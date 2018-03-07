Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 9 BDC Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

Next quarter, I am expanding my BDC coverage list by one. The highest vote total in the comments section will be the BDC I add to my coverage list.

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) recent results and compare several of the company's metrics to nine other business development company ("BDC") peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare MAIN's recent net asset value ("NAV"), economic return, net investment income ("NII"), and stock price to annualized NII ratio to the other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of 3/2/2018. Table 2 will compare MAIN's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2017 and 12/31/2017 to the other BDC peers.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on MAIN and some of the company's BDC peers at periodic intervals. These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Franklin Square ("FS") Investment Corp. (FSIC), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), and Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC).

Understanding the general characteristics of each company's investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic.

Towards the end of this article, the following comparisons between MAIN and the nine other BDC peers will be provided: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 12/31/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 12/31/2017; 6) quarterly NII per share; and 7) current stock price to annualized NII ratio. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

Side Note: As of 3/2/2018, two BDC peers I typically cover had yet to report earnings for the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. As such, data for American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) and NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) was not available at the time this article was prepared. With that being said, PART 2 of this article will include ACSF's and NEWT's applicable metrics.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how MAIN compares to the company's nine other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 -NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on MAIN and the nine other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2017; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2017; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 3/2/2018; 7) 3/2/2018 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017; and 9) 3/2/2018 stock price to annualized NII ratio. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

MAIN:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MAIN had an NAV of $23.02 per share at the end of the calendar third quarter of 2017. MAIN had an NAV of $23.53 per share at the end of the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.51 per share or 2.22%. When including MAIN's monthly dividends and special periodic dividend totaling $0.845 per share, the company had an economic return of $1.36 per share or 5.89% for the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. It should also be noted MAIN had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $4.22 per share or 19.10% which outperformed all of the BDC peers within this analysis by a wide margin. With that being said, a portion of this return was directly attributable to accretive issuances through MAIN's "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity offering program.

When excluding MAIN's accretive equity offerings, the company's performance during the past four quarters was mainly attributable to the following two factors: 1) minor-modest underpayment of dividends when compared to the company's NII (excluding its special periodic dividends which are generally paid out of cumulative capital gains); and 2) continued net appreciation within multiple control and affiliate investments (especially CBT Nuggets, LLC [CB Nuggets], Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC [Gamber-Johnson], IDX Broker, LLC [IDX Broker], MSC Adviser I, LLC [MSC Adviser], and Principle Environmental, LLC [Principle]). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of MAIN's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 9/30/2017 and 12/31/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 12/31/2017 Versus 9/30/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, MAIN had 71% and 4% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 12/31/2017, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of MAIN's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans remained unchanged and decreased by (1%), respectively. MAIN also had less than 1%, 0%, and 25% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), CLO/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) decreased (1%), the company's percentage of CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other remained unchanged, and its percentage of equity/warrants increased 2%, respectively. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017.

As of 12/31/2017, MAIN's investment portfolio had a "fair market value ("FMV") versus cost" ratio of 1.0831x. When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was notably above the mean of 0.9730x. When compared to a ratio of 1.0588x as of 9/30/2017, MAIN's FMV notably increased during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. MAIN had 2.3% and 0.2% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 12/31/2017; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the nine other BDC peers as of 12/31/2017, MAIN's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was notably and modestly below the mean of 4.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

As of 12/31/2017, MAIN's investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized gain of $1.10 per share (when based on a per share count as of 12/31/2017). When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN had the largest cumulative realized gain per share amount (positive catalyst/factor). MAIN's cumulative realized gain (loss) figure was notably more attractive when compared to the mean of ($1.53) per share. In fact, only ARCC and GBDC also had a cumulative realized gain as of 12/31/2017 (and a notably lower per share amount). I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities, due diligence, and expertise. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a "proper/true" per share amount).

As of 12/31/2017, 5.90% of MAIN's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics and/or services linked to the sector). When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN's oil and gas exposure was modestly above the mean of 3.92%. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly increased; mainly the result of minor FMV appreciation.

As of 12/31/2017, 72% of MAIN's debt investments had floating interest rates while 28% had fixed interest rates. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates increased 2%. When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN continued to have a modestly lower percentage of debt investments with floating interest rates when compared to the mean of 84%. However, it should be noted the proportion of MAIN's debt investments with floating interest rates has gradually increased over the past several years. For example, as of 6/30/2016, MAIN's proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was only 62%.

In addition, MAIN had a slightly below average weighted average London Interbank Offered Rank (LIBOR) cash floor as of 12/31/2017. As such, currently most of MAIN's floating-rate debt investments have already surpassed their applicable cash LIBOR floor (a positive). Therefore, as current/"spot" LIBOR continues to rise in the future, MAIN's investment portfolio as of 12/31/2017 would continue to benefit from a gradual increase in stated interest rates (ultimately enhancing yields assuming the longer-end of the yield curve does not continue to flatten [or worst-case scenario become "inverted"]). A flattening/inverted yield curve would continue to put pressure on "base" rates/spreads of newly originated debt investments. MAIN's weighted average cash LIBOR floor will be further analyzed in PART 2.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, as of 3/2/2018, MAIN's stock price traded at $35.78 per share. When calculated, MAIN's stock price was trading at a premium to NAV as of 12/31/2017 of $12.25 per share or 52.06%. While MAIN continues to trade at a material (at or greater than 10%) premium to NAV and at a very large premium to all BDC peers within this analysis, I would point out within last quarter's analysis (as of 11/23/2017) the company was trading at a 75% premium to the company's then NAV as of 9/30/2017. As such, MAIN's premium to NAV has decreased (23%) over the prior approximate three months.

It should also be noted MAIN's NII of $0.643 per share during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 greatly exceeded all the BDC peers within this analysis. Simply put, MAIN should continue (and deserves) to trade at a large premium to the company's BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company's stock price as of 3/2/2018 to its annualized NII, MAIN had the second highest ratio at 13.92x (GBDC had the highest ratio at 14.50x; a negative). However, MAIN's current annualized NII ratio is a notable decrease when compared to a ratio of 16.94x as of 11/23/2017.

Comparison of MAIN's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to Nine BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss) percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) MAIN: 2.22% increase in NAV; 5.89% economic return

2) PSEC: 1.75% increase in NAV; 3.73% economic return

3) ARCC: 0.97% increase in NAV; 3.27% economic return

4) GBDC: (0.25%) decrease in NAV; 2.24% economic return

5) SLRC: 0.05% increase in NAV; 1.88% economic return

6) FSIC: (1.38%) decrease in NAV; 0.64% economic return

7) OCSI: (1.30%) decrease in NAV; 0.60% economic return

8) AINV: (1.79%) decrease in NAV; 0.45% economic return

9) OCSL: (5.68%) decrease in NAV; (3.65%) economic loss

10) MCC: (8.76%) decrease in NAV; (6.86%) economic loss

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the trailing twelve-months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) MAIN: 19.10% economic return

2) GBDC: 10.55% economic return

3) ARCC: 10.46% economic return

4) FSIC: 7.95% economic return

5) SLRC: 7.68% economic return

6) PSEC: 5.89% economic return

7) AINV: 4.96% economic return

8) OCSI: (2.39%) economic loss

9) MCC: (10.44%) economic loss

10) OCSL: (14.91%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers as of 12/31/2017 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) SLRC: 0.0% non-accrual rate

2) FSIC: 0.2% non-accrual rate

3) GBDC: 0.4% non-accrual rate

4) MAIN: 2.3% non-accrual rate

5) AINV*: 2.4% non-accrual rate

6) ARCC: 3.1% non-accrual rate

7) OCSI: 3.9% non-accrual rate

8) PSEC: 4.3% non-accrual rate

9) OCSL: 12.7% non-accrual rate

10) MCC: 16.9% non-accrual rate

* = wrote-off many non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers as of 12/31/2017 (share count as of 12/31/2017; in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) MAIN: $1.10 per share cumulative realized gain

2) GBDC: $0.35 per share cumulative realized gain

3) ARCC: $0.33 per share cumulative realized gain

4) FSIC: ($0.27) per share cumulative realized loss

5) OCSI: ($0.97) per share cumulative realized loss

6) PSEC: ($1.14) per share cumulative realized loss

7) SLRC: ($1.74) per share cumulative realized loss

8) MCC: ($3.21) per share cumulative realized loss

9) OCSL: ($3.39) per share cumulative realized loss

10) AINV: ($6.32) per share cumulative realized loss

Next, the following were the 3/2/2018 premium (discount) to NAV as of 12/31/2017 percentages for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (46.69%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

2) PSEC: (29.31%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

3) OCSL (24.96%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

4) FSIC: (22.04%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

5) OCSI (21.54%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

6) AINV: (19.09%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

7) SLRC: (6.05%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

8) ARCC: (5.65%) discount to NAV as of 12/31/2017

9) GBDC: 12.34% premium to NAV as of 12/31/2017

10) MAIN: 52.06% premium to NAV as of 12/31/2017

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.643 per share NII ($0.047 increase versus Q3 2017)

2) SLRC: $0.440 per share NII ($0.030 increase versus Q3 2017)

3) ARCC: $0.328 per share NII (($0.031) decrease versus Q3 2017)

4) GBDC: $0.311 per share NII ($0.004 increase versus Q3 2017)

5) FSIC: $0.220 per share NII ($0.014 increase versus Q3 2017)

6) PSEC: $0.203 per share NII ($0.026 increase versus Q3 2017)

7) AINV: $0.155 per share NII (($0.001) decrease versus Q3 2017)

8) OCSI: $0.154 per share NII (($0.033) decrease versus Q3 2017)

9) MCC: $0.132 per share NII (($0.026) decrease versus Q3 2017)

10) OCSL: $0.095 per share NII ($0.014 increase versus Q3 2017)

Finally, the following were the 3/2/2018 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for MAIN and the nine other BDC peers during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) MCC: 7.80x (9.14x as of 11/23/2017)

2) PSEC: 8.08x (9.68x as of 11/23/2017)

3) FSIC: 8.24x (9.82x as of 11/23/2017)

4) AINV: 8.59x (9.75x as of 11/23/2017)

5) OCSL: 11.53x (16.85x as of 11/23/2017)

6) SLRC: 11.64x (13.43x as of 11/23/2017)

7) ARCC: 11.96x (11.37x as of 11/23/2017)

8) OCSI: 12.53x (11.48x as of 11/23/2017)

9) MAIN: 13.92x (16.94x as of 11/23/2017)

10) GBDC: 14.50x (15.47x as of 11/23/2017)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed MAIN and nine other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) quarterly NAV increase (decrease) and economic return (loss); 2) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 3) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2017; 4) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 12/31/2017 (great indicator of long-term performance); 5) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 12/31/2017; 6) quarterly NII per share; and 7) current stock price to annualized NII ratio.

When compared to the nine other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN once again outperformed during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 regarding its NII per share and economic return (a positive factor/trend). This article also highlighted MAIN had an above-average FMV versus cost ratio, modestly below average investments on non-accrual status, modestly above average exposure to the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics and/or services linked to the sector), and the highest cumulative realized gain per share as of 12/31/2017. These metrics are direct, factual evidence as to why market participants have continued to value MAIN at a notable premium to all of the BDC peers within this analysis. Over the prior several months, MAIN's stock price to annualized NII per share ratio has decreased to a more attractive level regarding valuation (along with most peers).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range ($23.65 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 range.

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a BUY (however, close to my HOLD range). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $41.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a $0.20 per share increase when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately five weeks ago). The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $36.65 per share. This price is an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last MAIN article.

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of this article. PART 2 will take a look at MAIN's past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results to eleven other BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

