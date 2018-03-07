Nutanix - This train is leaving the station

Nutanix (NTNX) reported the results of its second quarter late last week. Surprise! The results were another blowout. I will reprise some of the salient numbers below, but suffice it to say that once again, the company confounded skeptics, of whom there remain many, and continued to outgrow expectations and transform itself into a software-only revenue model without visible problems. Just about all of the metrics that investors study showed a company with accelerating growth that is becoming accepted as a true enterprise supplier by many of its customers. This was a quarter in which the company garnered its first $10 million transaction and closed 3 deals of greater than $5 million. That suggests that its transition to a vendor at an enterprise level, a subject that has been marked by some controversy, is moving along quite successfully. In addition, the company has still retained Dell as a nearly 10% customer. It must be terribly galling to the folks in Round Rock that their customers insist on using Nutanix software. And this was a quarter in which the company expanded its customer base by more than 1000 new name accounts, ending the period with almost 9,000 total customers.

Whether or not this company is actually #1 in the HCI space depends on how one parses statistics. And as an investor, I am not sure how much it really matters-if the company continues to grow at rates above 50%, I will leave the debate on bragging rights to others. But it is hard to quarrel with the success the company continues to enjoy in what is the strongest segment of the IT hardware space. (Yes, I know this company is moving to sell only software, but I will retain traditional terminology for the sake of consistency and convenience.)

Nutanix shares made a new high the other day, trading at $45. That brought the share price appreciation to about by 20% in the last 3 months, although prior to that the shares had been on a tear and they are up by 87% over the past year. Are they still worth buying? Simple answer-I think so. I don't expect the shares to rise 20% every quarter of course, and I doubt that they will rise another 87% in the coming year, but the company is growing fast enough to provide investors with a decent investment outlook. The HCI wave has years of growth ahead with the latest studies released in late January forecasting a CAGR of 42%. Nutanix is most likely to get more than its share of that growth and its moves to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions will lead to even faster percentage top line growth.

Analysts use many techniques to try to value hyper-growth names like this and most of them are inadequate because they insist on using a model that looks for a rapid reversion to the mean. But a couple of years of 40%+ growth can calm any concerns regarding valuation. (Sorry for the awful pun-CALM is an important Nutanix product.). And the transition to software margins and a concomitant level of valuation suggests that this name has much further to go regardless of analyst consensus price targets. There may be better ways to trade these shares and a better entry point-I will leave the tactics of establishing a position to readers-but in terms of a long-term growth name to own within the IT space, Nutanix continues to be one of my favorites and that is so even at its current share price.

The company continues to track ahead of its forecasts when it comes to profitability. And it continues to say that this over-attainment relates to its inability to hire fast enough, with opex spending lagging planned levels. Clearly the company has to create infrastructure to insure its continued leadership in the HCI space and to successfully implement its land/expand strategy. The odds are that the company will grow opex more rapidly than in the recent past, although hiring the appropriate level of talent is likely to prove difficult. Regardless of the specifics, which cannot be readily gauged by outsiders on a quarterly basis, this company has a well-defined path to non-GAAP profitability, and one that should be realized sometime in the fiscal year 2019.

Given the company's very strong bookings performance with growth reaching 57% and exceeding reported revenues by 24%, it isn't too surprising that the company generated a significant level of operating and free cashflow. The company was able to sell $575 million zero coupon convertible notes, and with its positive cash flow, it has increased its cash balance to about $920 million. The company announced that it was acquiring a company called Minjar, which has a Botmetric service that can be used to optimize the performance of a multi-cloud environment. At a high level, this is a strategic acquisition that enhances the company's theme of focus on the hybrid cloud. The company had previously bought Calm, now a part of the Nutanix offering, and PernixData. Minjar will be integrated into the Calm technology stack. All of these acquisitions are strategic, are not designed to produce financial accretion. The CEO suggested that there are more in the offing.

The company raised guidance noticeably both in terms of revenues and in terms of decreasing the projected net loss. In terms of looking at guidance, it is simplest to look at dollar based gross margin comparisons which even out the effects of eliminating hardware revenue. Last year, the company reported non-GAAP gross margins of $112 million in its fiscal Q3. This year, it is projecting that non-GAAP gross margins will reach $190 million in the current fiscal Q3, based on its now current forecasts for $280 million in reported revenues and a non-GAAP gross margin projection of 68%. That is gross margin growth of 47% and represents a baseline in thinking about this company's expected performance. Given the 57% bookings growth last quarter, and the 104% increase in major deal flow, I would be surprised if the company did not continue to exceed its now current guidance.

Using quotes from Shakespeare has become far less popular in this 2nd decade of the 21st century than was the case when I reached maturity. That's too bad, really, as so much of what Shakespeare wrote is timeless. When I consider Nutanix, I am most reminded of the passage that reads "There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves or lose our venture." The quote comes from Shakespeare's play, "Julius Caesar." No, I don't think making a commitment to these shares is the equivalent of making a play to rule the known world or assassinate its ruler. Nor do I think the CEO of Nutanix, Dheeraj Pandey, has the importance of a Brutus in world history. But still, I do believe that the hyper-converged wave will remain an important investment theme for some years.

As this is an article about Nutanix earnings, I will at least reprise the salient headline numbers. Revenues as reported rose by 44% to $287 million. Adjusted for the elimination of $14 million in hardware revenue, the top-line growth was 51%. The company is forecasting that its adjusted revenue growth this current quarter will be close to 70% after adding-back $45 million of revenues that will be eliminated as the company transitions to a software-only model. While that kind of a number may seem difficult to accept, it is likely a function of the strong increase in bookings that will translate into revenues in the current quarter.

As mentioned, billings grew faster than revenues and reached $356 million up 57%. Software and support billings, which exclude hardware, actually grew by 60%. The book to revenue ratio was 1.24, noticeably above prior expectations. It is worth mentioning that the major partnerships that Nutanix has with large server providers were all operating at high levels last quarter. As mentioned, Dell was involved in almost 10% of bookings and included 3 large deals. Solutions including Lenovo hardware were up 80% sequentially. IBM (IBM) was involved in its first two deals with Nutanix while the Cisco (CSCO) UCS relationship continues to burgeon, with large deals in the multi-million dollar range closing and total bookings to Nutanix from Cisco rising 40% sequentially. Partnering with all of these vendors as well as others on an agnostic basis remains a very powerful element of this company's distribution strategy.

Gross margins dollars grew by 46% on a GAAP basis, with product gross margins rising by 40%, probably the best proxy for the company's current growth rate. GAAP operating expense growth was 20% in the quarter, and neither general and administrative and research and development costs grew at all year over year. Those results were at variance from the company's plan and are not likely to be repeated. Clearly the company needs to create significant infrastructure in order to ensure that it can lead the market and have the resources necessary to support its customers. And, needless to say, Nutanix has to continue to expand its product footprint in order to capture increasing market share. The opportunities in the HCI/Virtualization space are enormous and the winners in the space - and there will be more than one - will be characterized by their introduction of leading edge technology both in HCI and in its "adjacencies." While the company has a relatively clear path to profitability as it leverages its growing scale, that doesn't mean it will be able to do so without substantial incremental investments.

The company is forecasting that operating expenses will rise from about $199 million reported this past quarter on a non-GAAP basis to around $220 million. I think that kind of progression is reasonable and indeed necessary. Enterprise level large deals do not sell themselves and the company has a very ambitious set of development objectives that were outlined by the CEO during the call. I think it is important to note that the company reduced stock-based comp materially in the quarter, and that stock-based comp is running more than 40% below the levels of the prior year. I think as hiring accelerates, so too will stock-based comp.

Not terribly surprisingly, Nutanix was able to generate strong cash generation compared to the prior year last quarter. Overall, CFFO reached $46 million in the quarter, compared to $20 million the prior year. That number was achieved despite the decline in stock-based comp last quarter by $11 million. The improvement in cash flow was influenced substantially by the drop in GAAP losses and by the increase in deferred revenue balances, which more than offset some of the other balance sheet items. Collections, as mentioned on the call, were quite strong and specifically, the company collected $10 million for a deal it will not recognize as revenue until the current quarter. As Nutanix morphs into more of a software vendor and offers different kinds of consumption options, it seems reasonable to project that deferred revenue growth will continue at elevated rates for some time to come. This, coupled with gradual improvements in profitability, will drive higher cash flow going forward.

Analyzing the Nutanix Tide

I have written about Nutanix in the recent past-in fact my last article dates to when the shares were downgraded by brokerage JPMorgan Chase. So, I want to avoid reprising that article, to some extent.

Last quarter, as mentioned earlier, Nutanix closed its first $10 million software deal with a major beverage producer. This was a new customer making a mega-purchase that included the Acropolis hypervisor. Historically, Nutanix has been a land/expand company and that is still the case. But the company has now developed credibility such that it has been able to sell large software deals to first time users that include its own hypervisor. It represents a bit of an inflection point for this company.

I can't stress how important the Nutanix hardware agnosticism is to its success. Customers are free to mix and match servers and often do so as was called out in the latest conference call. Self-evidently, that capability is a major differentiator between Nutanix and its competitors, who are part of hardware companies. Most users will not want to buy hardware upfront, if they can avoid doing so, as prices continue to follow the Moore's Law paradigm. But users can and will make large and long-term commitments to software that is completely portable with regards to different servers. It is the reason why the concern about the software transition, that animated much negative commentary after it was announced, is not just wrong, but completely wrong, and indeed the software only strategy is a profound positive and differentiator for Nutanix.

The company is in the early stages of offering a cloud version of its software, that it calls X-I server. The service, launched about 9 months ago, is based on the use of Nutanix Calm and allows users to develop deployments based on networks that include hardware from many of the large server vendors including Dell, IBM, Cisco etc., Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and AWS (AMZN) services and "natively" with the Nutanix XI cloud. It is the ultimate in maximizing user choice.

This offering is in its early days, so it is hard to evaluate its ultimate success, but it is, again, a major differentiator between Nutanix and its competitors. The combination of XI Server, Minjar and Calm, are all components of the company's strategy to help users implement and optimize hybrid and multi-cloud networks. Just to briefly mention Calm, it is a footprint extension for Nutanix that is designed to launch the company into the world of DevOps. I will leave it to readers to decide if they want to make a deep dive into that potential opportunity, but it is not insubstantial.

Most IT vendors offer some kind of system management software. I am not going to try to evaluate whose is better and to some extent, that really depends on a variety of factors, and in particular, depends on the unique requirements of specific users. Nutanix offers something called Prism Pro. Last quarter a couple of Nutanix users bought Prism Pro in deals that were greater than $3 million, one of them as part of a Cisco/UCS deployment.

I think that in the coming year, Nutanix will launch an offering to compete with VMW for use cases involving network virtualization. Will it be better than NSX, the VMW offering in the space? Of course I don't know. I assume it will have a variety of features that offer specific user benefits that NSX currently doesn't offer. But the key consideration as an investor, is that it offers more runway and more reason to expect that Nutanix will maintain its hyper growth status on into the future.

Finally, I should mention the 2018 Garner Magic Quadrant report on HCI systems. Gartner has rated Nutanix the leader in the space, ahead of Dell, VMW, Hewlett Packard and other noteworthy competitors. I have linked the report here for the convenience of readers. While the ratings of Gartner and other 3rd party market research analysts aren't the end all of making competitive judgements, it certainly is a confirmation point with regards to the rising tide being enjoyed by this company.

Is this a good time to buy Nutanix shares?

I am not in a position to offer readers trading advice about these shares. Will it really matter in the long-run, whether or not Garry Cohn remains as the economic advisor to the president? Will Nutanix sell more or less or the same number of hypervisors based on the potential tariff on steel? I simply do not have second sight as to how stocks might trade on a daily or weekly basis. At this point, the shares have risen by almost 19% in a week. There are different opinions as to how to deal with that kind of share price activity, any of which might be appropriate at a given point.

What I can say is that there is a clear case to be made for owning these shares in a long-term growth portfolio with the expectation that forecasts for growth and for profitability will increase over time for the reasons I have tried to point out above. And I believe that as the software transition continues for this company, likely valuation metrics will increase.

The company is holding an analyst day on March 12th. Some of those kind of events allow investors and observers to get a better perspective on growth opportunities and profit enhancement goals. I can't say that a particular investor day might present a good buying opportunity. It will, most likely, reinforce the case that the company's operational performance has made all by itself for the shares.

Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of a bit over $7.2 billion based on 167 million shares outstanding. The company's net cash balance is a bit more than $500 million, bringing the enterprise value to $6.7 billion. The company, at this point, only specifically forecasts a single quarter at a time, and during its transition, some of the specific revenue metrics are not really germane to a valuation analysis. I think using the First Call consensus estimates for fiscal 2019 revenues when the transition to a software only model is likely to be mostly completed, provides a better foundation for an EV/S analysis. At the moment, that consensus is for revenues of $1.3 billion and that results in a calculated value of 5.5X on an EV/S basis. Simply put, that is a remarkably modest valuation for a company that is sustaining growth at or above 50% and is likely to maintain that growth rate for at least a couple of years.

Nutanix is not going to achieve non-GAAP profitability until sometime in its fiscal 2019 year. Over time, given what I perceive to be the functional advantages of its solutions, it will be able to continue to charge premium prices. And, over time, it will start to do more and larger enterprise deals. At some point, operating margins will reach very profitable levels, substantially greater than 20%, I believe. But that is for the future and earnings do not figure into a valuation analysis at this point.

Nutanix has started to generate some CFFO as mentioned earlier, and it likely will continue to do so. As it becomes more of a software company, it is reasonable to expect that it will continue to experience a rapid growth in deferred revenues. And the odds are, that it will see a reversal in its current trend of lower levels of stock-based compensation. But that said, it is not going to achieve a free cash flow yield materially above 2% or 2.2% in the next year or so.

Investors buy these shares because of hyper growth expectations and some visible path to profitability and expectations of a highly profitable business model in the future. They do not and will not buy these shares in the short-term because free cash flow yields are compelling.

Should readers buy Nutanix shares today? Probably not. Should readers add Nutanix shares to their portfolio as a core long-term holding? I believe so. There are trading techniques to scale into names such as this and shares have pullbacks. I would be waiting for those events to add to or establish a long-term holding in this name. Even from here, I expect the shares to produce positive alpha over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.