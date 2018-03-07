Werner Enterprises - 2017 Financial Review

Business Overview

Werner Enterprises (WERN) is a transportation and logistics company engaged primarily in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. At the end of 2017, their Truckload Transportation Services segment had a fleet of 7,435 trucks, of which 6,805 were company-operated and 630 were owned and operated by independent contractors. Werner Logistics division operated an additional 45 inter-modal drayage trucks at the end of 2017.

The average age of the company truck fleet was 1.9 years at FYE17, compared to 1.8 years at FYE16. At FYE17, the average age of our trailer fleet was 4.7 years. In 2015 and 2016, WERN invested nearly $1Bn of capital expenditures (before sales of equipment) primarily to reduce the average age of their truck and trailer fleet.

The majority of revenues are generated in the U.S.

Operating Segments

The company has two reportable segments – Truckload and Werner Logistics.

Truckload:

This segment generated $1.6Bn, or 77% in total revenues and $138MM in operating income in FY17.

Werner Logistics:

Total revenues for this segment was $418MM (20% of total revenue) and operating income was $9MM in FY17.

Operations & Marketing

Company has high concentration of customers, with the top five customers comprised 29% of revenues and the top 10 customers comprised 43% of revenues.

Seasonality

Seasonality is inherit in this industry with peak months in September, October and November.

Competition

Werner operates in a highly competitive market and competes with other truckload carriers and logistic companies both publicly- and privately-held. No specific competitors are named in the 2017 10-K.

Financial Overview

Operating revenues increased 5.4% in 2017 compared to 2016. When comparing 2017 to 2016, Truckload segment revenues increased $101MM, or 6.6%, of which nearly half resulted from higher fuel surcharge revenues due to higher fuel prices. Revenues for the Werner Logistics segment increased $0.5MM.

Freight demand in our One-Way Truckload fleet was seasonally softer with weaker trends early in 2017, but began to improve to more normal seasonal levels in March and continue to improve throughout the balance of the year supported by demand related to the hurricanes in Texas and Florida. Freight volumes thus far in 2018 have been much stronger than normal compared to the same months of previous years.

Werner's operating ratio was 93.2% in 2017 compared to 93.7% in 2016. Salaries, wages and benefits increased $45MM or 7.1% in 2017 compared to 2016 and increased 0.5% as a percentage of operating revenues. The higher dollar amount of salaries, wages and benefits expense was due primarily to 3% more company trucks and miles in 2017 compared to 2016 and higher driver and student pay rates, both of which resulted in higher payroll taxes and other payroll-related fringe benefits.

Fuel increased $44MM or 28.2% in 2017 compared to 2016 and increased 1.7% as a percentage of operating revenues due to higher average diesel fuel prices and more company trucks and miles, partially offset by improved miles per gallon. Average diesel fuel prices in 2017 were 32 cents per gallon higher than in 2016, a 23% increase. For the first eight weeks of 2018, the average diesel fuel price per gallon was approximately 40 cents higher than the average diesel fuel price per gallon in the same period of 2017 and approximately 42 cents higher than the average for first quarter 2017.

Income tax expense (benefit) decreased $107MM in 2017 compared to 2016, due primarily to the impact of federal tax law changes. WERN recorded a $110.5 million non-cash reduction in income tax expense in 2017, which resulted from the Company’s revalued net deferred income tax liabilities to reflect the lower federal income tax rate. The Company currently estimates its full year 2018 effective income tax rate to be approximately 25% to 26%.

Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge, increased 3.5% in 2017 compared to 2016 due to a 2.9% increase in average revenues per tractor per week, net of fuel surcharge revenues. The average number of tractors in service increased 0.6% from 2016 to 2017. Average miles per truck remained flat from 2016 to 2017, and average revenues per total mile, net of fuel surcharge revenues, increased 2.9%. Freight metrics are improving, and WERN management believes that contractual rates will strengthen over the next few quarters. Werner currently expects an increase in the average revenues per total mile, net of fuel surcharge revenues, in 2018 in the range of 6% to 10%.

Werner Logistics revenues increased 0.1% to $418MM in 2017 from $417MM in 2016. The yoy decrease in operating margins is due to tighter carrier capacity in 2017 compared to 2016 resulted in higher purchased transportation costs for their predominantly contractual logistics business, causing the lower gross margin and operating income percentages.

Contractual Obligations

WERN has three unsecured line of credits totaling $250MM and $75MM term loan with two different banks and both mature during 2020. with U.S. Bank, N.A., which will expire on July 13, 2020. There was no usage on the line of credit at FYE17; however there was ~$40MM in stand-by letters of credit outstanding.

Income Statement

Net income increased from $79MM in FY16 to $203MM in FY17 and was supported by higher organic sales, fuel surcharge and favorable tax benefit related to the tax law passed in late 2017.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased yoy largely due to the increase in A/R from $261MM at FYE16 to $304MM at FYE17.

Total debt decreased to $75MM, with no outstanding balance on the lines of credit. Total shareholder equity improvement is largely due to an increase in retained earnings driven by strong net income in FY17.

Operating cash flow declined yoy largely due to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities that were written-down to reflect changes in tax policy. The decline was partially offset by the yoy increase in net income.

CapEx spending declined from $538MM in 2016 to $316MM in 2017. Free cash flow as defined as operating cash flow less CapEx was $(35MM) in 2017, compared to $(225MM) in 2016.

Financing activities were a cash use of $101MM in 2017. Company made debt repayments of $105MM and paid dividends of $19MM in 2017.

There was a cash shortfall after business activities and it was funded by cash, which decreased $3MM yoy.

