an exponential growth path. This makes a CFO forecast of 15.6% reasonable when compared to long term growth. The linear fit is used because exponential growth is always constrained and I can't tell where or when the constraint will begin to influence growth.

Cash for Investments is steadily increasing as well showing the company has a steady long-term plan for investing which should result in continued growth.

Cash from Financing (CFF) shows little need for increased debt to fund investments. I would even be happy if it was increasing as a mirror to investments.

Finally, debt coverage also shows the company has over 2.6 times the required income to meet interest obligations and is on solid footing with no real debt burden to speak of. This, combined with CFO strength, is why we aren't worried about debt to equity.

The green shaded regions below indicate where the top third of companies fall (for that specific metric) in the S&P Index. Red indicates where the bottom third of companies fall.

Near Term Analyst Momentum

The same analysts that predicted the earnings used in the charts above have increased projections for this year. We have analyst predictions for 2019 as well but no change has occurred, so no change in expectations is available.

Source: Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer

Here we can see predictions for this year have stayed relatively flat ending at the same point they started. This speaks to the predictability of earnings for the company. Here we can expect the stock to drift sideways or track with the prediction range indicated shown in the share price and forecast chart.

Risks

I don't see any serious problems in the next two years. I love Airbnb, but it isn't going to take down Booking.com. The alternative room booking solution the BKNG has come up with is solid and across the globe users are likely to stick to the one they know.

I see Expedia (EXPE) in a friendly duopoly similar to Coke (COKE) and Pepsi (PEP). Booking.com is the Coke in this analogy.

As for tech majors such as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (FB) entering this arena…I could see it. This would hurt. Just the announcement of such a move would knock the valuation down to the bottom of the range displayed in the Share Price and Price Forecast Chart. The question is would the juice be worth the squeeze for such giants. Clearly my money is on no but this may be the inspiration for a future article. I would love for a hotel industry insider to give their opinion in the comments.

Expected Returns

An investment in BKNG will likely return between 10.6% and 14.2% per year over the next two years given current earnings projections, dividends and historical stock price valuations and outstanding. Some of this increase is a result of an 18.0% increase in intrinsic corporate value each year from earnings increases. The analyzer then takes the current trading price into account and reduces it slightly because it is starting to move to the top of its fair value trading range.

Conclusion

BKNG is a great company. I am holding mine despite the recent run-up. The stock has massive upside potential across the long run and its portfolio of sites is impressive and diversified. I would think BKNG would get hit by global recession or the end of this business cycle, but it managed to grow through the 2008-2010 Great Recession period without a hiccup. This is one of my core holdings and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. I will likely add more around $1900 if I get the chance. That's where I am expecting the share repurchase plan to put a bottom on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.