RELM Wireless Corp (RWC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to RELM Wireless Corporation's Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Months Ended December 31, 2017. This call is being recorded. All participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Following management's remarks, the call will be opened to questions.

Before turning the call over to Mr. Vitou for opening remarks, I will provide the following Safe Harbor statement. Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and factors. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and some of the factors and risks that could cause or contribute to be such material differences have been described in yesterday's press release and in RELM's filings with the SEC. These statements are based on information and understandings that are believed to be accurate as of today, March 7, 2018, and we do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Timothy Vitou, President of RELM Wireless Corporation. Mr. Vitou, you may begin.

Timothy Vitou

Thank you, Michael. Good morning everyone. And welcome to the RELM Wireless conference call for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2017. Thank you all for participating this morning. As I’ve mentioned on recent quarterly earnings calls, 2017 was full of transformative changes. As we move ahead toward a bright future, I believe we’ll reflect on 2017 as the year in which the foundation for success was built.

While some of the changes significantly impacted our financial and operating results, they were all essential to reposition the company for growth and success in the coming quarters and years. RELM today is a much different company than it was just one year ago. We experienced significant and fundamental transformation, from our brand name to our senior leadership, our product design and development to manufacturing operations. And we launched the renewed focus on quality and customer service. Almost every aspect of the company has undergone meaningful positive improvements. Some changes and enhancements are still ongoing and yet others planned for the near future.

We expect this dynamic will continue indefinitely as our team embraces a culture of continuous improvement. I believe the Company is emerging from this transformative period with leading edge products, world-class talent and much better position for growth and profitability. Somewhat obscured by all the changes and related financial charges was our exceptional sales here. At over $39 million, 2017 was our second best sales year and in at least the last 22 years, exceeded only by 2016 sales which included over $18 million from one customer, the Transportation Security Administration the TSA. Comparatively, sales for 2017 were from a much broader customer base and without the benefit of one mega contract. Excluding TSA for comparison purposes, 2017 sales grew 21% from 2016. This broad based success included growth from new state and local customers, which is a strategic focus for us.

We also had substantial demand from legacy federal and state public safety agencies, as well as international sales, primarily in Canada. We have invested in additional sales staff and new sales tools to capitalize on our momentum as it continue to drive sales growth in 2018 and beyond. Exciting new products and technology will be additional important contributors to our growth plans. Later this year, we plan to introduce the first model in our line of multiband products. Although, related development cost impacted earnings in 2017 and we’ll continue to do so in 2018, this represents a critical investment in the Company's future. The number of customers requiring a multiband solution has been rapidly increasing in recent years.

Our participation in this segment of the market will complement our existing KNG Series product lines and enable us to capture greater market share. Our manufacturing and quality organizations will be key components for future success. To a large extent, these areas received our primary attention for change and improvement in 2017. During the year, we strengthened the Company's leadership in these areas with the addition of experienced accomplished personnel with backgrounds in lien manufacturing and six sigma quality programs.

Thereafter, we launched a very comprehensive evaluation of our products, our markets and our strategies. This evaluation in some cases has driven additional cost as our products and lines were reconfigured to incorporate new technology and features and to improve manufacturing processes that will result in better efficiencies and first pass yields that ultimately translate into more competitive product cost. Also derive from the evaluation, we recognized a charge of $3.2 million to write-off inventory with limited customer market opportunities, primarily due to technology and cost considerations.

Fortunately, the extraordinary charges and expenses incurred during 2017 were largely one-time non-recurring items. Absent these items, we would have generated a profit for the year. More importantly, our core business remains strong. Sales for the past two consecutive years have been the Company's best in over 20 years. The current product lines are improved and exciting new products and technologies are on the near term horizon.

The core business was supplemented by a strategic investment that has generated exceptional returns and a significant amount of cash. New strategic investment opportunities are routinely evaluated that they present themselves. The balance sheet remains strong with exceptional liquidity and cash and accounts receivable with no debt. Meanwhile, our capital return program has provided shareholders with dividends for seven consecutive quarters and repurchased approximately 192,000 shares of our common stock. We believe the next several years represents unique opportunity for the Company to enter exciting new markets, such as the much-anticipated FirstNet and increase our share of existing markets with the introduction of innovative new products. With the improvements we implemented in 2017 and others that are now underway, the Company is well-positioned to excel in this environment.

This concludes my overview this morning. I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Kelly, who will review the financial and operating highlights for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

Bill Kelly

Thanks, Tim. Following is a summary of our financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2017. Net sales for the fourth quarter 2017 increased 30.4% to approximately $9.4 million compared with approximately $7.2 million for the fourth quarter last year. For the full year 2017, sales totaled approximately $39.4 million compared with $50.7 million for 2016. 2016, as Tim noted, included approximately $18.1 million from our contract with the TSA, which were not replicated in ‘17.

Including sales to the TSA for a more meaningful comparison, 2017 sales were approximately 20.9% higher than the previous year. Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales for both the fourth quarter and full year 2017 were skewed by inventory write-offs and costs associated with product modifications and upgrades, which were recognized in fourth quarter. Accordingly, gross profit margins as a percentage of sale for the fourth quarter of 2017 were approximately a negative 10.6% compared with 41.9% in the fourth quarter last year. For the full year of 2017, gross profit margins totaled approximately 24.2% compared with 33.7% for the same period last year.

For the previous year, gross profit margins were impacted unfavorably by competitive factors associated with the TSA contract. For the fourth quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $3.95 million compared with $2.7 million for last year's fourth quarter. For the full year 2017, SG&A expenses totaled approximately $14.6 million compared with $12.8 million for the same period last year.

During 2017, we incurred expenses related to new product development. We also incurred expenses associated with severance arrangements and professional fees. During the fourth quarter, we recognized expenses totaling approximately $1.4 million related to the settlement of a legal matter. Also during the fourth quarter, we sold shares of Iteris, realizing a gain of approximately $546,000. For the full year, we recognized gains totaling approximately $1.8 million from the sale of our Iteris shares.

During January and February 2018, we sold our remaining Iteris holdings, which were 1,317,503 shares sold for approximately $8.3 million. Our cost for these shares totaled approximately $2.4 million. Consequently, as of the end of February, our cash balance approximated $15 million. For the fourth quarter 2017, we reported a net loss of approximately $4.3 million or $0.31 per diluted share compared with net income of approximately $92,000 or $0.01 per diluted share for the fourth quarter last year. For the full year 2017, net loss totaled approximately $3.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share compared with net income of $2.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share for 2016.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tim.

Timothy Vitou

Thanks, Bill. With much of the organizational and process changes already in place, we're really looking forward to 2018. 2017 was a year of transformation. We’re now looking at 2018 as year for growth. We are continuously refining our go-to-market strategies to capitalize on current sales momentum to take advantages of strategic new product launches and to expand sales and market share. Although, there is still progress to be made in all of our business segments, including manufacturing and quality assurance, we've established a solid foundation in people, processes and technology for both near-term success and long-term expansion.

We’ll now move onto the question-and-answer portion of today's conference call. I would like to remind everyone that we do not provide financial and operating guidance on a quarterly or annual basis. And accordingly, we will not answer questions in that regard. Mitchell, we’re now ready to open the floor for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Jordan with Noble Financial Group. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Jordan

First question is with the inventory write-offs, and you're talking about development efforts of new products. Is this a sign that the company has really shifted more completely towards a digital product line focus?

Timothy Vitou

I would say that it's been an ongoing shift into the digital arena for the last several years. When I took over in January as President, I pulled together the key senior management, especially the sales guys and we were looking at what the market is actually looking to do as far as growth and expansion, and then we compared it to our current product lines and looked for where we could improve our go-to-market strategies. I think that you'll find that our real true growth is going to come definitely from the digital alignment, but you’re also going to see a very big push into the multiband arena. I had mentioned in the call that we’re going to be introducing this year, our first multiband radio. You'll see a very significant amount of our growth coming from that business. Some of the inventory that we had to eliminate basically came from some of the products that we did not have a home form they’re more obsolete products.

Mark Jordan

A second question for me. Given your sales mix, what is the mix between sales that are tied to new installations, new customers versus sales that are from existing customers, which would be add-on replacements growth units? What's the breakdown typically between the two?

Timothy Vitou

The thing that's getting me charged-up every morning is we are finding exciting new partners on a daily basis. We have our core strength in our legacy accounts like the Forest Service, the DOI many, many DoD segments by our products and have been for many, many years. But we’re finding a lot of our growth coming from and that mix is changing right now is from brand-new customers that we haven't had a relationship within the past. That tells me that our products are reaching new audiences and we’re beating our competition in some places where we historically haven't really competed. I don't have in front of me the actual mix of existing customers versus FTUs, first-time users. But I would say that it's growing in the first time users significantly.

Unidentified Analyst

The question I have is on the gross margins. In the fourth quarter, obviously there been a lot noise with the one-time write-offs. Absent those write-offs, my calculation shows that the gross margin would have been approximately $4 million. Is that correct the correct.

Bill Kelly

That is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

So $4 million, that would give us a gross margin percentage of about 42.5%. And I show that I guess be the highest that you had this year. So those look like good numbers there?

Bill Kelly

We shoot for in the 40s at a minimum and we expect that new products will make that improve.

Unidentified Analyst

And then a question on the multiband radio. Unfortunately, here in the Northeast, we had a snowstorm and I was cut off about two minutes of your introduction there. You said you expect that later this year. Is that something we expect by midyear or is that more toward year-end. When can we expect that?

Timothy Vitou

It will be in the second half of the year, Ed. We’re going through -- as a matter fact, we have our biggest show of the year today, tomorrow and Friday, the IWCE show in Orlando. And we are having private showings of that product. We’re getting customer feedback. We have been doing that for quite a while now. We will introduce it later in the year and we anticipate taking orders for it in the second half of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then under the R&D, the expenses for 2017 I guess was about a million from the previous year. Do we expect those levels to remain elevated until the multiband radio is released?

Bill Kelly

Yes, we do. We still have some heavy lifting to do on that product through the remainder of this year, but we do expect that -- we expect the first version to be simply but we will be going into secondary versions, particularly mobiles during 2019.

Timothy Vitou

Ultimately multiband and represents a product line, it's not just one product it will be a couple of different levels and a couple of variations as Bill notes, portable version and a mobile version. And then there is many other exciting avenues we can go down in years to come as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And then couple of years ago, the Company was I guess working at one time on a dual band radio. Is that something that’s -- when put on the shelf or is that something that still being worked on?

Timothy Vitou

No, we have eliminated that product, Ed. And in it was based on the decision to go forward with the multiband product. The multiband product will be able to do everything the dual band did and more. And we needed the resources to get moving on the multiband project many of the same people that were doing the dual bands. But we felt that the near term and the long term represented a much greater return on our investment going into multiband. So we eliminated the dual band, that was part of some of the cost that we had incurred early in the year and some of our write-offs on inventory was eliminating the dual band small portion but still in it.

Unidentified Analyst

I take a look at selling, general and administrative expenses and I see that they’ve never been higher, in fact they’re 50% higher this year than last year, looking at the quarter. Can we expect SG&A to continue to be at these high levels?

Bill Kelly

We expect to continue to experience elevated engineering expenses associated with multiband development. In 2017 and particularly the fourth quarter, we experienced unusual expenses associated with this legal matter that we defended and ultimately settled. Those are over with. So I do expect to see the G&A portion of SG&A decline for that reason in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Based on the income statement, I see SG&A in one location and then legal settlements down below. So I see the SG&A and legal sentiment are separate. So looking at the part…

Bill Kelly

What you see is listed separately as legal settlement is the actual settlement what is embedded in the G&A portion of SG&A expenses or the legal fees associated with the pending that matter.

Unidentified Analyst

And the legal settlement dealt with what type of issue specifically?

Timothy Vitou

During the year, our go-to-market analysis on how we define and how we -- the channels that we chose to use for sales representation, we decided to eliminate a sales representative out on the West Coast. As part of our releasing them, there was a lawsuit. We vigorously defended ourselves in council and management decided that a settlement was the prudent course based on the potential long-term of additional cost. So by enlarge, by eliminating this sales organization that was representing us, we believe in the long-term we’re saving a considerable amount of commissions that we would have been paying to them. So and we have a leaner, more efficient sales organization going forward with the direct representation as opposed to a outsourced representation. And this is basically derived from listening to our customers who are asking for a direct factory representation so that was the changes we implemented.

Unidentified Analyst

I see that with all the expenses that's taken place this last quarter and the last year, it's wiped out the earnings that have taken place over the last three years. Are we going to improve on that because we've -- basically we haven't made any earnings over the last three years, what's happened as last year. We have been able to provide jobs for people but for the stockholders and investors, are we going to start seeing some profits coming through?

Timothy Vitou

Leanne, we are absolutely committed to doing just that. We believe that 2017 was a year that we couldn't continue going in the direction we were going in many different aspects. We believe by bringing in some of this world-class talent in their divisions or their segments of the business, we have really ignited a new energy inside the Company. We've got a huge investment in our new sales organizations and those individual sales teams are -- the results are proving out to be exactly what we needed to do, investment in our product we had to make if we wanted to continue to grow the company. And as painful as some people will consider '17 from a profitability standpoint or lack thereof, we fully anticipate turning that around in 2018 that is our goal.

Sam Bergman

Couple of questions regarding a discontinuation of a private line. Can you tell us what that product line was?

Timothy Vitou

We had started development on one of our core legacy products, our DPH series products. We were trying to embed into that a dual band capability. So it wouldn’t have been just one flavor or one big brand it would have been multiple -- dual bands. We decided to eliminate that because many of the same engineer resources that we have building that developing that product were needed to develop our multiband. And that is a much longer go forward and a much bigger arena to participate in than the dual band.

Sam Bergman

In regard to the TSAs contract back a year and half ago. Any opportunities this year in 2018 with the TSA are not?

Timothy Vitou

That was a multiyear contract and it was very front end loaded in year one, but there were four optioneers after that. We do anticipate getting business out of TSA in 2018 and its actually -- it's been a fantastic relationship and account, it not only organically is growing where we’re adding new products and some services to that relationship, because of that relationship we’re exponentially growing in other federal agencies, because they like what we’re doing and the service we’re providing insider TSA. And they’re looking us as a valued partner with different agency. So we’re excited about both growing TSA organically and what it brings to us exponentially.

Sam Bergman

Can you give us any color on RFPs right now versus last year this time?

Timothy Vitou

On what?

Sam Bergman

On RFP or pipeline?

Timothy Vitou

Well, with our new investment in sales the individual plus some of the tools that we’re arming these guys with, our pipeline and funnel is increasing. We’re seeing an increase in the federal space in RFPs, don't -- let’s keep in mind that the country has gone through these continuous resolutions for many years that’s actually nice to see agencies that have a budget, that helps these guys decide what money’s they want to spend going forward. We’re seeing lifecycle replacement opportunities and just pure growth opportunities at the federal space. The state and local are again a huge target for us going forward for a lot of our investment in sales people work, and we’re out on the street right now getting into areas that we hadn't been before, hadnt really had the ability do to attack, we do now. So we do see our RFP activity increasing, our pipeline and our funnel increasing and as the old head of sales, I am extremely excited about the momentum we have. That is a real true story for us for last 16, 24 months.

Timothy Vitou

Thank you, Michelle. And I would like to thank everyone for participating in today's call. We look forward to visiting with you again when we report our first quarter 2018 results in May of 2018. Thanks everybody have a great day.

