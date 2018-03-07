Bridgewater Bancshares Files Updated Terms For $77 Million IPO

BWB has posted impressive financial results and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

The bank is focused on the Twin Cities, MN region and provides banking and lending services to businesses and high net worth individuals.

Bridgewater Bancshares has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) has filed its proposed terms for a $77 million IPO.

The company is a Twin Cities, Minnesota area bank focused on business and high net worth individual banking markets.

BWB is growing quickly and appears to have strong financial results at a reasonable post-IPO market capitalization.

Company Recap

Bloomington, Minnesota-based Bridgewater was founded in 2005 to provide banking services and loans to commercial real estate investors, small businesses and high net worth individuals.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Jerry Baack (LinkedIn Profile), who previously held positions at other banks in Minnesota including First State Bank of Excelsior, Hampton Bank and Commerce Bank.

The bank was originally capitalized with $10 million in 2005 and says that it has been profitable since the 3rd month of operation.

BWB makes loans in the following categories and the graphic shows the percentage breakdown by loan product as of December 31, 2017:

(Source: Bridgewater S-1 Filing)

The bank primarily lends to businesses for commercial properties, multifamily properties, construction and land development. Commercial loans represented $1.1 billion of its total gross loans, approximately 85.2%.

Multifamily loans were the firm’s largest by individual category, comprising 23.6% of total gross loans. The properties average 30 units in size and are in what are considered seasoned Class B and C buildings. This class had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 64.7% as of December 31, 2017.

Customer Acquisition

The firm has focused on cultivating relationships with a relatively small number of individuals and businesses that management says ‘have resulted in a concentration of large loans to a small number of borrowers...our 10 largest borrowing relationships accounted for approximately 18.9% of our total loan portfolio.’

Notably, management has created an internal limit on loans to one particular individual, which it says it can adjust based on a case-by-case basis.

BWB’s emphasis has been to differentiate itself as a business and high-net-worth-oriented bank vs. large banks dominating the area such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bank (USB).

The bank’s strength has been its strong internal, organic loan growth, which makes it a net seller of loan participations to other banks in order to reduce risk exposure.

Management has increased its commercial and industrial lending efforts in recent years so that now it accounts for 16.2% of total gross loans.

In 2016, BWB acquired First National Bank of the Lakes and added $76.1 million in assets. Management intends to continue its emphasis on organic growth but is flexible to pursue ‘opportunistic acquisitions’ to grow its business as a premier ‘entrepreneurial bank’ within the Twin Cities MSA.

Market

According to the filing, the following table represents bank market share by deposits in the Twin Cities MSA as of June 30, 2017:

So, while Bridgewater has a relatively minuscule market share percentage compared to the major money-center banks, it is pursuing a niche strategy as a business and high-net-worth individual commercial bank with a high service touch.

Financials

BWB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased interest income

High but slightly decreasing net interest margin

Significantly increased cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Bridgewater S-1)

Interest Income ($)

2017: $66.3 million, 31% increase vs. prior

2016: $50.6 million, 29% increase vs. prior

2015: 39.2 million

Net Interest Margin (%)

2017: 3.92%

2016: 4.0%

2015: 4.18%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $24.9 million cash flow from operations

2016: $14.9 million cash flow from operations

BWB's loan loss provision ratios as a percentage of total loans have fluctuated as follows:

2017: 0.3%

2016: 0.32%

2015: 0.187%

2014: 0.25%

2013: 0.62%

By comparison to Kearny Financial (KRNY), a New Jersey-focused consumer and business bank which had a 0.91% loan loss provision in its most recent 10-Q, BWB's loan loss provisions appear to low, indicating a well-managed loan book.

In June 2016, BWB raised $27.5 million in private equity financing.

Management has no current intention to pay a dividend.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $23.7 million in cash and $6.2 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

BWB intends to sell 4.374 million shares of common stock and selling shareholders will sell 2.325 million shares of common at a midpoint price of $11.50 per share for gross proceeds to the company of approximately $50 million.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $334 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our growth, including the possibility of making larger loans due to our increased legal lending limit, and for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, the repayment or refinancing of debt, maintenance of our required regulatory capital levels and the funding of new branches or potential future acquisition opportunities. We do not currently have any specific plans for the net proceeds and do not have any current plans, arrangements or understandings to make any acquisitions or to establish any new branches, other than our planned branch in St. Paul, Minnesota that we expect to open in the second quarter of 2018, and our real estate development in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, which we expect to begin later in 2018, subject to city approval. Our management will retain broad discretion to allocate the net proceeds of this offering, and the precise amounts and timing of our use of the net proceeds will depend upon market conditions, among other factors.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available at https://www.retailroadshow.com/presentation/#/pres?presid=476564

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Sandler O’Neill + Partners and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Valuation

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for BWB:

Measure Valuation Market Capitalization at IPO $334,125,301 Enterprise Value $351,927,301 Price/Sales 5.04 Price/Book 1.34 Enterprise Value / Revenue 5.30 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 13.02 Earnings Per Share - TTM $0.56 Total Debt To Equity 0.30 DCF Valuation per Share $5.63 Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $11.50

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

As a business bank focused on the Twin Cities area, Bridgewater is a bit of an untypical case and there are no publicly comparable banks that are similarly so tightly focused.

However, it is helpful to compare it to Kearny Financial (KRNY), a New Jersey-focused consumer and business bank; below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Price/Sales: KRNY 8.44 vs. BWB 5.04

Price/Book: 1.03 vs. 1.34

EV/Revenue: 15.14 vs. 5.30

EV/EBITDA: N/A vs. 13.02

EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.56

Based on the above inexact comparison, BWB would appear to be reasonably valued by virtually every metric except Price/Book.

Also, BWB’s interest income growth of 31% and 29% in each of the last two years far exceeds that of Kearny’s 4.90% interest income growth.

