Spirit Realty: Special Situation REIT With 30% Return Potential

Using conservative assumptions, we see ~30% return over the next 12 months.

The post spin-off Spirit Realty will have a profile similar to the highest quality REITs such as Realty Income or STORE Capital.

The company is in the process of spinning off its problematic tenant along with other properties.

Spirit Realty is a very high quality REIT trading at a steep discount to peers due to issues related to a single tenant representing 8% of rent.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a triple net-lease REIT active in the retail, services, and distribution industries. The company is about to execute a transformational spin-off, which will remove its largest and problematic tenant from its otherwise very high quality portfolio. This will lead to the creation of a stronger post spin-off SRC with a solid balance sheet and excellent portfolio, while the spin-off ("SMTA") will integrate the problematic properties and a higher amount of debt (but with a clear path of value creation). We expect that the re-rating of the post spin-off entities will generate significant value for investors.

Business Overview

Spirit Realty has a diversified portfolio of 419 tenants across its portfolio of 2,480 properties, with a 99.2% occupancy rate. The tenants are mainly active in the service industry (restaurants, movie theaters, convenience stores, health & fitness centers, etc.) or in retail areas that are well insulated from the threat of e-commerce (grocery, home improvement and furnishing, automotive, etc.).

The company however trades at a steep discount to peers, as we will show later. The main reason for the discount is that Spirit Realty, despite an overall highly qualitative portfolio, has one large and problematic tenant, Shopko (8% of rent), which is under pressure as it has been hurt by the decline of retail stores.

Investment thesis

The company currently trades at a 9.4x AFFO multiple, or an average discount of 28% compared to peers (even considering VEREIT in the sample, which has problems of its own, e.g. legal).

Company Spirit Realty Realty Income National Retail Properties STORE Capital VEREIT Peers Average Price/Consensus 2018 AFFO per share 9.4x 15.7x 14.1x 13.3x 9.4x 13.1x Spirit Realty Discount - (40)% (33)% (29)% 0% (28)%

As we already mentioned, this large discount is largely due to Shopko, even if the company only represents 8% of rents.

The company is about to execute a transformational spin-off in Q2 2018, by separating Shopko and other properties, with the objective of disposing of the Shopko stores and redeploying the funds in better quality properties.

The resulting post spin-off SRC (~80% of 2017 AFFO with less than 50% of 2017 net debt) will have a very strong profile with low tenant concentration and strong balance sheet:

Source: Company presentation, Citi Global Property CEO Conference, March 2018

The SMTA spin-off including Shopko (~20% of 2017 AFFO with more than 50% of 2017 net debt) will clearly be a lower quality REIT, levered to x10 EBITDA. Yet, it will still have a highly diversified portfolio and options of value creation through the disposition of the Shopko stores.

The image below shows the evolution of the current and post spin-off SRC, with reduced leverage and better tenants profile:

The post spin-off SRC will have a quality and diversified tenant base, with low concentration:

Source: Company Presentation, Citi Global Property CEO Conference, March 2018

It should also be noted that Spirit Realty's management strikes us as smart and shareholder-friendly. In 2017, the company sold properties resulting in net disposal of $227M and used the proceeds to repurchase 36M shares (~8% of its shares).

Valuation

Our valuation is based on the following assumptions:

AFFO based on FY'17 AFFO and split according to average split provided in spin-off guidance (19% to 21% of AFFO to the SMTA spin-off, hence ~80% of AFFO remaining in the post spin-off SRC)

Target Price/AFFO for the post spin-off SRC based on the average calculated above. This is still conservative as VEREIT is included in the comps (despite its own issues, e.g. legal) and also lower than the next "best" comparable STORE Capital.

Target Price/AFFO for SMTA is more subject to discussion, and we use a 4.0x AFFO (AFFO yield of 25%) based on where low quality, class B mall REITs trade today. It should however be noted that excluding Shopko, the SMTA tenants are well diversified and have very little retail exposure (mainly consisting of restaurants and movie theaters); and the company is expecting to dispose of its Shopko stores.

Post spin-off SRC SMTA AFFO 0.68 0.17 Target Price/AFFO multiple 13.1x 4.0x Implied Share Price $8.9 $0.7

Under these conservative assumptions, we estimate that the combined values would be $9.6, compared to a current stock price of $8.0, resulting in a 20% upside. Adding the current dividend yield of 9.0%, this would lead to ~30% return over the next 12 months.

We think it is important to note that even if SMTA is valued at 0, we see a good chance of the post spin-off SRC to trade at a higher price than the combined entities today given its profile. With a worst-case AFFO multiple of 10.0x, the shares would present a downside of ~-5% after dividends over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.