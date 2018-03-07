The Month In Closed-End Funds: February 2018

For the month, only 8% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 3% of equity CEFs and 12% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. A move to less risky assets helped related CEF classifications mitigate losses better than other classifications for February. Convertible Securities CEFs (-1.82%) jumped to the top of the equity charts for the first month in 34. For the first month in 15, domestic taxable bond CEFs posted a negative return on average (-0.52%), mitigating losses better than their world income CEFs (-1.44%) and municipal bond CEFs (-0.58%) counterparts. In this report, we highlight February 2018 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
