The Month In Closed-End Funds: February 2018

For the first month in six, equity closed-end funds (CEFs) witnessed a negative return on average, declining 4.65% on a net-asset-value (NAV) basis for February.

For the second month in a row, their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a negative return, losing 0.61% on average for the month.

For February, only 14% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 18% of equity CEFs and 11% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Loan Participation CEFs (+0.02%) posted the only plus-side return of all the CEF classifications.

Convertible Securities CEFs (-1.82%) jumped to the top of the equity charts for the first month in 34.