Stress Test Shows Bullish Prices Of Metals Stocks And Metals Futures

Investment Thesis

Metals have rebounded after the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals index got back to the pre-correction level. Previous sell-offs were triggered by inflation worries.

Metals mining companies have already entered the harvest phase following a period of low capital expenditures, high prices and low costs. This translated into free cash flow generation, de-leveraging and the potential for significantly higher returns in 2018.

In this commodities research, we will validate the result of a stress test conducted on copper future and copper stock prices. The test will show which of the two (metals futures and metals stocks) are more susceptible to price risks and which ones would yield better returns.

Stress Test & Analysis

Metals performance has been buoyant in 2017 sharing the limelight with bullish equities. The S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Total Return index rose by 24% in 2017. The metals sector is trading at a significant discount to mid-cycle. The combination of price volatility and fears around higher capital expenditures, growth and inflation weigh on investors' minds.

Gathering up historical price data from 1980s to the 1990s, analysts have concluded that mining shares are more susceptible to the overall price movements in equity markets. On the other hand, commodities are more delicate to commodity prices.

The five-year copper future prices were solid prior to year 2004. However, copper futures became wobbly since. This is due to the fact that stocks are "anticipatory assets" or "anticipatory hedge". It is more sensitive to the five-year future price than the spot price. Another factor is the upswing in long-dated copper prices that coincides with climbing production costs.

Meanwhile, stock returns on mining shares are more susceptible to five-year copper prices. Index returns have strong connection to the performance of mining equities. More specifically, a strong correlation exists between the Price-to-Earnings ((P/E)) ratio of the mining sector index and P/E ratio of the composite market index. Furthermore, the higher cost of inflation proves to be negative for share returns.

Metals usually outperform the stock markets during times of "backwardation". That is why a nitty gritty analysis of rolls yields is needed, which is another important factor to consider when evaluating relative stock returns.

Analysts do not anticipate the copper curve to follow the deep backwardation in the next 12 months. Hence, it is prudent to conclude that all of the predicted returns on copper futures would come from the rise in price levels.

My Takeaway

I believe the positive outlook for metals futures and metals stocks going into 2018 would be attributed to an improving demand from most end-markets. Expectations of Chinese supply discipline remaining in place would also support the global metals and mining industry.

Carbon steel companies were upbeat about demand heading into 2018. Steel prices would recover in the United States, while European margins should remain at healthy levels.

China, which is the largest consumer of steel globally, saw January bank loan growth (steel demand indicator) hovering to the upside. New loans came in at RMB 2,900 billion versus consensus of RMB 2,050 billion. Medium and long-term loans, which tend to be more metal intensive, rebounded from their December lows.

The surge in metal prices is not the most critical change in the Chinese basic materials sector. Rather, there are fundamental changes in suppliers' market behavior. They are driven by more consistent environmental policy and "supply side reforms". The ability of Chinese suppliers to react to market conditions will not be restricted as a result of these reforms in the basic materials sector.

In the near term, the winter pollution control measures and inspection-related disruptions in China will tighten supply of steel. The risk of further capacity cuts in the long run cannot be ruled out, as the short-term measures will inevitably translate into part of the sustainable solution.

Electric vehicles yield positive demands for stainless steel. Concerns about the spike in nickel are overdone. The stainless steel industry mainly uses ferronickel in production, which cannot be used in battery production. This is due to the increased demand for virgin nickel, which could lead to a decoupling of nickel grades in the future. Investors remain concerned about capacity additions in Asia. However, stainless steel producers across the board had a more constructive view and did not expect significant pressure in domestic markets.

However, I also expect that investors will also be closely tracking the economic growth outside China. Perhaps, a period of restocking would come after, as order books accelerate and manufacturing activities increase in key industrial regions. It will thus support overall commodity prices.

On a more granular note, the foregoing stress test and analysis proved that both metal stocks and metals futures would outperform in 2018. The analysis further implies a more elevated copper price boost in SXPP total returns by 9%.

Overall equity market should lift SXPP by additional 10%. Therefore, these figures must be more than sufficient to surpass the -3% pullback from higher cost of inflation. Thus, total expected return on mining stocks is estimated to be 17% in this rundown. Total expected return is even higher than the 12% expected return from a long position on copper. It is more risky obviously for its higher volatility.

I noted that despite the rally in metal prices in 2017 (where base metals were up 25% while precious metals were up 10% for the first 10 months), commodity indices are mostly flat. This is due to the energy and agriculture sectors which are down 4% and 12%, respectively. The changing performance of the commodities is attributed to the optimal demand backdrop witnessed by all markets in more than 10 years supported by strong global synchronous growth.

Commodities typically perform well during rate hiking cycles with industrial metals up on average 50% per annum during the rate hiking cycle. Industrial metals are so far up 25% per annum this tightening cycle. The reason for the outperformance of commodities during rate hiking cycles is exactly that pressure on prices created at the "growth above capacity" phase caused policy makers to raise rates.

Lastly, the metals industry is benefiting from supply cuts and cost reductions. The industry generates 20% free cash flow yields. This despite the significant rally in share prices over the last 18 months.

