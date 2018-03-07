Physicians Realty Trust: Buy On The Drop

An investment in DOC yields 6.2 percent. The yield on cost is most likely going to rise going forward.

Physicians Realty Trust's valuation is now much more appealing compared to just a couple of months ago.

Physicians Realty Trust has a strong, well-leased property portfolio that is set to produce more cash in the long run.

I have added medical office REIT Physicians Realty Trust, Inc. (DOC) to my income portfolio this week as I believe the drop in REIT valuations is a good time to add to health care REITs. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from an aging population through its high-quality portfolio of MOB facilities, and the company has potential to grow its dividend over the long-haul. Thanks to the sell-off, an investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 6.2 percent.

Health care REITs have taken it to the chin in the last several months, but especially in 2018. Health care REITs aren't exactly held in high regard at the moment as investors fear the impact of rising interest rates. Year-to-date, Physicians Realty Trust's share price has tanked a whopping ~17 percent.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Why You Should Buy The Drop

Stock prices fluctuate all the time, and Mr. Market is not always good at determining what price is right. This is especially true in times of heightened volatility when investors are fearful and, hence, quick to sell their holdings. I think the current sector weakness is a good opportunity to gobble up shares in Physicians Realty Trust, for three reasons:

1. Convincing Underlying Growth Trends And Strong Real Estate Platform

Physicians Realty Trust is, first and foremost, a long-term bet on continued growth in the health care services sector. Health care is a growth sector as health care expenditures are projected to rise strongly in the next couple of decades, thanks to a rapidly aging population.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Physicians Realty Trust benefits from these trends through its portfolio of medical office buildings, or MOBs. Medical office buildings are an attractive sub-sector in the health care REIT industry because they have seen a surge in investment activity in the last several years.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust's medical office properties are spread out all over the United States.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Texas is Physicians Realty Trust's largest market, followed by Georgia and Indiana.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The REIT's top ten tenants account for less than a third of Physicians Realty Trust's annualized base rent.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The REIT's medical office buildings are well utilized. Physicians Realty Trust's occupancy rate has consistently been above 95 percent, and it has continuously improved over time.

Source: Achilles Research

2. Physicians Realty Trust's Current Dividend Payout Is Sustainable

When you look at Physicians Realty Trust's normalized FFO - which adjusts for acquisition expenses, for example -, the health care REIT can maintain, and even slowly grow its dividend. Frankly, Physicians Realty Trust doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats, frankly, but the REIT has managed to cover its dividend payout with normalized funds from operations, on average, in the last ten quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Physicians Realty Trust's FFO payout ratio averaged ~89 percent in the last two and a half years (the company underearned its dividend only twice, in the first two quarters of 2016).

Source: Achilles Research

3. Physicians Realty Trust Is In The Bargain Bin

Physicians Realty Trust's dividend stream has become a lot more affordable lately as investors rotated out of dividend-paying stocks. I think the shake-up in the REIT sector is a good opportunity for level-headed income investors to double down on income stocks whose long-term growth trends are intact.

Currently, Physicians Realty Trust's shares cost income investors 13.8x Q4-2017 run-rate normalized FFO. The premium to book value has also normalized significantly.

DOC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust plays one of the strongest trends in the health care market: Rising health care costs tied to an aging of the U.S. population lead to greater demand for health care services. Physicians Realty Trust has a strong presence in the MOB sub-sector, and a well-managed portfolio. The dividend is growing slowly, and has been covered by FFO. Shares are much more affordable on the sell-off, and the growth trends are intact. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

