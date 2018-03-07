Cona's (NBZZF) CEO Rob Morgan on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cona Resources Ltd. (OTC:NBZZF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Rob Morgan

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Cona Resources fourth quarter and year-end 2017 conference call. As mentioned by the operator, I am Rob Morgan, President and CEO of the Company. With me today are Michael Makinson our CFO; Joel Douglas, our Controller; and Tiffney Choy from our Financial Reporting Group.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 16,739 boe per day with 99% of that weighted to oil, which is slightly lower than third quarter 2017 production of 17,606 boe per day due to some extreme weather experienced in Southwest Saskatchewan early in the quarter. By December volumes were back within expectations at over 17,000 boe per day.

Our production rates continue to benefit from enhanced oil recovery initiatives across our asset base particularly at our Cactus Lake property. Through the course of 2017 after accounting for the impact of dispositions, our production has been essentially flat while only spending 64% of our funds from operations.

We previously released our year-end reserves that highlighted attractive finding and development costs ranging from $7.11 per boe for proved reserves to $3.72 per boe for proved plus probable reserves.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Makinson who will provide a financial overview.

Michael Makinson

Thank you, Rob.

Average fourth quarter production was 16,739 boe per day, 78% of which came from three properties broken down as follows; Cactus Lake was 8483 boes per day, Winter was 3010 boes per day and Court was 1584 boes per day.

The fourth quarter 2017 operating expenses were $17.55 per boe compared to $17.36 per boe in the third quarter of year. The minor quarter-over-quarter operating cost increase downhole results costs and lower sales volumes partially offset by lower labor expenses.

Funds from operations for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $27.9 million or $0.27 per diluted common share compared to third quarter 2017 funds from operations of $25.3 million or $0.25 per diluted common share. The increase in funds from operations was due to foreign exchange gains in the fourth quarter compared to losses in the third quarter partially offset by slightly higher G&A expenses.

Operating netbacks exclusive of hedging for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $25.14 per boe compared to $21.22 per boe in the third quarter of 2017. Higher quarter-over-quarter field netbacks were mainly due to higher average realized oil prices partially offset by higher royalties, operating expenses and transportation expenses.

Capital spending during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $15.4 million. This included a drilling of 12 wells at Cactus Lake, 7 wells at Winter, well at Coleville, and facilities expenditures that included the purchase of polymer powder which supports our Cactus Lake polymer flood program. During 2017 we drilled 70 gross wells which included 37 wells at Cactus Lake and 32 wells at Winter.

At December 31, 2017, Cona had net debt of $333 million which includes our credit facility with term loan, the owners contract provision and working capital. We ended the fourth quarter of 2017 with $188.5 million or 58% drawn on our credit facility. The outstanding amount of our term loan was reduced to $140 million as a result of $20 million principal repayment in November of 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Cona's realized hedging losses totaled $3.7 million and for the year ended December 31, 2017 Cona's realized hedging losses totaled $3.9 million. At December 31, 2017, the mark-to-market value of our financial derivative contracts was a liability of about $30.8 million. As of March 6, the mark-to-market value of our financial driven contracts was a liability of approximately $37.7 million.

For 2017 quarter-to-quarter impairments to property plant and equipment totaling $75.6 million. Of this amount $60.6 million was on account of properties classified in the current section of the balance sheet as held for sale, and $15 million was on account of our Rob minister, cash generating unit.

Rob, over to you.

Rob Morgan

Thank you, Michael.

As noted in our news release of yesterday, given the extreme volatility in the WTI WCS heavy oil differential, we've updated our 2018 guidance to reflect an operational plan consistent with wider differentials. Annual production guidance for 2018 is revised to 16,300 boe per day. This reflects a reduction of 1100 boe per day which includes 650 boe per day due to asset dispositions which we have announced previously and 450 boe per day due to a reduction in plan capital expenditures.

The capital expenditures have been reduced from $61.5 million to $44.5 million which maintains our drilling and active water activity at Cactus Lake that postpones additional Winter and thermal growing at this time.

2018 guidance for annual funds from operations was $63 million excluding hedging or $32 million including the impact of hedging. This assumes a WTI price of US$60 per barrel, a WTI WCS differential of US$21.50 per barrel and the Canadian U.S. dollar foreign exchange rate of CAD1.265. Forecasted operating costs are being maintained at 1765 per boe.

Cona previously announced an asset disposition program in January of 2018. The response has been positive with a number of parties currently engaged in the evaluation of the assets being marketed. Today Cona has successfully closed two asset dispositions and one asset swap for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $10 million. As a result of these transactions, Cona now holds a 100% working interest in substantially all of its properties.

The non-core properties disposed at cost structures higher than our corporate average and reduced estimated 2018 production by about 650 boe per day as mentioned previously with minimum impact on corporate funds from operations.

We are executing our first quarter 2018 development program consistent with our original plan and I'm pleased with the results to-date. While we are providing a revision to our operating plan to address the current state of the heavy oil differential, we do share industry optimism with the fundamentals for a tightening heavy oil differential later in 2018 are still in place.

As noted in the news release issued this morning, Cona received a Take Private Proposal from Waterous Energy Fund to purchase the outstanding Cona shares it does not already own. Waterous Energy Fund and its affiliates previously acquired approximately 67% ownership of Cona in May of 2017. The Board of Directors formed an independent committee comprised of Ian Bruce and Hal Kvisle to evaluate the proposal.

This committee negotiated a Letter of Agreement with Waterous Energy Fund, which the Board has approved upon recommendation from the committee. Under the letter agreement, Cona shareholders excluding the Waterous Energy Fund would receive cash consideration of $2.55 per Cona common share representing a 31% premium over Cona's 20-day volume weighted average price as of March 6, 2018. The transaction is subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement, shareholder approvals and other regulatory and court approvals.

I will now be pleased to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] So the first question is from Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Aaron Bilkoski

Aaron Bilkoski

I noticed you brought down your WCS forecast by a little bit. But you moved your corporate realized pricing forecast down by about 10%. Can you talk about why you expect your realized price to be so much weaker than the benchmark going forward?

Rob Morgan

I think part of the issue there is the blending cost. Of course, we are purchasing our condensate and a higher WTI - WTI price than previously forecasted so that's impacted our blending costs by the order of $2 and $2.50 per boe.

Aaron Bilkoski

I have another follow up question on the proposal itself. I was wondering if you guys could provide any details on the conditions that are up for negotiation before a definitive agreement could be reached.

Rob Morgan

At this point, we intend obviously to provide all of the information with the definitive agreement once that has been negotiated with the independent committee and Waterous.

Aaron Bilkoski

And maybe just one more question, is there a reason that this offer was announced before a definitive agreement was established?

Michael Makinson

I think the independent committee was in a position where they did have a fairness position in place. We felt that the deal had solidified to the point where it was appropriate for us to make shareholders aware.

Aaron Bilkoski

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Thank you very much. And next question is going to be from [ph] Allan Pickerin (10:05). Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Just got a question on this morning's press release where the minority shale was going to be getting to $2.55. I know that less than a year ago you paid - they paid $3.60 to the majority shareholders. Why is it such a discount from what the majority shareholders got paid?

Michael Makinson

The proposal is a 31% premium over the last 20 day trading price and the independent committee did get a fair valuation from an independent financial advisor indicating that this was a fair value given the market conditions at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question on that, is the understanding that the stock price has gone down because of - I know that they refinanced the bonds and cancelled the dividend due to the purchase of the majority of the shareholder therefore the price went down. Is that the sort of, I guess I'm just trying to understand the low-off I believe it is?

Michael Makinson

Right now in the market as we highlighted in our prior press release, the heavy oil differential is significantly wider than it was previously. It's widened substantially which has had a negative impact on our pricing for the oil that we produce. So, I think that is likely part of the fact of why our share price has been reduced.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is actually from [ph] Gray Neil (12:26). Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

The recent reserve report putting the - if I understood correctly one key reserve value at CAD$1.1 billion, is that correct?

Michael Makinson

That is correct.

Unidentified Analyst

So the valuation share price proposed is - I understand correctly around 250 million to 260 million which puts - if I understand correctly, quoted discount on the undervaluation - is there any explanation for that please?

Michael Makinson

When we release our reserves, there is a price forecast that is part of that assumption and depending on person's view of forward prices that can have an impact on the view of valuation.

Unidentified Analyst

Will there be more information coming out on that evaluation with the reserve prices that were used?

Michael Makinson

As part of the information that will be provided to shareholders, there will be the information from the Independent Evaluator which will indicate their view on the value range that was provided to the Independent Committee as part of this negotiation.

Unidentified Analyst

When do we expect that information?

Michael Makinson

We would expect that information within two to three weeks.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this moment.

Rob Morgan

Rob Morgan

If there are no further questions then I just want to thank everyone for attending the call this morning. And hope everyone has a good day.

