March 8 Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

Last Week and This Week

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate a draw of 56 bcf, which is 2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 1 bcf smaller than a year ago, and as much as 73 bcf smaller than the five-year average for this time of the year.

We estimate that last week, the number of total degree days (TDDs) declined by 12% week over week across the U.S. It should be noted that we have seen a decline in both heating-degree days (HDDs) and cooling-degree days (CDDs). This does not happen very often (as a general rule, a decline in heating demand is accompanied by an increase in cooling demand and vice versa) and is typical for shoulder seasons (April-May and September-October). A drop in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest U.S. This week, colder weather returned and we believe that TDDs should rise by 16% (see chart below).

Next Week

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some mixed results. ECMWF's extended-range model is projecting above normal HDDs for the week ending March 16, but below normal HDDs for the week ending March 23 and just normal HDDs for the week ending March 30. CFSv2's long-range model is projecting normal to slightly below normal HDDs in March and April. The ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 06z Ensemble midrange models are both projecting mostly above normal HDDs over the next 15 days, although GFS is more bullish than ECMWF. Overall, our analysis shows that next week the number of TDDs will remain above the norm, but will drop some 2% week over week.

Source: Bluegold Research

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in underground storage is smaller compared to the previous year and also compared to the five-year average. The next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of the five-year average deficit in storage by a total of 81 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 33 bcf.

Currently, we expect double deficit in storage to continue expanding until May 2018, but not without temporary setbacks. Also, we believe that annual deficit will grow faster than the five-year average. In the short term, however, we expect both deficits to stabilize. Currently, we project that by March 23 the annual deficit will shrink by 24 bcf, while the five-year average deficit will shrink by 42 bcf over the same period.

