The Ill-Fated World Acceptance Corporation

The decline in earnings mixed with the increasing shares without any dividends is something to be considered particularly by the long-term investors.

“We are still weak, however, on certain key metrics and need to focus on improving them this fiscal year.”(March 31, 2017)

As this fiscal year comes to an end, it was seen that World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has been doing its best in the last three quarters to make a great comeback. As a matter of fact, it has been launching a lot of service/product lines to penetrate the market and get more access to buyers which might be a success as sales was seen to rise in every quarter. To make a comprehensive approach, each important account was analyzed then viewed as a whole.

Q3 and Q4 Report

Its net revenue, though slowly, has been consistently rising throughout the year, and if a comparative check would be done, a positive outcome would be obtained. However, it was apparent that it fell short as its operating costs and expenses kept rising in bigger chunks. Perhaps the company had to ask itself if all the efforts it exerted remained futile. And a stab would be felt more if it tries to weigh the increase in sales versus the increase in costs and expenses.

For years, it was obvious that the company is operating at a decreasing trend as it sales kept declining noticeably. But it could be seen in the next photo that it has been trying to avenge its decrease, as all quarters in 2017 were reporting sales higher than their comparative series. In fact, its Q3 reported that sales increased by 4.3% compared to Q2 and 4.7% compared to Q3 of the previous year. And in the cumulative series, Q4 of the current year increased by 2.5% from the previous year. Indeed, its sales has been better in the whole year.

As it focused more on generating income, it failed to acknowledge the need for a more prudent management. It already stated in its previous and expenses would be reduced, but they remained the same and even doing it in a more aggressive way, as it kept rising and eating a big part of the revenue pie. As a result, operating income and profit before tax kept decreasing throughout the year. Though the reflected figures were still positive, the decrease in 2015 and 2016 and per quarter of 2017 was really drastic and bothersome.

As a domino effect, net income consistently decreased as well. From March 31 which had 31 million, it significantly fell to 13 million, 9.8 million and 1.68 in Q1, Q2 and Q3, respectively, and is expected to have the same fate in Q4. In annual reports, net income, as reflected in a cumulative view, kept falling by big values in three consecutive years. From 110 million, it became 87 million, then 73 million. In a year-to-year view, apparently, net income was much lower compared to the previous result. This fiscal year-end may have the same result, or even lower value.

Both basic and diluted EPS, on the other hand, have been taking the same path throughout the year. What made it worse was the continuous increase in the number of shares amidst the consistently decreasing net income. From Q1 they both fell in Q2 by more than 25%. While in Q3, from 1.12 and 1.10, respectively, both fell to 0.19, giving a more than 80% decrease.

While all these (net revenue, operating income, net income, EPS) showed positive values, the trend of sustainability and profitability has been increasingly alarming. The actual amount decreased dramatically so was the percentage of growth. This could easily be answered by failure to maintain prudent management which was evident in its operating and other costs and expenses, but it would take a long time to fix this, and the company might incur greater expenses because of this. Also, if dividends were paid, would the company still report a positive value of its profitability per share? Disappointing but real, the company as of now, offers a little or no promise of growth and earnings in the coming periods.

Dividends

Should the company decide to pay dividends will there still be earnings? Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to find it out since the company hasn’t paid any of it for many years. And definitely, there will still be no dividend to be paid in a year or two. Investors particularly the long-term ones should contemplate now whether to start or continue investing here or not as this no longer offers earnings to look forward to.

Lawsuits

To support the explanation why the company has been going through financial difficulty, this has been added. Not only the mismanagement of resources and expenses was the reason of failing earnings, but also this one. This poses a further danger to the company’s performance in the eyes of an investor.

The company faced a 16 million USD settlement issue with its shareholders that came to an end last January 2018. This was due to alledgedly misleading financial statements that confused the investors partiularly those who bought a significant number of shares between January 30, 2013 and August 10, 2015. This not only costed the company, which again, will affect its earnings, but also lost a lot of potential customers and investors which might greatly affect its operations in the coming fiscal year.

Stock Price

From January 2 to 22, the price usually lied between 81 and 87, but in January 23, it suddenly climbed to 95 to 97 and remained there for a few days. In January 26, it surprisingly rose by a huge amount, from 97 to 117. Since then, the price usually played at 109, 110, 11 and 112, with some noticeable crests and troughs, at 118 and 104, respectively, Though this suggests a moderate volatility in price, it never went below 100 in more than a month, and thus, setting a new resistance and support level.

Final Thought

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what the figures convey and its Q4 results will be.

The company’s seemingly growing operations as it sales continued to increase were easily overcame by its operating and non-operating costs and expenses which resulted to consistently drastic decrease in operating and net income and EPS. And given the failing net income combined with increasing number of shares, will the company still be profitable should it decide to distribute dividends to its shareholders? The answer is a big NO. It may also be the underlying reason why there are still no dividends to be paid until now. This was further aggravated by its settlement issue with its shareholders due to alledgedly misleading financials that made the others lose their trust in the company. On the other hand, its price remained strong as it increased with some drastic increase that suggested a moderate volatility.

Given all these scenarios, should I invest in World Acceptance Corporation?

Short-term investors- The answer is depending on your risk tolerance, but gearing more on the negative side. It may be yes but up to a certain extent. If the price is considered solely, then it’s an advantage. Given that in only two months, the price increased by almost 30 points. It continuously increased in a gradual manner with some sudden crests. It rose significantly at times with little risk of falling. However, with some issues regarding the truthfulness of its financials, and the fact that its Q4 has not been released yet, one should ponder whether to continue investing here since press release is also an essential factor here. Short-term investors may venture here as the price trend shows, but have to be more watchful now given the failing earnings and its settlement issue with shareholders to avoid sudden loss.

Long-term investors- It’s a big NO. Its clearly falling fundamentals showed how sales increased but costs and expenses rose more, so net income and EPS kept decreasing over time. This was added by its settlement issue with its shareholders. It incurred a big amount, and lost its current and potential investors which further aggravated its condition. Also, its inability to pay dividends in many years is a big question to its sustainability and profitability particularly in the long-run. Given the scenarios, it is certain that the company wouldn’t do so in the coming fiscal year. The company offers no promise of earnings if you will just leave your money here. It will surely die a natural death. The company is destined to end this year without any positive impact but with worry about its future operation.

Whether you are a short-term or long-term investor, deciding not to invest here is a wise decision.

