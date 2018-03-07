Etsy's Q4 Shows How High The Company Can Go

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has produced sparkling Q4 results. That tied in with the promise I had outlined in my recent article on the stock.

Gross merchandise sales (GMS) grew very strongly. This is the metric most tracked by the company's Management. Other metrics such as revenue and active buyers & sellers were very positive as well.

For the first time the company achieved over US$1 billion in international revenues for the year as a whole. The faster growth in international rather than domestic business illustrates that there is not a low "glass ceiling" for the stock as some have stated. Much of the forward potential for the company can be seen in the international potential of the business. This has still only been tapped to a small extent.

Q4 Results.

The full results can be seen here, and have already been commented on by others in detail. It was important that Etsy should have a vibrant holiday season and this has been achieved.

The graphic below illustrates the progress clearly:

There are some different metrics to Etsy from analysing most companies. Those of specific interest to Etsy Management are as follows:

GMS (gross merchandise sales).

Seller services.

Active Sellers.

Active Buyers.

Mobile percentage.

As can be seen, all were importantly positive. More conventional metrics such as Revenues, Net Income and EBITDA were equally positive. Active buyers increased 16.8% to 33.4 million. Active sellers increased 10.8% to 1.9 million.

The progress made by the new Management team under CEO Josh Silverman can be clearly seen by the graphs below showing the comparison since 2016:

Silverman has been on record as staying that GMS is the most important metric of all.

Analysts simply got the company wrong. For instance they had earnings per share at US$0.09 when in fact they came out a US$0.15 per share.

Silverman seems to have successfully pulled off the trick of making the company leaner and meaner whilst at the same time maintaining its green and ethical craft image. "Authenticity" is an important driver of Etsy business. The company has a strong loyalty amongst its customers.

There have been some negative allegations by some of sellers. These include being badly treated, of search tools being poor, and of some products being mass-market rip-offs rather than authentic crafts. These complaints have probably been over-stated, but have anyway it seems been largely corrected.

CEO Silverman has identified four key operations to improve the business minutiae. These are summarised in the words of the company as:

Improving trust and reliability.

Enhancing search and discovery.

Building world class marketing capabilities.

Providing best-in-class seller tools and services.

The International Market.

Previous bearish analyst reports mistakenly considered Etsy was a "glass ceiling" company because of the apparently limited total market in the arts and crafts field. They under-estimated the potential in the USA. It is reportedly the 4th most visited e-commerce site in the country.

More importantly though they under-estimated the fact that the world is a big place. There is a huge disparity between the volume of Etsy's current business and the worldwide market for craft items. Management has stated they reckon the international total market value to be approximately US$155 billion. In the last quarter the company exceeded just US$1 billion in GMS. Internationally they exceeded just US$1 billion for the year as a whole.

The international progress was illustrated by comments at the analyst call.

CFO Rachel Glaser highlighted how international revenue grew 42%. She emphasised the greater adoption of seller services and GMS growth.

She stated:

"We achieved our first billion dollar year with slightly over US$1 billion in international GMS. In the 4th quarter percentage of international GMS grew 300 basis points to 33%. International GMS growth accelerated to 28% and continues to grow faster than overall GMS."

International business is defined by the company as transactions between international buyers and sellers, and between US buyers and international sellers.

Looking to the future she emphasised:

"We also narrowed the conversion rate gap for our core international geographies versus the U.S. We believe that closing that conversion rate gap represents a large potential growth opportunity."

She saw leveraging technology as a driver for international growth. In addition, broader local search in foreign markets would be boosted, as would content specific search ranking. There would be an increase in local listing inventory. The Etsy payment system would be seeing more currencies and more countries added in the coming year.

Stock Price.

The stock price has been kind recently to shareholders, as the 1 year chart below illustrates:

Charles Schwab

The company has out-performed the expectation of analysts. The stock price soared a further 20% on the release of the Q4 results. Only 3 of the 12 main analysts tracking the company had a Buy rating on the stock prior to the earnings release.

The price is now back to about the point of its IPO in April 2015 before the decline in the company's fortunes and before it resumed its growth path.

Valuations are now somewhat stretched. The comparison with the S & P US BMI Information Technology average indicates this.

Price to Earnings 61.66 (BMI average 31.20).

Price/Forecasted Earnings 70.04 (BMI average 21.75).

Price/Tangible Book 8.83 (BMI average 6.03).

Price/Cash Flow 40.17 (BMI average 18.77)

Its Price to Earnings growth (PEG ratio) is also quite high at 5.14.

Last year short interest was often high at around 8%. Recently it has stabilised at round about only 2% to 3%.

The valuations mean that to be positive on the stock one has to believe that the company does have a long-term growth trajectory.

Looking Forward.

International GMS of over US$1 billion sounds impressive. It is really only the tip of the iceberg internationally though. The company has what it calls six "core geographies". These are:

USA.

Canada.

U.K.

Australia.

France.

Germany.

It seems surprising that the world's biggest and fastest growing area, namely Asia,is not specifically represented. It is currently handled through the Australia office. Asia has a fast-growing affluent middle-class who are an obvious target market for Etsy's type of business. Indeed, 2017 saw special "Etsy Made Local" promotions in Asian countries such as Singapore where Etsy sellers got together for physical fairs.

The company issued strong guidance for 2018. Revenue is predicted to rise between 21% and 23%. GMS is predicted to grow by between 14% and 16%. The rise in EBITDA margin in Q4 to 25.6% shows the innate profitability of this type of business model.

Analysts, previously so wrong, have somewhat changed their tune since the Q4 results. An average of analysts now predict growth in revenues of 20% per annum for the next 3 years.

Conclusion.

Etsy is a minnow compared to online behemoths such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Many observers had wrongly thought that Amazon's "Handmade" offering would have a negative impact on Etsy. This has not proved to be the case. My previous article had pointed out why it was unlikely to do so. Other e-commerce players look promising, such as Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Its stock price has soared over the past year. However for such companies it can be a long road from a growing business to becoming actually a profitable business. Etsy is already that profitable business.

Etsy is still a small player. It could become a takeover target or get taken private as had previously been speculated. I covered this in an article in April last year and gave further details in an article in June last year. Its current enterprise value is US$2.8 billion against a market cap of US$3.1 billion. This suggests it is still a potentially valuable target. Goldman Sachs in a recent note identified Etsy as one of the ten most likely takeover targets this year.

Etsy's international potential and profitable business model continues to make it a long-term Buy in my opinion. Trade war fears sparked by comments from the White House make this an uncertain time for stock prices on a macro level. Etsy would be a particularly good stock to buy on any such resultant dips caused by the market in general.

