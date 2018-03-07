Merck & Co. Needs A Pipeline Boost As It Eyes Future Acquisitions

Merck & Co. (MRK) has been making many strides in Immuno-Oncology (I-O) by continually expanding the indications for its blockbuster drug KEYTRUDA but investors want to know what is next. The stock is at the same price level from April 2016 and KEYTRUDA is on the cusp of overtaking Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) drug OPDIVO and becoming the new leader in I-O. Investor enthusiasm has been waning and the most likely cause of this depression has been the pipeline. With only 1% annual top line growth in the past year, something has to change. Its top selling drug Januvia/Jaumet for diabetes is under global pricing pressure after the insulin price fixing scandals broke out early last year. Its number two drug KEYTRUDA has had massive growth but advances in the I-O market could threaten its dominance. Its pipeline needs a boost and acquisitions seem to be the only path forward because 50% of its phase 3 drugs are simply expanding the number of indications for KEYTRUDA. The good news is that at the end of 2017, it was sitting on $8.4 billion in cash and short-term investments. The recent acquisition of Viralytics on February 21 for $394 million suggests the start of a buying binge in I-O as it looks for combination therapies.

Author Slide from Quarterly Reports

Merck & Co. and Bristol-Myers Squabble Key in Shaping the Future

Before looking at possible takeover candidates to fill the holes in MRK's pipeline, it's important to address the sense of urgency for MRK. Refreshing investor's memories, it was only last year that Merck & Co. settled its patent litigation regarding the licensing of KEYTRUDA with its competitor Bristol-Myers. Under the settlement agreement, MRK was required to pay 6.5% of net sales until 2023. KEYTRUDA is likely to overtake OPDIVO as the largest immunotherapy drug on the market in the current quarter. One of the primary reasons for overtaking OPDIVO is the strength of its label which doesn't require a PD-1 test prior to therapy. MRK has 9 more cancer indications in phase 3 testing with about 3 more big ones coming like breast, colorectal, and gastric but the remaining ones aren't the big. The recent acquisition of Viralytics is telling on how MRK might be planning to deal with BMY. Viralytics compound CAVATAK is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA ideally making KEYTRUDA more effective. Assuming MRK can get CAVATAK to market, it can boost the pricing of CAVATK and dramatically lower the price of KEYTRUDAl; thus, paying significantly lower licensing fees that only serve to strengthen its competitor BMY.

Ideal Candidates In I-O

The perfect candidate for MRK would be a combination drug that works with KEYTRUDA and boosts the Objective Response Rate (ORR) higher than 33% over a 2-year period, its current benchmark. Additionally, it would need a phase 2 or 3 drug candidate. Research has uncovered two promising candidates that might fit this acquisition mold.

Immune Design (IMDZ) is working on a class of drugs that activates the immune system to boost production of CD8+ or cytotoxic cells. These T-Cells contain the antigen from the cancer and are specifically designed to kill the cancer cell. Its lead compound CMB305 is slated for a phase 3 for Synovial Sarcoma by the end of this year. This represents the quickest path toward revenue, but its other compound G100 is in phase 2 trials for the treatment of Follicular NHL and it has a predictive biomarker called TLR4 which could be a platform technology. MRK would be most interested in this compound because it increased the Objective Response Rate from 15% to 38%. Then, in the subset with tumors with high TLR4 expression, the ORR climbed to 57% in combination with KEYTRUDA. The higher the TLR4 expression, the greater the ORR rose in that group. The chief scientific officer of IMDZ is Jan H. ter Meulen, MD, PhD. He was the executive director of Merck Research and there could be a possible link for an acquisition. The company has 48 million shares with a market cap of $156 million and $64.4 million in cash and short term investments as of September 2017. Its enterprise value is $91.6 million going into a phase 3 trial.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) has a lead compound GR-MD-02 that just recently completed a phase 2b study for NASH cirrhosis and had statistical relevance and beat the endpoint well over 2 fold in half the patients without esophageal varices. It has the first proven efficacy in a disease affecting millions, and NASH is the largest unmet medical need in the world. It is submitting results to the FDA seeking Breakthrough Therapy Designation, but this isn't the reason MRK should buy it. Its lead compound GR-MD-02 is also in a phase 1 cancer trial for refractory melanoma patients and has shown efficacy in the first and second cohort of patients. View the waterfall plot diagram below and notice the worst responding patient in the second cohort had a 50% response. Also, notice the responses are dose dependent. If the current trend continued and you assumed the worst responders rate of 50%, then the next cohort of patients should ALL have complete responses. Investors should be cautioned and understand this is a small group of 9 patients, so results can vary, but it was made clear after the second cohort that all these patients enrolled were refractory to KEYTRUDA.

Corporate Presentation Slide

Assuming the worst case scenario trial results: the next cohort of patients isn't refractory to KEYTRUDA (inclusion criteria requires refractory); GR-MD-02 is not dose dependent; and the current trends plateau then GR-MD-02 in combination with KEYTRUDA will have an ORR of 62.5% vs. 33% with KEYTRUDA alone. In essence, GR-MD-02 in combination with KEYTRUDA made treatment twice as good in 1/8th the time with none of the side effects of KEYTRUDA.

Corporate Presentation Slide - Shows Resolution of Refractory Patients Tumor after 3 of 5 injections that resulted in a Complete Response

Corporate Presentation - Incurable Patient's PET Scan (Refractory to Keytruda) Before and After

Corporate Presentation - Resolved ALL Tumors in less than 6 months

It is in its final cohort of dose escalation using double the dosage of the second cohort. Data is due out in June and which is literally only 3 months away and really puts the heat on MRK to buy GALT before the data is released. This data is potentially so robust that it could possibly skip phase 2 and go directly to a quick phase 3 trial with endpoints of a 50% ORR in 6 months. MRK has $8.4 billion versus BMY's $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments. MRK has proof that GR-MD-02 can double its ORR but BMY has only tried GR-MD-02 in a clinical trial with Yervoy. It's unclear if MRK will want to take a chance that BMY gets the upper hand in the I-O market. A bidding war didn't develop last time results were presented because it was only 6 patients and then 9 patients because they had to stop the cohort early due to objective the responses. This time is different, with another 10 patients in the queue, the data set should have a total of 19 and eliminate all chances of a fluke. Countless foundations and charities like Susan B Komen have been racing to raise money to fund research that MRK and BMY have in their grasp. MRK is primed for the trial results, but there is a very high likelihood the company might take a preemptive strike at its rival BMY to avoid a bidding war and snatch up this platform technology.

Corporate Pipeline Presentation

Holes in Pipeline

There are couple of weaknesses in the pipeline as people as investors ask what's next after cancer. The primary holes in the pipeline are diabetes and osteoarthritis and it is in need of drugs with blockbuster potential. In phase 2, it has the indications of Chronic Cough, Diabetes, HIV Infection, Schizophrenia, and Pneumoconjugate Vaccine. Just 5 diseases and none with any blockbuster potential and cancer! It's such a big hole it almost looks like a reverse funnel pipeline. The other potential issue is question is what are the company is going to do in diabetes because its top selling Januvia and Jaumet are in decline. Its newly approved drug Steglatro is just an adjunct drug to diet and exercise in diabetes patients and is unlikely to achieve blockbuster status. Merck & Co. has also made a concerted effort to bring solutions to underserved US communities with a $16 million grant to The Merck Foundation.

Collaborations are a key part of Merck & Co.'s pipeline and can sometimes go unnoticed. For the past couple of years, Merck & Co. has made some noise about getting into the Osteoarthritis Market and the need for disease-modifying modalities that slow or reverse the progression of disease. It recently completed the FORWARD trial in November 2017 and met its primary endpoint but there has been no follow up and a likely reason for it was the tepid results.

Diabetes Candidates

Global pricing pressures in diabetes are real and having a widespread impact on pricing. Drug companies have not been very innovative and the market has become stagnant and something needs to stand out. Most of the ideas out there lower HvA1c over a 90 day period and lower the glucose levels after a meal. The reason people have diabetes is because they essentially have a sick pancreas. So the big ideas out of big pharma were to push a sick organ to make insulin so you didn't have to inject yourself as often. Insulin has only one function in our bodies and that is to lower blood sugar and it works. All the drugs and shots are all trying to do one thing - replicate insulin. The issue is getting insulin into our body effectively. Right now only direct injection via a shot or through the buccal mucosa (inner lining of mouth) via an insulin mouth rinse. Insulin works it's the delivery that has blockbuster potential. The other ideas floating out there have to do with getting to the root cause of type 2 diabetes which is insulin resistance. Overcompensating with insulin doesn't fix the underlying problem Galectin-3 inhibits function of the insulin receptors causing the insulin resistance. If MRK were to purchase GALT, it might end up with the IP to use GR-MD-03 in a clinical trial to reverse type 2 diabetes but in the interim here is a company with one of the best ideas to fill the treatment gap.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has developed a delivery platform that allows the ingestion and absorption of insulin. Oral insulin is not a novel idea but there are many barriers that make this drug delivery challenging. The biggest challenge is the stomach because the acidic environment cleave and shreds the proteins. The proteases in the small intestine also break down the proteins into amino acids. The final barriers are getting absorption through the intestinal wall. ORMP believes it has a solution that creates a PH shield in the stomach and then fends off the Protease in the small intestine and then enhances absorption once it's in the intestinal tract. ORMD's flagship drug ORMD-0801 is currently in phase 2 clinical trials. To date, the drug has been tested on over 300 subjects, administered over 5000 doses and has a clean safety profile. It is looking to initiate a follow on 90-day HvA1c study in the next few months and has the funds to move forward so now would be the most opportune time for MRK to make a deal.

Osteoarthritis Candidates

Before looking at an acquisition, it is important to determine the value of existing therapies in the pipeline. MRK has a compound called Sprifermin that just completed a 549 patient 2-year trial that started recruiting patients in 2013. It is trying to rebuild cartilage in the knee in the hopes of offsetting the disease progression. Its primary endpoint of cartilage growth was met. It was able to regrow almost .02mm of cartilage vs. -.02 mm in placebo. The secondary endpoint was a change in the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC) score over two years. Total WOMAC scores decreased (indicating less symptoms) by approximately 50 percent compared to baseline in all treatment groups, including placebo. The issue here is it doesn't get any statistically relevant data to move forward in the category of pain. A growing issue for big pharma is being able to get reimbursements from the payers. To do that the label needs to reduce pain otherwise it has another ineffective Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) drug. Sprifermin has very little blockbuster potential which means MRK is on a hunt to fill the gap in its pipeline.

Perhaps Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) has a nice gap filler for them. Ampio's top candidate is AmpionTM, a safe biologic drug that has demonstrated clinically significant data in its STRUT trial to grow .02mm of cartilage in as little as 3 months with one injection and plus pain reduction as compared to the 2 yr results from Sprifermin on less severe OA. Dr Bar-or, the lead scientist at AMPE explained "As the patient ages the replacement of new cartilage begins to lag behind the rate of loss of cartilage and this process is accelerated by OAK. Thus the 'disease modification' mechanism that these pharmaceutical companies are extremely interested in, would either increase the rate of generation of new normal cartilage or provide an anti-apoptotic (death protection) effect that would extend the life of the existing normal cartilage-producing chondrocytes." This is exactly what MRK scientists are searching for.

Corporate Presentation Slide

The primary reason for this disease modification lies in the mechanism of action which is very complicated to discuss in just one article. In short, it relieves the pain and helps the body repair the damage by being a beacon for stem cells to rebuild the cartilage. During the STRUT study, which we won't go into detail on here, the drug replaced up to .2 mm of cartilage in months and has shown a cumulative effect in multiple doses. Most people don't realize that there is only 2 mm of cartilage on our knees so .2 mm of cartilage growth on one injection is a big deal. What if it did more than one injection? Well, it did in previous trials and there is currently a study going on for multiple injections which is an extended study. All of those patients in the last study were invited to the extended study and all of them had MRI's prior to the original study. There is a high probability AmpionTM proves to be beneficial to those patients from a cartilage regeneration perspective as well as pain, function, and quality of life.



Corporate Presentation

However, AMPE's lead drug candidate Ampion is very difficult to compare to Sprifermin because the FORWARD trial recruited stage 2 and 3 patients known as KL-2 and KL-3 patients, not KL-4 patients who are on the cusp of a knee replacement. In AMPE's final Phase 3 Trial, it reported a 71% of patients had a decrease of over 50% in pain AND a greater than 50% increase in function. The endpoint established by the FDA was essentially OMERACT-OARSI responder criteria of 30% and the trial over doubled the endpoint but the story doesn't end there because its secondary endpoint was a reduction in pain, and improvement in function and global assessment.

The true value for MRK lies in R&D savings and the labeling. The winner of this technology would control the pain market, the inflammation market, and possibly the future stem cell market. Also, why would MRK invest Hundreds of Millions if not Billions to progress from a 2yr P2 to approval when it grabs AMPE and generate Billions in revenue quickly? This could be the blockbuster potential MRK is looking for.

Author's Slide - Source 10-K Filing

Investment Summary

This article reveals who MRK's potential suitors could be. As a general rule, investors shouldn't buy a stock just because it is an acquisition target but they should consider an investment if there is intrinsic value in the company that has yet to be recognized. MRK has some serious deficiencies in its pipeline and really needs to build out its phase 1 and 2 programs and can no longer rely on I-O for long term growth. MRK's top drug KEYTRUDA is dependent on growing additional indications in cancer but this leaves the company extremely vulnerable to any potential combination therapy that BMY might get. In fact, MRK might have a real problem on its hands in the I-O space if GALT reports positive trial results in a couple of months and it gets into a bidding war with BMY. A preemptive strike seems like it's coming it's only a matter of time before PET scan results make its way onto social media. The other glaring hole in the pipeline is in diabetes because 16.4% of its revenue is dependent upon it. It needs a blockbuster in the pipeline in this category to offset the erosion of its existing drug sales. It has invested a lot in osteoarthritis and an acquisition in this space especially with this platform technology just makes sense. Investors need to be on the lookout for acquisitions in these 3 key areas of I-O, diabetes, and Osteoarthritis of the Knee and realize how important they are for MRK to prosper. There are serious holes in MRK's pipeline but there is also a very clear path forward that seems to be unfolding which could lead to exciting growth in MRK after 2 very flat years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMPE, GALT, ORMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.