The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All-Star Portfolio Reviews Several Frac Sand Suppliers For Possible Membership

In this article we look at some of the fundamentals, and several companies providing these materials, for inclusion in the Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All-Stars.

The major sand providers are positioning themselves to reap the rewards of this activity going forward.

Introduction

The frac sand story is pretty well known by now. All over the country huge volumes of sand are being injected into cracks created deep within oil and gas formations to allow hydrocarbons to flow easily into the well bore.

This business appears to have gone well beyond the flash in the pan stage, and be set for a number of years of steady double digit growth. I am on-board and want to participate in the fun.

In this article we will look at the underpinnings of this industry and certain aspects of several of the key players. The goal being to establish a position in one we feel most likely to contribute to our net wealth in the near term.

A brief history of frac sand

Eleventy-million, billion years ago the area we now call Wisconsin contained a shallow sea. A network of streams and river tributaries brought clastic sediments that settled in the broader expanse of this sea. These granular fluvial deposits were then tossed about over the eons by near-shore wave action, and aeolian effects of winds blowing and tumbling it, once the waves had deposited it on a beach. This constant shifting around and multiple cycles of re-deposition has left thick sediments of nearly pure quartz sand in the basin of this now, long gone sea. It even has a name, Great Northern White sand. Frac sand, by another name,

Fig-1, Source The purple shaded area is the outline of this sea a billion or so years ago.

Until recently there wasn't a lot of use for this material, except as additives in cement, and the odd-children's sand box. Then shale fracking came along and the world discovered just what a valuable commodity Wisconsin had. This nearly pure sand has a sphericity and crush resistance that makes it ideal for injecting into fissures created in the shale by the fracking process...which, is being done just about everywhere but Wisconsin. I just used a couple of terms that may have you scratching your head.

Sphericity , is a quality of roundness that enables the frac sand to pack tightly, but still leave channels, or "pores" between the individual grains for fluids to flow.

, is a quality of roundness that enables the frac sand to pack tightly, but still leave channels, or "pores" between the individual grains for fluids to flow. Crush resistance, is what enables the sand to withstand the closure forces generated by the weight of the over-burden of the earth above.

This granular form of Wisconsin's finest has two primary functions in the fracking process.

Provide a pathway of high permeability to the well bore from the reservoir.

Hold open the fissure that's been created in the rock.

In 2018 we find that, while cheese, a perennial favorite export delicacy of the Green Bay state, is still under no threat from sand, the fact remains that rail car after rail car has departed for the shale patches around the country over the last 15-years.

Fig-2, Source

Please note if you will, how nicely the location of the current sand mining industry shown in Fig-2, fits into the purple shaded area of Fig-1. Neat hunh?

Fig-3, Source A mini-mountain of Great Northern White awaits loading for parts unknown.

Where is all this beautiful erstwhile Wisconsin beach material going? The graphic below provide some clues. One area that is now receiving a lot of attention from the companies targeting shale production is the Permian basin, and is the area that we will focus on in this article.

Fig-4, Source

One of the oldest oil producing regions in the U.S., the Permian has been deemed largely played out several times in its history, only to come roaring back when some new technology made feasible extraction of oil and gas that had previously been uneconomic. Horizontal drilling and shale fracking are the parents of the current boom.

The Permian Basin

The Permian's history is vastly different and much more recent than that of Wisconsin. Comprised of principally of several smaller basins that now interest the oil and gas industry; the Delaware, the Midland, and the Central Basin Platform, the Permian hosted an inland shallow sea about 350 mm years ago.

Fig-5, Source

During this period of the marine depositional environment, both clastic and carbonate sediments accumulated, coated with organic goo, and resulting in the present multi-horizon petroleum producing intervals.

This makes the Permian the real-deal in my book for putting my hard earned cash to work. Oil operators are selling off other assets to focus their activities in this area. That is music to my ears, as it means this cycle of the Permian has legs, and will continue to run for a long time.

Here is what Pioneer Natural Resources, NYSE: (PXD), one of the largest Permian players says about this area as it moves to sell other assets.

"Timothy L. Dove, President and CEO, stated “I want to personally thank all of our South Texas, Raton and West Panhandle employees for their commitment and dedication to the continuing strong performance of these assets. They have created significant value for our shareholders over the many years we have owned these assets. After these divestitures are completed, Pioneer’s operations will be solely in the Permian Basin.”

When a major player like PXD makes this kind of commitment it helps me to sleep better at night putting my own money to work.

Fig-6

Tool Box Talk

Ok, with that preamble out of the way, which hopefully you found to be of interest, let's look at three major frac sand suppliers. I am not doing a deep dive financially here, so I am not going to paste slide after slide from the company reports. A few relevant to my thesis that I want exposure to the Permian activity will be included with commentary.

What's driving my interest is that the sand providers are well off their highs of a year ago. While having recovered somewhat, current prices still represent good entry points for investors wanting this exposure in their portfolios.

Hi-Crush Limited Partners, NYSE: (HCLP)

Source

The earnings growth is obvious here, driven by reducing the mix of Great Northern White with the sand locally produced in the Permian, near Kermit.

Growth is what we are after here, and HCLP is set up to provide it. The slide below shows that they have put the entire basin within reach of their distribution network.

Hi-Crush 2017 earnings call slide deck

Hi-Crush 2017 earnings call slide deck

Summary for HCLP. This company is back on track after a significant investment cycle amid a downturn in the business. They are throwing good and increasing earnings and free cash presently, and forecast continuing to do so for the next several years. Current pricing represents a trailing PE barely in double digits as well. Margin expansion is a high probability as earnings grow.

Source

You can see even at today's price HCLP has room to appreciate another 35% or so without breaking new highs. And, break new highs it certainly could if the market gives it a higher multiple. We view HCLP as being a prime candidate for inclusion in the Daily Drilling Report's All-Star portfolio.

Fairmount Santrol, NYSE: (FMSA)

Source

FMSA has good coverage in the Permian, so that's a mark in the plus side of the column for me.

One thing that concerns me is they are taking on a lot of debt in the Unimin acquisition. Their PE multiple is already nearing triple digits. FMSA is sounding a lot like a company where everything needs to go really right for it do well. And, that scenario rarely persists in the oilfield for very long.

Ongoing mergers bug me anyways. They distract from the business at hand, and can drive customers to other suppliers.

Bottom-line, FMSA worries me and owning it might affect how well I sleep. I don't see it as a strong candidate for inclusion in the portfolio.

U.S. Silica, NYSE: (SLCA)

Like the other sand suppliers SLCA is well off its highs, but on the rebound as the activity increase that 2017 saw has made it to their bottom line.

Source

Positive EPS tells me they are making money on operations in spite of opening new facilities in the Permian.

A fairly low multiple gives me confidence that as business continues to improve they can meet dividend obligations and perhaps buy back shares. Additionally, the market will surely assign a higher multiple to them as successive quarters confirm the rebound.

Source

Revenue doubled YoY

Net income quadrupled, going from a loss in 2016 to a nice profit in 2017

Source

SCLA looks to be well covered in my area of interest, with a good plant and distribution network.

Source

I am a technology driven guy. I respect the advantages that coming from using your brains to improve a customer's experience with a product. Saving time is big deal in the oilfield. Sandbox seems innovative, and despite the cost of rolling out these boxes, a step that will get them business.

Summary and your takeaway

All things considered, Hi-Crush is going to be my choice for entry into the Daily Drilling Report's All-Star Portfolio. U.S. Silica would be number two. Fairmount just has too many negatives to be a serious contender.

Reasons for Hi-Crush-

Attractive share price for a small portfolio. It won't consume too much of my available capital.

Nice dividend for a company its size.

Lowest PE multiple of the companies I looked at

Best risk/reward scenario presented.

Risks

Clearly as has been demonstrated in the past these are not sleep well at night-type of companies. Meaning, you can't just buy them and forget them. If you choose to make an investment here, you have to stay on top of it.

If the fracking industry takes a downturn due to oil price drops, government intervention, changes in technology...whatever, you could find yourself underwater in a hurry. So please keep that in mind if you choose to follow me into this space.

One note in particular you should heed. The Permian is the subject of huge interest and investment at this juncture. This particularly true of sand mines. This frantic rush, although justified by current demand could lead to discounting if the market cools for any reason. See my first comment for instruction.

That said, even though we missed the bottom in this sector, we have an attractive entry point here for Hi-Crush and will soon take an entry position. I am looking to start in the $12.50/Sh area, and it will need to back-pedal to get there. We are patient and don't chase stocks. They come to us, or we don't buy them.

Final notes

I am not an accountant or CPA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

