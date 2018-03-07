Lowe's Fourth-Quarter Results Give Investors A Buying Opportunity

After activist investor news earlier this year, Lowe’s was trading within 10% to Home Depot from a PE ratio standpoint; however, after fourth-quarter earnings, the gap widened to just over 17%.

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has been making strategic investments to catch rival Home Depot (HD); however, key metrics still lag behind. Despite a recent stock bump from an activist investor taking seats on the board, the stock still remains 17% undervalued compared to Home Depot. I think the 10% discount that the Lowe's was trading at prior to the earnings release is more consistent with fair value giving investors a buying opportunity.

When Lowe's last reported fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, it exceeded analyst expectations on top line revenue but missed on the bottom line earnings per share metric. In the fourth quarter, revenue was $15.5 billion, which was (1.8%) worse than the fourth quarter of 2016. Also, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.74 for the quarter compared to $0.86 in the fourth quarter of 2016 representing a decrease of nearly 14%. Consistent with history - both metrics, revenue growth and EPS, were behind rival Home Depot, which reported an earnings growth of 7.5% year over year and diluted EPS of $1.52, up from $1.44 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Despite trailing Home Depot, there is a lot to be optimistic for Lowe's in 2018.

Lowe's is benefiting from an improved U.S. economy that has the housing market at solid levels of activity and added discretionary spending stimulating house improvements. Additionally, the various natural disasters in late 2017 have the Southeastern and Southern markets performing necessary home repairs or rebuilds. As the company noted during the earnings call:

Hurricane recovery efforts in Texas and Florida aided fourth quarter comps, which offset the impact of cold temperatures and winter storms across the country in the latter part of the quarter as well as the comparison to Hurricane Matthew and Louisiana flooding last year.

All of these factors came together to allow Lowe's to increase same-store sales by 4.1%, which was well ahead of expectations set forth by analysts at 3%. While impressive, this metric was still well below Home Depot's same-store sales increase of 7.5% during the same period.

With tax reform being implemented for 2018, I expect Lowe's to continue to be able to drive revenue and same-store sales. Tax reform impacts Lowe's in two very important ways. The first, Lowe's will pay a lower corporate tax rate in 2018, which is a forecasted benefit of $750 million in 2018 as the rate is expected to drop down to 25.5% compared to 41.3% in Q4 2017. This is a huge saving that Lowe's will be able to reallocate to its employees and growth initiatives. Management has already announced one-time bonuses up to $1,000 to its more than 260,000 hourly employees. Additionally, the company announced plans to enhance benefits, including expanded maternity and paternity leave as well as adoption assistance. This should improve the company's retention rate and, ultimately, improve its customer service.

In addition to corporate tax savings due to a lower effective rate, tax reform will give Americans more money to spend on home improvements. The tax reform will improve consumer confidence, which will result in homeowners taking on larger projects. Additionally, consumers will likely opt for more expensive materials for their projects, which will result in top-line growth for Lowe's. However the tax reform is analyzed, it's a positive for Lowe's in 2018.

Partially offsetting tax reform, the housing market will see some pressure as a result of rising interest rates; however, rates are slowly rising, which isn't likely to send the housing market into a tailspin. I expect the home improvement market to run a similar course to what new car sales are projecting in the U.S. New car sales are expected to come off a post-recession peak to a sustainable level about 20% to 25% below that peak. Looking at 2018, Lowe's is forecasting a total sales increase of approximately 4%, driven primarily by a comparable store sales increase of 3.5%. While this still lags Home Depot's expectations of 6.5% and 5%, it is tightening the gap from 2017.

When the initial discretionary income from the tax act and rising interest rates put pressure on home improvement spending, it will increase the competition between Lowe's and Home Depot. The two home improvement giants will be fighting over a smaller increasing customer population. While 2018 guidance clearly shows that Lowe's thinks it is going to tighten the gap, the investment decision in Lowe's remains the same - does Lowe's have a chance to keep up with Home Depot?

Lowe's anticipates adding 10 new stores in 2018, which is consistent with previously announced plans of adding 15 to 20 stores per year across North America from 2017 through 2019. This growth is a contrast from Home Depot's business stage. While Home Depot has a larger footprint, it only plans to introduce three new stores in 2018. This commitment to growing Lowe's store layout signals that management feels there is room to make strategic growth whereas Home Depot does not see the same opportunity given the larger size. Instead of new stores, Home Depot is planning to repurchase $4 billion stock and increased its dividend by 15.7%. On the other side, Lowe's is repurchasing stock at a slower rate of $2.5 billion in 2018 and, most recently, raised its dividend price by 14.6% in June 2017. Both companies have a near 2% dividend yield.

In addition to growing its store presence, Lowe's must also grow its online presence. Lowe's has seen positive customer reaction from its omnichannel approach. This practice of giving customers a seamless shopping experience online or in-store led the company to a 28% online sales growth in the fourth quarter and 34% for the year. This high growth was ahead of Home Depot who only reported online sales growth of 21% in the fourth quarter and 21.5% for the year. This is another key area where Lowe's is seeing faster growth compared to Home Depot. E-commerce is different for Lowe's and Home Depot compared to traditional retailers because a large percentage of online purchases are actually picked up in the store, which creates a difficult balance for Lowe's going forward.

Increasing store count and improving its online presence will continue to be a focus for Lowe's. However, its gross margin has become heavily scrutinized, which sparked a post-earnings sell-off. Gross margins have been a focus of investors as the company has reported a reduction in margins each quarter of 2017. This came into more focus after the activist hedge fund D.E. Shaw built up a $1 billion stake amid approaching the company about changing the board of directors. The firm pointed at the large gap in Lowe's revenue per store, margin, and valuation multiple versus Home Depot. As a result of the stake, Lowe's appointed two new board members to address the gaps in 2018.

However, it's clear that growth for the sake of growth isn't going to lead to a higher share price in this industry. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reported a low gross margin of 33.73%, which represented a slight decrease year over year. This margin was slightly lower than Home Depot's at 33.9% which also reported a slight decrease year over year. The margin was discussed during the earnings call, and the decrease was attributed to mostly pricing plus sales mix and inventory shrinkage.

In addition to reporting a loss, the company expects to keep gross margins flat in 2018. This is a change from 2017 when gross margins contracted in all four quarters. Management expects activities, such as improving promotional effectiveness (not overspending on unnecessary and ineffective ads) and reducing spending (across the board to trim costs) while still driving traffic, which started in the second half of 2017, will pay off. Lowe's is seeing it from both cost centers - the cost of sales rose from 65.59% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 66.27% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, and SG&A expenses rose from 23.99% to 24.28%. With the price of products being highly competitive, I expect Lowe's to really concentrate on improving its gross margin by concentrating on reducing costs, including focusing on reducing purchasing and inventory costs, optimizing labor levels at individual stores, and spending smarter on marketing fees. It's a company-wide initiative to become a more efficient retailer, which is important for Lowe's to remain competitive on price, improve customer satisfaction, and closing the efficiency gaps with Home Depot.

From a valuation perspective, Lowe's is currently trading at a 20.51 PE ratio, which is slightly below the S&P 500. Also, it's slightly lower than Home Depot's 24.75 ratio. Both multiples as of 03/02/2018. Lowe's is still trading at a discount of just over 17%. This was tightened to around 10% after the bump Lowe's received from D.E. Shaw, a multi-strategy hedge fund, and buyout shop, received three director positions on the board of directors. With their presence, they will attempt to make Lowe's emulate Home Depot. This will be done through a focus on improving operating margins and revenue per store at Lowe's. The gap between the two companies' stocks nearly doubled after fourth-quarter earnings were released.

In conclusion, I have confidence in the home improvement market going forward along with the US economy. Investments in the e-commerce platform, new stores, and pressure from D.E. Shaw should help the company start to close the gaps on Home Depot in terms of revenue, comparable store sale growth, gross margin; and ultimately, stock valuation. Based on these reasons, I believe Lowe's is an attractive long-term investment for someone looking for a growing company but has the patience to hold the stock. At the current discount of 17%, compared to Home Depot, I believe the stock is a buying opportunity as the market previously valued the difference at 10% following the activist investor's entry position into Lowe's.

