Investors Seem Too Cautious About This Discount Retailer

From a portfolio strategy perspective, I like the idea of owning equity in a discount retailer that might be able to weather a future economic downturn better than others.

What seems to have spooked investors, in my opinion unjustifiably so, were management's cautious comments around what's coming up next.

Something looks off about the near-8% share price drop in the early hours of the trading session.

Following the closing bell on Tuesday, Ross Stores (ROST) reported a robust all-round beat, the largest of 2017, even if aided by the extra week in the quarter. The results were accompanied by a current year EPS outlook of $3.95 at the mid-point of the range that met expectations, despite what the management team has called a "prudent approach" to guiding for 2018.

Credit: Ross

A more in-depth review of the company's 4Q17 results may seem pointless, as they did not appear to have done much to influence stock sentiment. Suffice to say, comps were up 5% on top of an already robust 4% reported in 4Q16. Op margins of 14.6% in the holiday quarter increased almost one percentage point YOY, which is remarkable given a broad U.S. retail environment that has seen discounted pricing, richer digital sales costs and heavier operating expenses to support increased shopping activity.

Off the P&L, CFOA increased 8% for the year, helping to produce a robust trailing twelve-month FCF yield of 4.6% that looks better than the peer average. And finally, on the balance sheet, I was pleased to see an already impressive net cash position of $715 million last year rise 25% to nearly $900 million today, despite inventory levels being higher YOY at the end of the shopping season.

What seems to have spooked investors, in my opinion unjustifiably so, were management's comments - not even the guided numbers - around what's coming up next. The press release reads:

While we are encouraged by our recent strong sales and earnings results, we again face our own challenging multi-year comparisons as well as a very competitive retail environment. As a result, although we hope to do better, we continue to take a prudent approach to forecasting our business in 2018.

In my opinion, management's caution is justified, as setting expectations for much stronger comps and rising margins following such a robust 2017 would seem almost irresponsible. Yet, what I perceive to be "no news" about the current year might have been enough to convince jittery investors to call it a day. The past six-month stock price rush of about 27% above the broad stock market (SPY) is likely to blame, at least in part, for today's bearish share price reaction.

On the stock

But if I take one step back, what I see is a stock that looks more attractively priced at a 18.4x forward earnings multiple today than it was a year ago. At a PEG of only 1.3x that reflects solid long-term earnings expectations, ROST seems affordable enough for my value-oriented taste.

ROST P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG FCF Yield Ross - ROST 18.4x 1.3x 4.6% TJX Co. (TJX) 17.4x 1.6x 3.6% Burlington (BURL) 23.2x 1.0x 3.3%

Among winners and losers in the retail space, it looks to me like Ross will come out a survivor at least. And from a portfolio strategy perspective, I like the idea of owning equity in a discount retailer that might be able to weather a future economic downturn better than others. As an example, between January 2008 and March 2009, i.e. through the thick of the Great Recession, ROST outperformed the broad market and the retail sector (XRT) by a whopping 70% and 60%, respectively.

In the end and given the seemingly robust results of Ross's holiday quarter, I believe today's share price dip may represent more of a buying opportunity than a reason for long-term investors to head for the exits.

Note from the author: I do not own ROST in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a much more efficient way. This is why I built my Storm-Resistant Growth Portfolio. To learn more about it, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.