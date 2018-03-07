Ongoing Share Gains, Innovation, And Leverage Propelling IPG Photonics

Although IPG's business is likely to become more cyclical as lasers become more commonplace in industrial tools, the company should still be able to generate double-digit FCF growth.

IPG continues to benefit from growing adoption of fiber lasers, as the company continues to increase the capabilities of its lasers and expand its addressable markets.

Fiber laser innovator IPG Photonics (IPGP) is a good example of why I'm willing to pay up for good companies (and/or hold stocks that otherwise seem richly-valued) - the really good companies out there always seem to find ways to innovate and expand their addressable markets, as well as generate improved operating leverage. IPG has continued to exceed my expectations on both fronts, and the trailing return metrics over the past one, three, and five years (and beyond) have been exemplary.

I don't mind paying up for good companies, but IPG shares do have a track record of significant pullbacks from time to time - whether due to the company not meeting lofty expectations on a quarterly basis or wider concerns about the health of manufacturing spending. The valuation today seems to be pricing in total expected returns in the high single digits, which isn't bad, but I'd much prefer to buy in when the expected returns are in the double digits.

A Rinse-And-Repeat Story

In the year or so since I last wrote about IPG, the biggest changes have been in the health of its end-markets. Demand for cutting and welding tools has continued to recover strongly, while additive manufacturing (3D printing) adoption continues to grow across a broad swath of industries. With strong demand as a tailwind, IPG continued to outgrow its end-markets, with nearly 40% or better year-over-year revenue growth in the first three quarters of 2017 and almost 30% growth in the fourth quarter.

One of the bigger surprises to me relative to my expectations a year ago has been the company's ability to find ongoing margin leverage. I was previously worried that the company had more or less maxed out its cost savings from diode production, but even though the rate of cost improvement has slowed, the company continues to lower its packaged diode cost (and its internal diode manufacturing capabilities have long been an important strategic asset). Gross margin has also been boosted by a mix shift toward higher-power lasers, a segment with higher ASPs and less competition. Between those drivers, gross margin broke out above 56% in 2017 after several years mostly in the 54% range.

More Growth In The Core

Lasers have now penetrated about 20% of the global machine tool market, and fiber lasers (IPG's specialty) are now over 60% of the markets that IPG serves. Even so, I see ongoing growth opportunities in IPG's core cutting/welding businesses.

Going back almost two years now, IPG has seen its high-power laser business grow faster than its overall revenue growth rate, and the primary uses for high-power lasers are in cutting, welding, drilling, and so on. But within this, IPG is also seeing significant growth in ultra-high-power lasers (6kW and above), with this category now making up about 30% of the high-power segment.

At the risk of oversimplification, more power typically means more cutting/welding ability. One of the historical limitations to fiber lasers in cutting/welding applications has been that they don't handle thick metal very well, but as IPG has continued to increase the power output of its lasers, more and more of the cutting/welding market is becoming addressable with its tools.

Interestingly, it's also kind of working in reverse. As companies like Coherent (COHR), Trumpf, and IPG (but mostly IPG) have continued to push down the cost of fiber lasers, the lower end of high-power lasers (1kW to 2kW) is now seeing increasing adoption in applications like drilling, where the lasers are displacing traditional punches and presses.

Looking ahead, there are meaningful growth opportunities still remaining in this core metalworking market. There's room for even higher power lasers, which will bring even more welding/cutting opportunities into the addressable market. But there are also opportunities for IPG's other capabilities to shine and grab share. Metals like aluminum and titanium can be more challenging to weld, and Lincoln Electric (LECO), among others, has been investing in technologies to address these challenges. With IPG, the company's wobble head technology and seam tracking capabilities lead to much improved results with shinier metals like aluminum, copper, and titanium, making fiber lasers a viable, if not preferred, option. IPG's wobble head technology also makes it easier to join different metals (with different melting points) and to prepare and clean surfaces before and after welding (high-temperature welding can discolor the metal on either side of the weld).

While not technically part of its historical "core", I would also include growing opportunities in additive manufacturing here. 3D printing is replacing traditional cutting tools in many applications (including aerospace parts and medical implants), and IPG's lasers are seeing growing adoption in the melting/sintering process within 3D printing systems.

…And More Growth Outside The Core

IPG has done a very good job of introducing new products to expand its addressable markets, both in and out of its core metalworking market. Outside of metalworking, IPG has seen commercial sales of its new film projector laser systems (which replace xenon bulbs), ongoing growth in marking, engraving, and scribing, and growth in areas like healthcare, semiconductors, and renewable energy.

The company's green lasers are useful in a range of surface treatments and annealing, and they're seeing more and more adoption among solar cell makers, as they increase PV cell efficiency. On the medical side, most laser demand is still on the cosmetics side, but the market continues to grow, and the increasing capabilities of fiber lasers are leading to more market-expanding applications down the road. Last and not least is the sizable opportunity in OLEDs - while Coherent has staked out an early lead with excimer lasers for annealing, I believe the lower cost and higher productivity of IPG's UV fiber lasers will eventually drive a switch in this fast-growing market.

The Opportunity

IPG management has always seemed pretty reasonable with its long-term guidance, acknowledging that as fiber lasers continue to displace CO2 lasers and more traditional machine tools, they will increasingly resemble their end-markets in terms of growth potential. The company has done a good job of leveraging its technology into new markets and expanding its total addressable market, but the growth rate is still going to decline. What's more, there's likely to be a greater cyclicality to IPG's revenue in the future - strong adoption (displacing older technologies) helped overcome some of the cyclical weakness in metalworking in the last down-cycle, but that will likely be less helpful after this current cycle peaks in another year or two.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high-single digits, with double-digit growth over the next five years driven by the metalworking capex cycle, investments in new production lines for products like EVs and EV batteries, and growing use of laser marking/engraving and so forth.

While I haven't really changed my revenue expectations, I have changed my margin expectations, as IPG has shown more margin leverage than I'd expected. I have some concerns that there could be more cyclicality here too in the future (which margins weakening on cyclical volume weakness), but I believe FCF margins can move into the mid-to-high 20%'s relatively quickly and then perhaps into the 30%'s, fueling double-digit FCF growth over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Those assumptions don't drive a fair value that suggests double-digit annual return potential today, and that's my biggest issue with the stock. As I said, I have no problem paying up for quality, nor holding quality stocks even at high multiples, but these shares don't currently meet or beat my hurdle rate, so they stay on the watch list for now. That said, management continues to execute and perform at a very high level, there are still attractive untapped markets out there, and the shares are well worth consideration on another pullback.

