Near-Term Financial Expectations For Ballard Power Are Too High

Potential sell-off after perceived weak Q1 numbers might provide an opportunity for speculative investors to position for an anticipated stronger second half of 2018.

Based on management's statements on the conference call, current consensus expectations for H1/2018 are too high.

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Investors continue to be disappointed with Ballard Power's muted FY2018 guidance with the shares now down 16.5% since the company reported fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on March 1 and a whopping 30% year to date.

For investors following the company more closely, the cautious FY2018 outlook shouldn't come as a big surprise given the large amount of one-time technology transfer revenues and fuel cell engine sales to the company's Chinese partners over the course of 2017.

Mostly due to the ongoing lack in hydrogen infrastructure, FCEV sales in China are expected to ramp very slowly over the course of 2018, causing Ballard Power's China revenues to be largely limited to the minimum commitments under the take-or-pay MEA supply agreement with the company's Chinese fuel cell stack joint venture. Accordingly, revenues from the company's, by far, most important market are projected to decline materially from FY2017 levels.

While no real surprise, a large revenue decline for the all-important China market, clearly, doesn't look great from a headline perspective, particularly after a recent shortseller report already caused some meaningful deterioration in investor confidence by scrutinizing the company's strategy and prospects in China and raising major issues regarding the credibility of the company's local partner and largest shareholder, Broad-Ocean.

That said, management remained upbeat about the company's prospects due to increased levels of activity in virtually all of the company's regions and business segments and even called guidance "conservative" a number of times on the Q4 conference call.

While I don't doubt that Ballard Power might be able to secure more business and potentially outperform initial projections over the course of the year, I am less optimistic for the first half of FY2018.

On the conference call, management guided for first half revenues to be roughly 40% of total FY2018 revenues, pretty much in line with the company's FY2017 revenue trajectory.

Unfortunately, current consensus estimates are calling for Q1 revenues to grow by more than 20% and Q2 revenues to increase by roughly 12% on a year-over-year basis while the company's guidance implies a more or less flat revenue performance in the first half.

Moreover, the company faces a very tough gross margin comparison in the first half of the year as one-time, China-related technology transfer revenues inflated gross margins far above the corporate average in 2017:

Q1/2017 Q2/2017 Q3/2017 Q4/2017 Revenue 22.7 million 26.5 million 31.9 million 40.3 million Gross Margin 42% 38% 32% 31%

With the technology transfer revenues not repeating in 2018, the company will, most likely, be facing substantial margin compression during the first half of the year. Given the absence of high margin revenues and lower fixed cost leverage, margins might even dip below 30% during the first half of FY2018. Even with better fixed cost absorption in the second half, investors should not expect the company's consolidated gross margin to come even close to the 34% number reported for FY2017.

On the call, management reiterated its previously stated target of gross margins to come in at 30%+ going forward. Given the headwinds discussed above, I wouldn't be surprised to see margins dip by roughly 10% year-over-year to about 31% in FY2018.

Bottom line:

Should the current analyst consensus remain unchanged going forward, investors need to prepare for a huge Q1 miss on both the top and bottom line as analysts' forecasts remain substantially above the revenue levels indicated by management on the recent conference call.

In addition, the company will be up against a sky-high year-over-year gross margin comparison as one-time technology transfer revenues inflated Q1/2017 gross margins to a whopping 42% despite very low overall revenue levels.

Undoubtedly, these issues create substantial, additional headline risk and consequently, I wouldn't want to be long the stock going into the Q1 earnings release.

That said, a potential sell-off on perceived weak numbers might offer speculative investors an opportunity to position for an anticipated stronger second half of the year.

In the meantime, expect Ballard Power's shares to exhibit some short-lived strength on the heels of the company's frequent news releases but to come back rather quickly each time given the muted outlook for FY2018 and anticipated short-term risks to financial expectations.

Even after the almost 50% decline in the share price from recent multi-year highs, the company doesn't exactly look like a bargain, still trading at almost 5x projected FY2018 revenues, quite ambitious for a company that faces some meaningful margin compression and stagnant revenues this year.

Investors looking for an alternative investment in the fuel cell space should take a look at fellow Canadian competitor Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS). Just like Ballard Power, the company is currently very active in China and expects FY2018 revenues to grow by more than 50% year-over-year. At this growth rate, I would expect Hydrogenics' gross margins to approach or even surpass Ballard Power over the course of this year. At just 2x projected FY2018 revenues, the company looks far more reasonably valued while also offering a much better short-term growth outlook. That said, even with no meaningful sales growth expected for Ballard Power in FY2018, Hydrogenics will remain considerably smaller at roughly half the size of Ballard Power from a top-line perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.