Buy Quant Hedge Funds In A Volatile Market

Volatility has been back in the markets since February, and we expect it will remain in the markets due to the end of the economic stimulus from the Fed.

By Monarch Bhatt and Daniel Lojek

In the modern era, where cashier-less Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stores are threatening the existence of retail giants like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), the algo-based trading software is expected to take the place of human traders. Nowadays, everyone is talking about machine learning, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars. The time has arrived to replace many human-dependent job functions like driving, cashiering, operating machine and many more.

The financial services industry is no different than other industries. Algorithm-based trading platforms have started to make decisions within split seconds, instead of human beings. This can significantly affect the hedge fund industry and the way hedge funds manage and decide investments for their billions of dollars under management. With the increasing effectiveness and efficiency of algorithm trading and the ability to profit off of volatility in the market, investors should look to invest in publicly traded quant firms, as volatility is expected to increase in the coming year.

Algorithm-based tools are widely used in the high-frequency trading and are becoming the future of the hedge fund industry. The quant hedge fund industry has seen a massive surge in investments during the past decade. A quant hedge fund uses a systematic approach on algorithmic programs for implementing its trading decisions. According to the Financial Times and hedge fund research, the quant hedge fund industry has seen seven straight years of client inflows, and total assets had grown from $407.7 billion in 2009 to $940 billion by the end of October 2017. We anticipate a further rise in the quant hedge fund industry due to the recent development in artificial machine learning and industry demand, in addition to how the artificial intelligence world is shaping many industries like automobile, retail, and healthcare, along with the financial services industry.

This puts pressure on how hedge funds, which currently invest using traditional hedge fund strategies. For an example, a quant hedge fund like Man Group (OTC:MNGPF) can continue adapting to the changing times and implement quant trading and artificial intelligence to all their investment strategies. Even though they have implemented some of these techniques already, roughly only 45% of its $98 billion is currently managed using quant investment strategies.

The law of efficient markets hypothesis states that market participants act on all available information before making an investment decision. If new information is available for a security, then the new price will reflect recent available information. However, an arbitrage opportunity exists when there is a discrepancy in the availability of new information. The algorithms could seize such opportunity and make a profitable trade within a short time frame.

For example, a strategy used by hedge funds to profit off of these microsecond time frames is called Flash Pricing. This is when quant hedge funds get a sneak peek on large order flows and are able to trade ahead of other market participants within microseconds by stepping in the middle. Although this seems like a strategy that would be prohibited, it is fully in line with exchange rules and can be exploited as an arbitrage opportunity.

Similarly, another approach that is prevalent in quants is something called behavioral bias. This strategy targets certain investor classes, isolates the stocks that are correlated with those biases, and then trades against the irrational behavior to seek a profit. This is what would give a quant hedge fund an edge over competitors, because they would be able to profit once investors react to the information and drive up the price per share of a stock.

The stock and bond markets have not experienced significant volatility in 2016 and 2017, except for a few instances. However, the volatility has returned to the market in the month of February, and we expect a presence of volatility throughout 2018. High-frequency trading is the most effective in the presence of volatility. The first graph below depicts how the revenues from high-frequency trading have been declining since 2009 due to diminishing volatility in the market. The bottom chart is a CBOE volatility index (VIX), which is a measure of market expectations of near-term volatility in S&P 500 stock index options.

Both of the charts illustrate that high-frequency trading industry has experienced a significant decline in revenues during low volatility environments. As illustrated below, HFT revenues decreased significantly, from around $7.2 billion in 2009 to under $1 billion in 2017, due to the absence of volatility in the markets. The monetary stimulus from the central banks around the world is expected to end in 2018, and it could potentially give a boost to volatility.

However, we anticipate an increase in volatility, and it should give a boost to high-frequency trading industry. For example, the VIX increased 115% on Monday, February 5, alone. This increase would have been recognized by high-frequency trading machines, which would anticipate the decline in the stock market and establish a position as the sell-off began on Friday. Man Group would be able to profit, or hedge losses, during this downturn, where most investors are losing money.

Comparison of HFT Industry Revenue With Volatility



Source: Financial Times and WSJ

The quantitative hedge fund industry is on the brink of surpassing $1 trillion of assets under management this year after breakthrough growth from rising interest in more systematic, computer-powered investment strategies. The amount of money managed by quant hedge funds tracked by HFR, a data provider, rose to more than $940 billion by the end of October 2017 - nearly double the level seen in 2010. These flows have continued to be strong in the fourth quarter, according to hedge fund executives.

An explosion of interest in automated, algorithmic investment approaches, ranging from simple to high-octane strategies powered by artificial intelligence, has driven the surge. Even many traditional hedge funds are now hiring data scientists and programmers to reshape themselves into quants. This is a response to the demand of employees who need to understand and build algorithms. The trading industry, which has historically been finance-focused, is now becoming an engineering- and computer science-dominated industry. This is an important aspect if hedge funds are going to keep up with the migration toward algorithm trading as volatility increases in the market.

One reason why high-frequency trading is quickly expanding is because of the efficiency and accuracy of the technology. The financial services industry has come to a point where a decision made in a fraction of a second could make or break investors. This is where these innovations have had the greatest impact. The Wall Street Journal states that technology firms have made a switch that can transmit messages from one side to the other in around four nanoseconds - nanosecond being one-billionth of a second. Machines can process data and execute a trade in less than a second, compared to human beings not even processing data in several seconds. It would not surprise us to see machines completely replacing human traders.

In conclusion, with the trend of hedge funds transitioning from traditional investing strategies to quant-focused strategies, the importance of algorithms and artificial intelligence has become key in the hedge fund industry. With more and more assets under management for quant-based hedge funds, traditional hedge funds need to fully implement high-frequency trading techniques into their firms. The benefits of predicting shifts in the market and being able to predict behavioral responses of investors makes giving these firms money very attractive to clients.

And that's not even mentioning the performance of these funds being the best in the industry. Ultimately, based on the performance of quant hedge funds during times of volatility and its expected increase in 2018, clients should invest their money in quant hedge funds, as they will be able to take advantage and be profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.