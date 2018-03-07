Emerging Markets: Near A Tipping Point?

The strongest thing going for these emerging nations right now is the strength of their underlying growth, but it is problematic how long this might last.

After eight and one-half years of very tranquil monetary policy behavior, creating conditions very conducive to increasing national debt loads, the benign environment may be ending.

The emerging market nations are facing a very unstable situation, due to uncertainties created by central banks, especially by those created by the Federal Reserve.

According to Jonathan Wheatley in the Financial Times, emerging market countries are facing a tipping point in terms of where the future might take their debt load.

Perhaps that most important player in this situation is the Federal Reserve. Seems as if the foreign debt now in existence, much of this issued in low interest rate times, is particularly susceptible to changes in US interest rates and the value of the US dollar.

Here we are seeing how interdependent financial markets are internationally and how their situation can change unnoticed during peaceful times.

Emerging nations have feasted on international funds during the past eight years, the years of tranquility in financial markets based upon the tranquility created by the sustained “allowance” of the central bank of the United States.

In times of distress, we hear about how interlaced international financial markets are as central banks around the world work to coordinate their policies so as to prevent contagion to take place from one country to another.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke discusses in his memoir on the Great Recession and its aftermath, “The Courage to Act,” just how much effort had to be exerted to make sure that other central banks and other nations had sufficient dollar liquidity to weather the storms. The concern over dollar liquidity permeated the world.

Now, many are looking at the future of Federal Reserve policy to see what might be in store for the financial markets in emerging markets.

The tranquility created by the Federal Reserve was helpful not only to US financial markets, both the stock market and the debt market, but to emerging nations as well.

Mr. Wheatley reports that since the financial crisis, “The combined debts of a group of 26 large emerging markets monitored by the IIF (Institute of International Finance) rose from 148 percent of GPD at the end of 2008 to 211 percent last September.”

More specifically, “In China, (debt) rose from 171 percent of GDP at the end of 2008 to 295 percent at the end of last September.”

The fundamental fear in international markets concerns what is happening in the United States.

For example, Mr. Wheatley quotes Charles Robertson, chief economist at Renaissance Capital as saying, “If we see higher US interest rates and a strong US dollar, that will be a double whammy to those who have taken out this much dollar debt.”

The drama here is created by the fact that US interest rates have been rising over the past couple of years as the Federal Reserve attempts to bring US interest rates back into “more normal levels.”

The feeling now is that the Federal Reserve will introduce at least three, if not four more increases in its policy rate of interest this year. And, there are more forecast for increases next year, all associated with rising economic expectations connected with economic growth and inflation.

The fear of accelerating US inflation generated by US tax cuts and proposed spending plans has generated increases in inflationary expectations and a rise in the yield of the 10-year US Treasury note to 2.90 percent and more. As inflationary expectations grow, longer-term rates will continue to rise.

The mystery has been the falling value of the US dollar. The value of the dollar usually rises as US interest rates rise. However, President Trump has been talking down the dollar and the prospective of rising inflation connected with the government’s fiscal policies, has resulted in a weaker value for the dollar as interest rates have risen over the past year.

Rising interest rates are bad for emerging nations, as the heavy debt loads must be re-financed at higher and higher rates.

The weak US dollar has, however, been a blessing. A stronger dollar means higher costs for nations that have to refinance in US dollars. That is why, rising rates and a stronger dollar would be such a “double whammy.”

There are, of course, other factors that enter into the picture, but the dominant concern is of course the Fed.

And, so far, the behavior of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan has not raised any concerns since both of these central banks seem intent on keeping their rates down and their monetary tightening for another day.

The one real thing that the emerging nations have going for them is that their economic growth has been coming in so strong. Right now, the group of emerging nations is expected to grow at a 5 percent rate of growth this year, substantially faster than either the United States or other more developed nations. This has taken the pressure off of any current account deficits in emerging markets trade balances and has also contributed to the underlying strength of their stock markets.

However, this is an area to keep watching. The situation is a disequilibrium situation and there is no indication of how the imbalances will be resolved.

The United States, the developed world, and the world of emerging nations have benefitted from the Federal Reserve’s very benign monetary policy over the past eight and one-half years. This environment has allowed for a lot of disequilibrium situations to be created.

Of course, the interesting side of getting into a condition of disequilibrium is - how the disequilibrium is resolved. The path to the new equilibrium is not always easy, or smooth, or benign.

However, each situation of disequilibrium is different and the conditions that evolve within a disequilibrium are also always different. That is why it is so hard to predict the consequences of a disequilibrium situation and the timing of events resulting from them.

