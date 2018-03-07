General Mills' Dividend Impact From Acquiring Blue Buffalo

Investment thesis

General Mills (GIS) has increased its dividend in each of the last 14 years. The biggest issue facing General Mills over the last few years has been top-line growth. The company has struggled to grow organically, and now they are acquiring Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) to accelerate their growth. But while this acquisition can help solve some revenue growth struggles, the impact on its dividend is more complicated. As an investor of dividend growth companies, I look to see what this acquisition will do to its dividend growth.

Acquisition proposal of Blue Buffalo

At the end of Q2 2017 (November 26, 2017), General Mills had $962 million cash on hand. In February, they announced that the company will acquire Blue Buffalo for $8 billion of cash, a 23% premium to Blue Buffalo's 60-day volume weighted average price (VWAP). The company does not have enough cash on hand, so General Mills said that it expects to use a combination of debt, cash on hand and approximately $1.0 billion in equity. General Mills currently has $9.7 billion in total debt, of which $8.2 billion is long-term. Once the transaction is complete, General Mills expects a pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.2x.

Dividend overview

General Mills currently has a 3.84% dividend yield. They have increased dividends in 14 straights years and paid a dividend every year since 1898. The 119-year streak is the 10th-longest for domestic public companies.

Source: Dividend.com

General Mills stated that they expect to maintain the quarterly dividend payout of $0.49/share. They will temporarily suspend the share repurchase program while the company makes achieving its leverage target of 3.5x a higher priority. They did not state how long the dividend will remain flat. Prior to the acquisition announcement, the dividend payout growth expectation was that the July 2018 payout would have an increase of at least 1 cent.

Over the last five years, the dividend growth was ~ 8% for four years and 17% for one year.

Source: Google Finance

Relative size of profits

I own General Mills because it is a very stable dividend grower. I want to see General Mills make acquisitions that will help the company accelerate the growth of its dividend payout.

While Blue Buffalo is a profitable company, it has not paid a dividend in its short 3-year history as a public company. The company has grown their operating income in the last two years, with 2017 operating income at a very respectable $303 million. In the chart below, we see the operating income compared between the two companies.

Source: Google Finance

Many unknowns in this acquisition

There are many unknowns to this acquisition that will impact how much free cash flow Blue Buffalo adds to General Mills. Some of the unknowns of the acquisition include the amount of debt that will be used in the financing (assumption: up to $7 billion), the terms of the debt (assumption: long-term), the amount of dilution used in the financing (assumption: ~ $1 billion or 20 million new shares added to current shares outstanding) and the amount of synergies that will be found between a food processor and a pet food processor (10% of Blue Buffalo SG&A is ~ $25 million annually).

With this many unknowns, I have to isolate what we do not know to understand how it could impact the dividend. For example, we do not know the interest rate, but from their last 10-K we know that of the debt General Mills has, the interest rate is between 1.4% and 6.39%. General Mills stated they would sell ~ $1 billion of equity to finance the acquisition, leaving $7 billion to come from limited cash from the suspended share buyback and debt. If all $7 billion came from debt, the interest could not be more than 4.3% based on the $303 million operating income otherwise the deal would not be accretive based on interest payments alone. It is very likely the interest rate will be around 4% on the debt used in this transaction.

If no debt was used, as opposed to the estimated $7 billion, using the full year 2017 $303 million operating income and the 569 million current shares outstanding from General Mills, the impact is $0.53/share. There is no question that this acquisition can be additive for General Mills’ dividend. But we know the debt will loom large.

Impact on dividend

I looked at a few different financial metrics to understand if the Blue Buffalo acquisition will help General Mills accelerate the dividend payout growth. I wanted to answer the question of how much growth is needed from Blue Buffalo for this acquisition to not only be additive, but accelerative? The company’s operating income grew by 38% in 2016 and 37% in 2017, it is likely with the additional marketing power of General Mills behind Blue Buffalo, considering the size of the pet food market and current small market penetration, that this growth rate can at least stay at this level for the next three years. If that is the case, assuming dilution of 20 million shares to raise $1 billion equity, the profit from Blue Buffalo without synergies could add $0.71/share in 2018, $0.97 in 2019 and $1.34/share in 2020. Assuming $300 million a year for debt financing, it will likely add $0.20/share in 2018 (excluding one-time costs associated with the acquisition), $0.27 in 2019 and $0.38 in 2020. The company stated that the acquisition would be accretive starting in 2019.

Assuming General Mills keeps its $0.49/share quarterly dividend flat, the new annual dividend in years 2018 thru 2020 would look like the chart below. What the chart shows us is that General Mills cannot depend on the Blue Buffalo's operating income growth of 38% annually to accelerate its dividend growth; it needs to continue growing its base business. The three-year growth rate for the dividend drops to 7% in the chart below.

Source: Google Finance

Based on the given assumptions, we see this acquisition is additive, not accelerative. In order for it to accelerate the dividend growth from the 10% CAGR we saw from 2013 to 2017, General Mills' base business will also have to grow their dividend 13% from $0.49/share quarterly to $0.55/share quarterly, then take on the additive $0.20 to $0.38 annual dividend payment from Blue Buffalo. That would increase the 2018 to 2020 dividend growth to an 11% CAGR.

Conclusion

I still like General Mills and will continue to own it even though the 14-year streak of growing its dividend may come to an end soon.

This acquisition adds product line diversity in a high growth industry that will be a great long-term impact on the stock and the dividend. This acquisition does not fix the short-term issues with the dividend growth, and it will not accelerate the dividend growth from the newly combined company. The company still needs to address lack of growth from its base business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.