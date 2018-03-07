Sleep Country Canada Is Looking Good

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) (TSX:ZZZ) is a leading mattress retailer in Canada. The company is accelerating its revenue and same-store sales growth. In addition, its higher margin accessories segment is also performing well. The company has several catalysts (e.g. share buybacks, and dividend increases, etc.) to potentially move its share price higher in the next year. Hence, I believe Sleep Country Canada is a buy for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Reasons why Sleep Country Canada is a Good Buy

Strong same store sales growth despite Sears Canada’s liquidation

Despite some investors’ concern about the deceleration of Sleep Country Canada’s same store sales growth rate (“SSSG”), the company delivered an excellent quarterly result. After two straight quarters of decline, Sleep Country Canada’s SSSG increased by 9.3% year over year. Likewise, its total sales growth rate of 13.4% in Q4 2017 was much better than Q3 2017. This strong growth was a surprise as Sears Canada’s liquidation also occurred in the same time frame.

Revenue growth rate re-accelerating

Beside strong same store sales growth rate, Sleep Country Canada’s revenue growth rate appears to regain momentum. This is evident in its accessories segment. As can be seen from the chart below, after two quarters of low to mid single digit revenue growth rate, its Q4 2017 revenue from its accessories segment grew by 8.6% year over year. This is particularly meaningful as accessories typically have higher margin than its mattresses business.

Improving Operating EBITDA Margin

Sleep Country Canada’s EBITDA margin continues to improve. As can be seen from the table below, its Q4 2017 operating EBITDA margin increased to 16.7% from 14.1% a year ago. Similarly, its 2017 annual operating EBITDA margin of 17% was 80 basis points higher than its 2016 margin. While Sleep Country Canada increased its EBITDA margin, I have noticed that it plans to grow its advertising by double digits in 2018. This will hurt the company’s margin if Sleep Country Canada cannot grow its revenue proportionately. However, I think the increase in advertising spending will actually significant grow its revenue as Sears Canada’s liquidation has left a big market share for other mattress retailers to grab. There is significant growth opportunity there. Its double-digit growth in advertising spending should help win a huge chunk of market share.

Excellent Balance Sheet

Sleep Country Canada’s balance sheet is excellent. Its long-term debt of C$107 million only represents about 22.2% of its total assets at the end of 2017. This was even better than the ratio of 25.8% back in 2016. Its 2017 long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x is extremely low in my opinion. Its low debt means that rising interest rates will not have a material impact on its margin in the near term.

Share Buyback Program

Since Sleep Country Canada has a healthy balance sheet, the company is able to return cash back to its shareholders through share buybacks. The company has purchased 641,326 common shares in the fourth quarter (about C$21.9 million) and still has about 958,674 common shares of quota available for repurchase. Together, the company will purchase about 4.5% of its total shares.

Significant Dividend Growth Potential

Sleep Country Canada currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.165 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1.8%. Although its dividend yield is not high, its dividend growth rate was spectacular. In 2016 and 2017, the company increased its dividend by 15.4% and 10% respectively. Sleep Country Canada’s current dividend payout ratio (based on its adjusted EPS) in 2017 was about 39.1%. This is even lower than the payout ratio of 41.1% in 2016. As Sleep Country Canada grow its revenue and EBITDA, I believe the company has a good chance to continue to increase its dividend by double digits.

Outlook in 2018

As Sears Canada finished its liquidation process, Sleep Country Canada is in a good position to benefit. Sleep Country Canada is estimated to gain C$48 million in new mattress sales as National Bank Financial suggests (click here). Sleep Country Canada's strategy to grow its e-commerce to penetrate its satellite market will continue to grab market share as well.

Investor Takeaway

Sleep Country Canada performed well in the past quarter with strong SSSG despite facing the liquidation of Sears Canada. The company appears to be able to carry on this momentum to 2018. Beside its strong sales growth, the company also has several catalysts that might move its share higher. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, I believe Sleep Country Canada is a good stock to hold on to.

