What's Everyone Saying About Gary Cohn And The Implications For Markets?

All of this comes back to trade and the possibility that with Cohn gone, the administration will raise the stakes with consequences for inflation and global growth.

Now that everyone has had a chance to weigh in, let's take a closer look at the market implications of Gary Cohn's White House exit.

Boy, the media frenzy and accompanying analyst color around Gary Cohn's resignation has turned out to be even more alarmist than I thought it would be, and I usually try and assume the worst.

The bottom line here is that this news isn't positive for risk assets in the short term or in the medium term. Everyone - and I do mean everyone - is unequivocal in that assessment. That's not to say it has to be demonstrably negative. There are indeed some folks out on Wednesday noting that "key-man risk" is usually low in developed markets. Rather, it's just to say that I have yet to come across any serious analysis that presents a case (convincing or otherwise) for why Gary Cohn leaving the White House is overtly good for markets.

The worry here is simple. Here's BofAML summing it up:

With the departure of Cohn, the risk is that President Trump leans on White House officials who favor more protectionist economic policies.

Right. And one of those officials is Peter Navarro, who showed up on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday morning. If you want to know what the market thinks about all of this, just look at an S&P futures chart with three simple annotations:

Stocks moved to session highs minutes after Navarro told Bloomberg TV that he wasn't in the running to replace Cohn. That move began to fade almost immediately once everyone digested everything else he said exactly none of which was what one might call "conciliatory."

As I noted in the first post linked above, the timing here leaves something to be desired. Markets are still trying to get over what happened in early February, and that would be a tough enough task on its own, what with the Fed sounding hawkish and lingering jitters about what the first signs of inflation pressure will mean for an FOMC under new leadership. The trade war threat only exacerbates this situation.

On the Fed front, the notoriously dovish Lael Brainard came across as notably hawkish at a speech in New York on Tuesday evening. This was the probably the most important soundbite:

In many respects, the macro environment today is the mirror image of the environment we confronted a couple of years ago. In the earlier period, strong headwinds sapped the momentum of the recovery and weighed down the path of policy. Today, with headwinds shifting to tailwinds, the reverse could hold true.

That bolded bit is key. She's hinting at a faster pace of rate hikes, and when Brainard is sounding some semblance of hawkish, it's probably time to pay attention. Her comments prompted Deutsche Bank's Peter Hooper to suggest that the Fed will raise rates "at least" four times this year, with the "risks moving toward five."

Brainard's speech comes just ahead of the February payrolls report on Friday and her seemingly hawkish take means markets will be even more sensitive to any sign of wage pressures in the average hourly earnings print.

Getting back to Cohn and trade, Goldman was out late Tuesday evening with a rather dour take on the whole thing. As with most of the commentary on the tariffs, it's not so much the initial move that's concerning as it is what comes next. Here's an excerpt from Goldman's piece:

The effects of the steel and aluminum tariffs President Trump informally announced on March 1 are likely to be negative but modest, as the targeted categories account for just 1.6% of total US imports. A substantial rise in US steel prices is nonetheless likely unless there are broad exemptions, and we estimate a modest 2-3bp cumulative core PCE inflation boost from the announced tariffs. The growth effect is likely to be mixed but negative, with tighter financial conditions an important contributor to the negative effect.

So that "modest core PCE" effect is just from the steel and aluminum tariffs which, again, are not the primary concern here. For instance, consider this quote from a Citi piece out yesterday afternoon:

We note that protectionism (be it through tariffs, quotas or other non-tariff measures) should be expected to have price level effects, which, absent second-round effects, only affect inflation temporarily.

The key phrase there being: "absent second-round effects." Now let's go back to Goldman, from the same piece mentioned above:

Trade tensions are unlikely to stop at steel and aluminum. We continue to expect NAFTA negotiations to stall and the recent steel announcement highlights the possibility, once again, that the President formally threatens to withdraw from the agreement, in our view. Tensions regarding US-China trade also still look likely to increase, with an approaching August deadline regarding the pending Section 301 investigation into China's intellectual property policies.

On the Canada and Mexico issue, Wilbur Ross showed up on CNBC Wednesday morning to suggest that exemptions are possible, but he didn't do himself any favors by saying the following:

I think that you're going to see, as you understand the details of what actually is going to happen is that we're not trying to blow up the world, there's no intention of that.

That's just Wilbur being Wilbur, but I think you'll agree that he probably could have chosen his words a little better. Basically, he had the opportunity to jawbone the market this morning and that's what he came up with, so you know, my suggestion would be that he work on fine tuning the message. Here's Goldman on the exemptions issue Ross was talking about:

Our commodity strategists also expect that the US will end up simply paying the tariffs on the higher quality imported metal because current US capacity is insufficient to fully replace the value-added steels imports without substantial increases in investment, which are unlikely given the level of uncertainty. They also point out that allowing exemptions to certain products or to certain countries could dampen price increases in the US, as exemptions incentivize downstream US buyers to switch towards cheaper exempted items. This is likely what happened to the 2002 tariffs, which exempted several countries, including Canada and Mexico, and hundreds of products. As shown in Exhibit 2, the volatile US iron and steel producer price index (PPI) accelerated only marginally relative to its Canadian counterpart in the spring of 2002, following the March steel tariff enactment.

So that's all interesting and it's important in the context of the inflation discussion, but let's get out of the weeds. More broadly, the near-term concern is simply that Gary Cohn represented one of the few remaining moderate elements in the White House and now that he's gone, markets are going to fret. That's not a political statement, it's just reality. And if you don't believe me, ask Wells Fargo, whose Christopher Harvey wrote the following in a note out Wednesday:

Our takeaway is that trade and tariffs will be an issue for at least the coming weeks, if not months. The ability for this to spiral doesn't seem high but it is a growing possibility, especially with Gary Cohn's resignation. In our view, the domestic & global rhetoric and repercussions spurred from tariff talk and Cohn's departure will likely weigh on the market in the near-term and keep a bid to volatility.

I've got a dozen more excerpts that sound just like that. I'll give you one more from Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore:

Cohn's resignation suggests Trump is prioritizing his trade war over any potential negative reaction from U.S. stocks, whose performance he has previously treated as a reliable barometer of his success and appeal. Combined with threats of broader measures against China and talk of European retaliation, this is worrying for global trade and hence damaging for global growth. The negative impacts won't stop there, though. The U.S. financial industry sector just lost its key ally in the administration, which can erode confidence for that sector and beyond into the wider economy.

Think about all of this in the context of the "Goldilocks" narrative that has underpinned the rally and ensured the viability of the low vol. regime for the past couple of years. This is (or at least was) about a synchronous upturn in global growth and still-subdued inflation. A trade war would threaten both pillars of that narrative.

When you throw in America's worsening fiscal outlook (which is of course part and parcel of the administration's decision to pile fiscal stimulus atop an economy running at full employment, a scenario that could also stoke inflation) and the fact that all of this is taking place against a backdrop of DM central banks desperately trying to lean in the direction of normalization, you've got a rather precarious setup, wouldn't you agree?

