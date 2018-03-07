EIA's U.S. Oil Projections Must Be Taken With A Pinch Of Magic

The real structural roadblock long-term is the financial feasibility of building an adequate oil transportation system.

A drilling rig in the Bakken shale oil in eastern Montana.

Credit: Montana Board of Oil and Gas

Principle

The US Energy Information Administration released its Annual Energy outlook 2018 on February 6, 2018. It was an attempt to know how much will U.S. tight oil production expand before it peaks and begins to decline?

The EIA took the tantalizing task to answer this riddle by assessing several scenarios for future oil production. Some situations foretell tight oil production growth for another three to four years, with tight oil production remaining the leading source of U.S. crude oil production from 2017 to 2050.

The Low-Oil Resource scenario (middle chart above) projects tight oil growth of another million barrels per day through approximately 2022, and then a severe production decline until 2050.

The High-Oil Resource scenario (right chart above) projects sharply higher tight oil growth until about 2025, and then a little smaller increase until 2050. Tight oil production will double between now and 2050.

However, according to the EIA, a result consistent across all scenarios is:

Lower 48 onshore tight oil development continues to be the primary driver of total U.S. crude oil production, accounting for about 65% of cumulative domestic production in the Reference case over the projection period 2017 to 2050. Despite rising oil prices, Reference scenario (left chart above), U.S. crude oil production levels off between 11 million and 12 million barrels per day as tight oil developments move into less productive areas and as well productivity declines. Deepwater discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico lead to increases in Lower 48 states offshore production through 2021. In the Reference case, offshore production then declines through 2035 and remains flat through 2050 as discoveries offset declines in legacy fields

Where do we stand today?

EIA reported in its weekly U.S. Field production of crude oil, 10.283 Million Boep/d for the week Feb. 23, 2018, which is record production.

Month week 1 MM Boep/d week 2 MM Boep/d week 3 MM Boep/d week 4 MM Boep/d 2018-Feb 02/02 10,251 02/09 10,271 02/16 10,270 02/23 10,283

One important caveat: The Nostradamus syndrome.

While these EIA's projections present a possible objective benchmark (from which we can eventually draw a basic strategy "blueprint" ), their merit is considerably reduced. It is particularly true given the fact that the EIA is often too far off the mark.

EIA's projections are based on a too narrow variation which makes them notoriously unreliable midterm and long-term, especially when they are modified on an almost monthly basis.

Evidently, forecasting is highly precarious and the EIA cannot be expected to factor unforeseen events such as terrible financial crashes, catastrophic weather patterns or new destabilizing conflicts.

It can't possibly, and it is the inherent and unavoidable fundamental limitation of such official studies, despite our irresistible desire to control the future.

James Stafford at oilprice.com said three years ago:

Just take a glance at past EIA predictions. For example, the Annual Energy Outlook from 2000 predicted that oil prices would reach $21 per barrel in 2010 in its Reference Case, and just $26 per barrel in its High World Oil Price case. Readers may recall that in 2010, despite still shaking off the effects of the financial crisis, oil prices marched above $90 per barrel, and surpassed $100 per barrel the following year, more or less staying above that level for another three years.

However, one general consideration that dwarfs all the other issues and deserves our undivided attention is called adequate infrastructure.

"The question of U.S. shale growth may boil down to logistics, cash, and technology," said Tom DiChristopher at CNBC

U.S. Oil production can grow only to the extent it can be produced economically, transported safely at a reasonable price. Which means that the industry has to:

Regularly solve bottlenecks for the services on which frackers rely.

Assure a sufficient and constant professional crew that E&P companies employ to frack wells.

Make sure to have a satisfactory crude oil pipeline web and a comprehensive solution to process the gas that often comes with the oil to avoid creating a growing backlog of drilled-but-uncompleted wells called ("DUCs"). Note: According to Bluegoldresearch, DUCs have been steadily increasing from approximately 5,500 in November 2016 to 7,600 in January 2018.

According to Reuters last year:

Pipeline construction often lags production booms by years - if proposed lines are built at all - because of opposition from environmentalists and landowners, topographic obstacles, and permitting and construction challenges. That forces drillers to limit output or ship oil domestically, usually by rail - which is more costly and arguably less safe.

While most of the obstacles indicated above are solvable, the real structural roadblock is the financial feasibility of building a pipeline. The EIA doesn't seem to address the subject?

Infrastructure companies typically need a roughly 30-year commitment to justify building a pipeline. That can be a risky endeavor in shale fields, where the decline rates of wells or a sudden exit of drillers from a region could impact how much crude is flowing through lines - and the profitability of expensive projects.

Thus, there is a fundamental antagonism between the upstream players who produce the oil and the midstream agents who are in charge of transporting the oil, due to the unstable nature of the Shale industry.

The shale expansion is only feasible if a tremendous cash investment can be secured to support the upstream development and it is not an easy task.

Right now few drillers have assets that are good enough to produce cash sufficient to cover the cost of future production. That means frackers remain dependent on debt, equity and other types of outside capital to replenish rapidly depleting wells.

Conclusion

It is paramount to view the EIA projections as what it is and make sure to understand their fundamental limitations. Hiding behind models and simulations is not enough to declare that we are fully prepared for the task ahead.

Our human nature pushes us towards misbelieving that we can control the future by placing a few numbers or words in a right sequencing, but it is only an illusion that I call the Nostradamus syndrome.

