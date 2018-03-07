Broad Market Health Will Soon Be Restored

In light of the recent market-wide correction, investors are wondering if there still are any technical and/or fundamental justifications for a complete restoration of the bullish conditions which prevailed prior to February. The answer is “yes” and the weight of evidence is surprisingly supportive that the market’s health will be fully restored by spring. Here we’ll examine the evidence as we try and discern what the coming weeks will unfold. We’ll also look at which areas of the market should outperform as the bull’s vigor gradually returns.

Late last year I mentioned here the potential for 2018 to be an exciting year. The longer-term technical indicators, coupled with the stock market’s strong fundamental underpinning and bolstered by forward economic momentum, told us to expect a major run-up in stock prices at some point during the first half of the year, possibly continuing well into the summer months. While that outlook was temporarily sidetracked by the February correction, there already are preliminary indications that the bull’s health is being restored and will soon be back to its winning ways.

In the wake of last week’s “tariff tantrum” we’re seeing an avalanche of predictions and commentaries from Wall Street analysts as to what impact, if any, the steel and aluminum tariffs might have on the market. Some vehemently assert that import tariffs could drag the country into an economic recession if they aren’t mitigated. Others maintain the tariffs will help revitalize domestic industry while having little impact on the economy at large. Since no one knows for sure what the ultimate outcome of Trump’s trade policy will be, there's no need for further speculation on the matter. That doesn’t mean that investors are completely without guidance, however. The old tried-and-true bromide that every successful investor knows by heart can always provide valuable insights on what likely will be next. “The tape tells all.”

The stock market “tape” doesn’t indicate that informed investors are concerned about the prospects of imminent recession or financial market turmoil. In fact, the market has since recovered from last week’s “tariff tantrum” with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) recovering all its losses since last Thursday’s sell-off. This money voting action among investors in the aggregate bespeaks a lack of concern about an imminent recession or a bear market. Indeed, it suggests instead that cooler heads are prevailing against last week’s emotional response to a potentially threatening economic proposal.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Meanwhile, as the NYSE broad market continues its consolidation following its recent decline for the tech-heavy Nasdaq has maintained its relative strength position throughout the last few weeks. Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week lows have been well below 40, a sign that internal health is returning to the tech sector faster than it is to the Big Board. On Tuesday for instance, there were only 27 new lows on the Nasdaq while the ratio of new highs to new lows was a very strong 5:1. For the NYSE-listed stocks, by comparison, the new highs-new lows ratio was only 2 ½:1 while the new lows numbered 34. That’s a big improvement over last week’s excessive number of new NYSE lows, but we still need to see a few more days of fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows to let us know that internal weakness among NYSE-listed stocks has diminished.

As it now stands, tech stocks are leading the way higher with many in the tech arena showing both relative strength and forward price momentum. Semiconductors continued to strengthen with the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) rallying 1.50% on Tuesday to close at a token new high. This is technically significant since leadership in the SOX is typically a precursor to leadership in the Nasdaq as a whole, as mentioned in the previous commentary. Conspicuous leadership in the SOX also has served as a harbinger of strength for the S&P 500, which is another reason for believing that the broad market will regain its strength as we head into spring.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Financial sector stocks also are outperforming and are showing no signs of concern from the proposed import tariffs. The NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) also conspicuously made a new high on Tuesday (below), which is extremely significant for the intermediate-term broad market outlook. Historically, broker/dealer stocks are among the most sensitive of all industry groups to the stock market’s future direction. An established rule of thumb is: “As goes the broker/dealers, so goes the broad market.” With XBD clearly having shaken off the concerns of last month’s correction it should be only a matter of time before the S&P 500 (SPX) follows suit.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Another segment of the tech sector which is even now in a conspicuous relative strength position is the cyber security industry group. One of the best ways of getting some exposure to this leading industry right now is through the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position vs. the broad market. I continue to recommend that fund traders long this fund use the 33.72 level as the stop loss for this trading position.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Another way of participating in the relative strength of the stock market’s strongest performing industries is the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV). The Focus 5 ETF includes five of the top-performing market segments at any given time, which now includes the banks, Internet stocks, industrials, and producer durables. As can be seen in the following graph, FV also is one of the few actively traded ETFs which have made new highs this week. I recommend using a level slightly under the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for long positions in this ETF.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

I must mention by way of caveat, however, that the indicators discussed in this commentary are of intermediate term (3-6 month) significance and may or may not have any bearing on the immediate (1-4 week) broad market outlook. The most important thing that can happen to fully restore the immediate-term outlook is for the NYSE new 52-week lows to remain below 40 for several consecutive days while the new 52-week highs continue to increase. Until then, investors should remain focused on the areas of conspicuous relative strength discussed here, including the techs and the leading financial sector stocks.

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for additional improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows before establishing major new long positions. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.