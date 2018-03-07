Pengrowth: Doomed In 2018?

Pengrowth (PGH) reported fourth-quarter result last week that can be best described as uninspiring. We think Pengrowth has done a commendable job in shedding non-core assets and reducing leverage, but the company just have too much debt and too little cash flow. After a lackluster quarter, we see few levers that the company could pull to turnaround its heavily indebted oil and gas production business. We think investors could find better opportunities in the oil and gas business elsewhere.

Overview

Pengrowth has been a disappointing story for investors since the oil downturn started in 2014. Shares are trading at all-time low below a dollar despite a recovery in oil price. The woes of Pengrowth are not unique as most Canadian small to medium producers have seen their share price under pressure during 2017 amid the widening differential and lost of investor interests. However, we think Pengrowth is in a tough situation as higher leverage limits near-term capital flexibility and we see limited opportunities for the stock in 2018.

Q4 Review

Pengrowth reported fourth-quarter production of 24,702 boe/d which is materially lower than last quarter due to asset dispositions. The liquids weighting improved during the quarter to 71%.

However, what is concerning is that Pengrowth has very little light oil production left after all the asset dispositions. The company's Lindbergh thermal oil project producers heavy oil that is heavily subject to WCS differential. Despite the strong hedging program in place for 2018, we expect investors to look at the heavy oil concentration as unfavorable and undesirable, frankly, in today's environment. The 30% production from natural gas further weakens the cash flow generation at Pengrowth as Western Canadian producers have been penalized for the oversupplied local market.

Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Production Light Oil 5,472 2,094 Heavy Oil 12,086 14,430 NGL 3,517 1,136 Natural Gas 13,997 7,042 Avg. Production 35,072 24,702 Liquids Weighting 60% 71%

Operating netback improved significantly during the quarter to $16.06. The majority of the lift was from higher commodities prices across the board, resulting in average sales price increasing from $28 to $37. The gain in realized sales price was partially offset by realized commodities loss, higher royalties and transportation expenses.

Sales Price Light / Medium Oil ($/bbl) $53.24 $61.25 Heavy Oil ($/bbl) $31.57 $41.28 NGL ($/bbl) $33.07 $50.71 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $2.33 $3.22 Corporate Sales Price $28.36 $37.14 Commodity Gain (Realized) $1.15 ($2.90) Royalties ($1.89) ($3.52) Transportation ($1.74) ($2.38) Operating Costs ($14.54) ($12.28) Operating Netback $11.34 $16.06 G&A ($3.87) ($4.97) Corporate Netback $7.47 $11.09

During the quarter, Pengrowth saw its funds flow from operations worsening from $75 million to $69 million. The loss of cash flow was due to loss of production from asset dispositions, partially offset by higher netbacks.

Total debt in the quarter dropped to $611 million from $956 million three months ago. The various asset dispositions have helped reduce debt substantially with almost $1.0 billion of total proceeds applied to reducing debt during 2017. However, the debt load is still too high for a small producer like Pengrowth. With 2018 production guidance of 23,000 boe/d, current debt outstanding of $611 million is prohibitively high which limits any meaningful increase to capital programs and poses refinancing risks.

2018 Outlook

Pengrowth provided 2018 guidance that included the average production of 23,000 boe/d which is slightly lower than the average production from fourth quarter at 24,702 boe/d. Pengrowth also planned for $65 million in total capital expenditure, including 70% of the budget focusing on Lindbergh being one of the two core assets left after various dispositions.

Based on guidance, operating expenses are expected to drop $12.28 in the fourth quarter to between $10.50 to $11.50 for 2018. Notably, G&A is also expected to be reduced meaningfully from $4.97 in the fourth quarter to between $3.10 to $3.35 next year. As part of the restructuring, Pengrowth has reduced total well counts and gross facility counts by 81% and is in the process of reducing full-time staff count by 75% to 125 by the end of 2018.

(Investor Presentation)

We are very concerned with the debt levels at Pengrowth as we see little to none cash flow available for debt repayment during 2018. The capital requirements will use substantially all of the free cash flows generated during 2018 and we see little flexibility in Pengrowth's $65 million capital programs for 2018. Debt maturities are also one of our concerns as $56 million and $118 million of debt will become due in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

(Investor Presentation)

Leverage Concern

Our concern for Pengrowth resides in its 1) heavy oil concentration 2) high debt levels. Pengrowth has shed non-core assets and basically is left with its Lindbergh SAGD and Groundbirch Montney dry gas properties. Lindbergh producers heavy oil which is heavily discounted. Pengrowth has hedged 17,000 boe/d of heavy oil production at US$16.8 WCS differential for 2018, which covers all productions from Lindbergh for the next year. Using hedged numbers, we have come up with our forecast for its 2018 cash flow.

(Cornerstone estimates)

Our conclusion is that assuming US$55 WTI and using hedged WCS differential, we arrived at $130 million of operating cash flow. After interest payments of $37 million, there are $93 million left for capex and debt repayment. Given $65 million capex planned for 2018, $28 million of free cash flow will be available for repaying debt. Given the $56 million and $118 million in debt maturities over the next two years, we think Pengrowth will struggle to make these principal payments as they come due. Debt / 2018 DACF of 6.5x makes refinancing a difficult task for Pengrowth and we see risk for further debt restructuring.

Summary

Pengrowth has completed its divestiture of non-core assets during 2017, leaving it with two core plays focusing on thermal oil and natural gas. We think both asset classes are unfavorable under today's environment given the heavy WCS discount and weak natural gas outlook. Pengrowth also has a crippling 6.5x debt / 2018 DACF, limiting its ability to pursue production growth and fund the upcoming maturities in 2019 and 2020. We think limited near-term catalysts exist for the company and it will likely need to restructure its debt in the next 12 to 16 months if commodities stay at current levels. If WTI averages materially above US$55 we could see improved cash flow and ability to service debt, however, we think there are better investments in the oil and gas sector. We prefer companies that are able to grow production at today's oil price and have better leverage profiles (ideally less than 1.0x). Given the simplified asset base, Pengrowth has few levers to pull in 2018.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed this article, "follow us" for more oil and gas content in the future. We also publish a Weekly Rig Count Reportwhere we discuss the outlook for the North American oil and gas market and provide sector updates to help you make informed investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.