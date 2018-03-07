Clorox Lost 10% - Get In Now?

It has been more than a month since Clorox (CLX) announced its second quarter results, where the company beat bottom line expectations while falling short on revenue expectations. But, despite the company issuing favorable guidance numbers for the fiscal year, expecting full-year growth rates to come in at a reasonable 1% to 3%, the stock has declined sharply by more than 8% since the start of the year.

Has the recent price correction opened up a buying opportunity for investors? I believe so. Let's look at some of the fundamentals to see if anything has changed over the last few months that would warrant a dip in stock prices.

Although second quarter results came in as a mixed bag, the company kept its long-term targets unchanged, and expects annual growth in the 3% to 5% range.

Net sales during the first half of fiscal 2018 were $2.916 billion compared to $2.849 billion over the same period last year, representing a 2.3% growth rate. The good news for the company is that all four segments have reported revenue growth during this period. Volume grew across all segments except for the international segment, which accounts for 17.8% of the company’s revenue.

With Cleaning and Household segments, which bring in the bulk of revenues for the company, continuing to report volume growth, things look good for the short term. Cleaning and Household segments reported 12% and 8% growth during the first half of 2017, respectively.

Q2 performance was negatively impacted due to the sale of its Aplicare skin antisepsis business to Medline Industries last year.

“For the total company, Q2 volume and sales each grew 1%, reflecting nearly a point of negative impact from the sale of Aplicare in August 2017. This is on top of very strong growth in the year ago quarter when volume increased 8% and sales grew 5%. In addition, sales were reduced by about 1 point from the combined impact of retailer inventory adjustment and lower shipments due to transportation carrier capacity constraints, both of which happened late in the quarter,” Lisah Burhan (Investor Relations) told investors during the second quarter earnings call.

The biggest headache for Clorox has come in the form of margins. The company blamed increased commodity costs and a tight logistics market for the decline in operating margins. Despite the increase in sales, operating income for the first half of the fiscal came in at $491 million compared to $494 million last year.

Gross margins declined by 170 basis points during the second quarter compared to last year, while it increased by 50 points during the first quarter this year. Clorox will be hoping to stabilize its margins during the second half of the year, and any further contraction would certainly add more pressure on the valuation thanks to all the hype around staples/retail companies in the United States.

CFO Steve Rob addressed these margin issues during the second quarter earnings call:

“Gross margin for the full year is now expected to be down modestly, reflecting even higher cost pressures related to commodities and logistics versus our previous assumptions. As a reminder, our previously communicated fiscal year outlook already reflected elevated costs, including significant pressures from the recent hurricanes. As a result of our updated assumptions, we now anticipate gross margin to be down in the third and fourth quarters, although not to the extent seen in the second quarter.”

So, as we can see from the second quarter’s numbers, Clorox continues to post volume and sales growth and has left its short- and long-term growth targets untouched, while expecting a modest decline in gross margins. The lower tax rate, however, is expected to benefit the company’s earnings and cash flows.

Clearly, the fundamentals have not changed, and they remain more or less the same as they were six months ago. But the stock has lost a little more than 10% of its value in just the last three months.

The downward slide started with the release of second quarter earnings and was exacerbated by the market sell-off, which saw the index drop by 665 points on Feb 2, 2018. The bad news became even worse for Clorox as Walmart (WMT) set its profit guidance below expectations on the back of a deceleration in e-commerce growth.

Overall, the recent drop in valuation seems to be more related to factors outside Clorox's control, and I would say it provides a good opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a better price point. My earlier investment thesis, which I outlined in an October article called The Clorox Company: 2.6% Yield, Long-Term Revenue Growth Prospects, still remains the same, and the company’s current 2.9% dividend yield is the icing on the cake.