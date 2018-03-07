PayPal: Bitcoin Will Provide The Next Leg Of Growth

Global payment giant PayPal Holdings (PYPL) recently filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for an "expedited virtual currency transaction system", which has managed to raise a few eyebrows among tech and crypto enthusiasts. Though the company hasn't yet disclosed what service or product it will be launching in regard to the patent filing, the filing somewhat reveals PayPal's intentions. If nothing else, it points towards the payment giant's increased focus towards cryptocurrencies and the R&D it is conducting in that space.

Regardless of whether one is a proponent or critic of cryptocurrencies, PayPal's formal entry into this space will definitely make things exciting and can also provide the next leg of growth for the payment giant after the e-commerce led growth starts to dwindle. Before we take a look at the patent and discuss its implication, let's first talk about PayPal and its growth till now, which has come from the company's core operations and acquisitions.

Already On a Growth Trajectory

PayPal was spun off from eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in July 2015. Since then, the former's stock has generated a return of over 120%. However, most of those gains came in the year 2017. Yes, the secular bull run in equities helped, but that cannot take away the stellar financial performance of the company in the past few quarters.

PYPL EPS Diluted (Quarterly) data by YCharts

One look at the above chart is enough to understand why PayPal's stock had such a huge rally last year. The rally in equities drove the stock higher and also lead to P/E expansion, but that can not take away from the fact that financially PayPal performed exceedingly well during the same period. In the fourth quarter alone, the company's revenue and EPS grew by 26% and 57% y-o-y, respectively.

A lot of this growth can be attributed to the company's core operations and the fact that apart from adding 15% new active accounts in the fiscal year, it also saw a jump of 8% in payment transactions per active account during the same time (Source: Q4 Results). However, that is only one-half of PayPal's success recipe, the other is acquisitions. It is not a secret that PayPal has been extremely active in acquiring and investing in FinTech companies.

Source: PayPal Media Resources

The above picture shows PayPal's milestones since 2013. Notice the number of acquisitions, rebranding efforts and new launches by the company. Among them is the acquisition of BrainTree and its subsidiary Venmo. Now, anybody who tracks PayPal knows how much of a prized possession Venmo has become for the company. The app that was initially launched as a peer-to-peer payment service has grown into a full-fledged mobile payment platform accepted by more than two million merchants in the U.S. ( revealed by PayPal in its latest quarterly results). In Fiscal 2017, the volume of payments processed by Venmo jumped by a whopping 97% to approximately $35 billion and all this growth came from only the U.S. as PayPal is yet to launch Venmo outside the country (Source: Q4 Results).

A jump in all the growth metrics that PayPal has shown in the past few quarters leads to two important conclusions:

Continuing Growth in Digital transactions - The amount of money being sent and received digitally across the globe continues to show a steep upward trend. Confidence in Digital Wallets - Despite the paranoia and fear-mongering about cyber attacks and thefts, people have become more confident about keeping their money and transacting through digital wallets.

The Patent Filing And Its Implications

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the recent patent filed by PayPal is about a system that will expedite virtual currency transactions. Here is the abstract from the filing:

Expedited virtual currency transactions are provided by identifying a first user primary wallet associated with a virtual currency and including a first user primary wallet private key. First user secondary wallets are created that each include a respective first user secondary wallet private key, and a respective virtual currency transaction is performed using the first user primary wallet private key to transfer predefined amounts of the virtual currency from the first user primary wallet to each of the first user secondary wallets such that first user secondary wallets are provided with different predefined amounts of the virtual currency. Subsequently, an instruction is received to transfer a payment amount to a second user, and the second user is allocated a subset of the first user secondary wallet private keys included in respective first user secondary wallets that are associated with predefined amounts of the virtual currency that equal the payment amount.

Without getting into technical details, and thereby confuse the uninitiated, I would like to keep things simple and explain what system intends to do. However, in order to do so, one must at least understand the difficulty faced while transacting in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin etc.) that the system is trying to solve.

Those who have ever transacted in Bitcoins know that it usually takes 10 minutes to complete a transaction. This delay is caused by the blockchain, the technology that drives Bitcoin, getting updated. Bitcoin is based on a decentralized ledger system (blockchains), so for the transaction to be completed, it will have to be updated across all the nodes in the Bitcoin infrastructure and this usually takes 10 minutes.

In his recent article on CNBC, Julian Hosp, co-founder and president of TenX, mentioned this delay faced during transactions as the number one reason that is negatively affecting the growth of Bitcoin's user base. Hosp wrote:

Bitcoin now can't handle more than six or seven (or, with the "Segregated Witness" protocol upgrade, it's 12 to 14) transactions a second. Compare that with credit cards, which involve thousands of transactions per second, so the criticism about bitcoin's ability to be useful at larger scales is understandable.

In his article, Mr. Hosp mentions Lightning Network, created by Blockstream, as one of the solutions. The patent filed by PayPal is also about a system that will solve this delay in transaction problem, albeit differently.

PayPal's system is about creating subsidiary wallets from a primary wallet of a user that will have their own private subsidiary keys. When one user wants to receive a payment from another user, the former is given a subset of the latter's private subsidiary keys which will be equal to the amount of cryptocurrency being asked by the former.

As one can see, the patent filed by PayPal has tremendous potential. Not only will it decrease the time it takes to complete a transaction, but will also ensure that numerous transactions can take place at the same time. This will help not only those who are currently using or transacting in Bitcoin, but will also help in the growth of merchants accepting payment in Bitcoins.

No More A Threat

A few analysts here on Seeking Alpha (article1, article 2) have previously argued that cryptocurrencies can pose a threat to PayPal. However, I don't see it as a threat, rather a new driver of growth. And, looking at PayPal's interest in the space it seems the company agrees with me.

PayPal was among the first payment services company to establish a relationship with players in the cryptocurrency space. In 2014, the company partnered with three Bitcoin payment processors - BitPay, Coinbase, and GoCoin. This partnership allowed merchants using PayPal Payments Hub to accept payments in Bitcoin from these three companies. Apart from partnerships, the company also think that usage of cryptocurrencies for payments will continue to grow. This became evident in an interview given by PayPal's CFO, John Rainey, to Wall Street Journal recently. In that interview, when asked about whether he sees cryptocurrency becoming a popular payment mechanism, Mr. Rainey said that there is “a very high likelihood” of it. However, he also mentioned that it is unlikely to happen soon. According to him:

The technology, there is real merit to it. I do think, though, it will be years down the road before we see the kind of ubiquity and acceptance that make it a form of currency that is used every day.

How PayPal Is Best Suited To Capitalize On The Cryptocurrency Phenomena

Ever since cryptocurrencies started capturing public's imagination, early adopters have been crying hoarse about its benefits over fiat currencies. However, that has still kept most people away from using or transacting in them. The reason behind it boils down to just one thing - trust. Despite being touted as currencies that are outside any governmental or regulatory control, immune from manipulation or rapid devaluation, there are several factors that prevent people from using them and all of those factors point towards just one thing - a lack of trust. These factors may differ - hack attacks, shady practices by crypto exchanges, unsafe wallets etc., but they can all be eliminated by making the whole ecosystem more trustable and secure. That's where PayPal comes in.

In the last few months, we have seen the entry of reputed players in the cryptocurrency space. Whether it is Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) through its Cash app, or Robinhood (which allowed cryptocurrency trading for the first batch of users in 5 states recently), established names are helping in making cryptocurrencies more legitimate. However, none of them command the trust that PayPal commands or is as big as PayPal is.

Think about the number of people who are interested in cryptocurrencies, but are still sitting on the sidelines just because they don't trust the various players running the cryptocurrency ecosystem currently or because they hate the time it takes to complete a cryptocurrency transaction. All those people will be willing to join the bandwagon if PayPal enters the space.

The Scope of Growth

As we have discussed earlier in the article, PayPal is growing at a rapid pace, its expenses are minimal and cash flow is humongous. The company is already doing great in digital payments, is a leader in person-to-person and mobile payments, has the trust of millions of users and merchants. These moats will not only come in handy but will strengthen PayPal's position in cryptocurrency exchange and transactions as a dominant player.

From an expense point also, entering the space is not prohibitive. This can be gauged by the number of new entrants in the space, most of whom don't have the financial heft anywhere close to PayPal. Moreover, if there are expenses in R&D, it will only be minimal as PayPal already has a lot of existing infrastructure from its core operations which can be used for this business.

While the risk is minimal for PayPal, the gains can be immense. According to Coinmarketcap, the present market cap of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in circulation is nearly $446 billion, significantly less than what it was in mid-December last year. Nevertheless, let's for a moment just stick with the $446 billion figure. Bitcoin with a market cap of $185.6 billion, alone accounts for over 41% of the whole cryptocurrency market and the value of all the Bitcoins traded in the last 24-hours amounts to $6.58 billion.

Now, I am not an analyst who will provide projection or estimates that will make you buy my story. I will leave the calculations to you guys. Feed in any market share, fee, commissions and come out with a number. Even if the number is low, just ask yourself this question -

What's PayPal got to lose?

