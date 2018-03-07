Tesla Needs A March Miracle

Earlier this week, I discussed how the window for Tesla (TSLA) seemed to be closing. With sales and registration estimates not looking good for the first two months of the year, competition increasing, and the Model 3 still seeming to be well behind plan, this could be one of Tesla's worst quarters ever. Unfortunately, as the first week of March is nearly complete, Tesla may need a miracle the rest of this month to keep shares where they are.

As we continue to get more third party estimates in for sales and registrations in the US and Europe, the situation is looking much worse. The table below shows how the start to Q1 2018 has reportedly been much softer as compared to Q4 2017's record quarter for the Model S and X. With all of these numbers so far, the company is estimated to be down nearly 4,100 units compared to the same time period in the previous quarter.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard, teslastats.no, TMC European tracker)

Unfortunately, things don't get any better if we look at some of the comparison estimates from InsideEvs. That site put Tesla's US sales in December 2017 at 8,275, but March 2017 at 6,200. So if Tesla just matches last March's sales estimate, that's another 2,000 units that would be lost, putting the sequential decline at over 6,000 units.

That's not even the worst part, however. Remember how I said my current estimate for Q1 2018 was 22,000 to 24,000 Model S/X deliveries? Well, that was based on Tesla seeing some end of quarter help from one of its best European markets, Norway. Unfortunately, as the chart below shows, that country is off to a very slow start in March, just 52 estimated registrations in the month's first 7 days, compared to 650 in the first week of December. The comparisons don't get any easier as the month continues, so I may need to shift my range downward a bit.

(Source: Teslastats Norway page linked above)

Beyond just luxury vehicle sales, Tesla continues to face additional hurdles that are creating tougher headwinds for the overall business. Cobalt prices are now approaching $38 a pound, compared to the just over $10 they were at when the Model 3 was unveiled. Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker also is not showing any production progress for Tesla's newest vehicle, with the current projected rate just under 600 vehicles a week. Edmunds is the latest auto publication to detail quality issues with the Model 3. Finally, as seen in the chart below, LIBOR rates continue to march higher, meaning higher interest expenses for Tesla's variable rate debts. A potential Fed rate hike in two weeks could also add pressure to Tesla's weakening balance sheet.

(Source: St. Louis Fed 3-month LIBOR chart. Chart delayed by one week. Current rate is 2.04728%, as detailed by WSJ LIBOR page.)

In the end, Tesla may need a March miracle to save the first quarter of 2018. As more and more estimates pour in regarding S/X sales and registrations, the sequential decline as compared to Q4 2017 continues to grow. Things don't get any easier this month when you consider how strong US/Norway sales were reportedly in December as consumers feared tax cuts. Bloomberg continues to estimate that the Model 3 remains well behind schedule. Finally, rising cobalt prices and LIBOR rates will only add to margin pressures. At the end of February, Tesla shares nearly hit $360, but they've dropped 10% since, a fall that could continue if these data points don't show any improvement.

