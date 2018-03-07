Baytex: Surviving Under $55 WTI

Baytex (BTE) reported the fourth-quarter result that surprised to the upside and share price responded positively after the release. We recently wrote in "Baytex: Cash-Strapped Into 2018" that Baytex has a challenging outlook due to its exposure to heavy oil and high debt load. In this article, we aim to discuss the latest quarter and discuss implications for our outlook in 2018.

(All numbers in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Q4 2017 Review

Overall, Baytex delivered a strong quarter that concluded 2017 that met or exceeded all its prior guidance. Notably, production was above the high end with corporate G&A lower than had planned.

Baytex reported average production of 69,556 boe/d during the fourth quarter, essentially unchanged from last quarter. The liquids weighting also remained at ~80%. No surprises here on the production front.

Operating netback improved materially from $18.27 in Q3 to $22.08 in Q4. The increase was mostly driven by higher realized price for light oil, partially offset by higher royalties and operating costs. You can see from the table below that realized price for light oil has increased substantially from $58 to $72, while heavy oil only saw the slight increase in realized prices. We think the strength in light oil pricing was the biggest surprise in Baytex's Q4 results.

Sales Price Light Oil ($/bbl) $58.22 $72.64 Heavy Oil ($/bbl) $38.18 $42.03 NGL ($/bbl) $25.18 $29.14 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $2.89 $2.89 Corporate Sales Price $38.04 $44.75 Commodity Gain (Realized) $0.44 $0.30 Royalties ($8.65) ($10.86) Transportation ($1.46) ($1.20) Operating Costs ($10.10) ($10.91) Operating Netback $18.27 $22.08

The improved netbacks and stable production helped to lift funds flow in Q4. Annualized funds flow increase from $322 to $348 million during Q4 2017.

2018 Outlook

We have updated our model to reflect the latest numbers from last quarter and management guidance provided above. We still assume US$55 as the average for 2018. Based on management guidance we expect 70,000 boe/d production with the heavy focus on heavy oil. Based on our model, we expect Baytex to general $438 million of operating cash flows in 2018. After $98 million of interest expense, $340 million of cash flow is available for capital expenditure and debt repayment. However, based on the $350 million of a capital program announced for 2018, we expect Baytex merely able to fund its capex through internal cash flow, leaving little left for debt repayment or return to shareholders. Debt / 2018 DACF remain elevated at 5.0x, creating a large burden on the company through high-interest expenses and overhang on capital spending that could be used to increase production.

To backtest our model, we compared our results with the scenario analysis from management below. We are actually spot-on with slightly negative funds after capex at $55 for WTI. As you can see, Baytex has the significant torque to a higher oil price and we think US$55 is a relatively realistic assumption that helps set the base case for our analysis.

Leverage Concern

One of the main concerns for Baytex is its high debt levels. Based on our model, Baytex will exit 2018 with 5.0x debt / DACF. Although the maturities have been termed out to 2021 and beyond, we think Baytex still need to address its leverage issue by directing most, if not all, it's excess free cash flow to pay down debt. The problem is, if WTI continues to average US$55 for the next few years, Baytex would have no excess cash flow. It does not matter how many years away are the debt maturities, Baytex is simply recycling capital at US$55 because its cash flow barely met its capital requirement.

Investors should understand this point clearly: at US$55 WTI Baytex is not even able to cover its capital program, which means the company has no cash left for debt repayment. At 5.0x leverage by the end of 2018, we think there is substantial refinancing risk and Baytex absolutely needs higher oil price in order to avoid having issues when these debt become due.

Summary

We think Baytex had a good quarter mainly due to the surprisingly high realized price for its light oil production. Production and costs were in-line which, together with high selling prices, resulted in higher netbacks and cash flow. However, we have demonstrated that, at US$55 WIT, Baytex does not make any excess cash flow which means that it won't have any money left for debt repayment after capital expenditure. Given maturities won't come until 2021 the earliest, we think there is little risk in the near-term. However, in a few year's time Baytex will face refinancing and given its 5.0x it might be difficult to roll all the outstanding debt as they become due. Eventually, the company needs to be able to generate sufficient cash flow to manage its debt balance. Baytex needs substantially higher oil price for the longer period of time if it wants to have any excess cash flow.

