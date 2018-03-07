J.C. Penney: A Speculative Buy Yet Again

J.C. Penney (JCP) remains my top rebound bet in the retail sector for 2018 with the potential to earn high risk-adjusted returns. The department store operator recently released decent fourth quarter results but also issued a rather weak comp guidance for 2018 that has again started to weigh on investor sentiment. Nonetheless, I see J.C. Penney has an attractive turnaround play as the retailer's valuation has decoupled from the fundamentals, and the company is doubling down on its successful salon and beauty businesses. I think the drop after the Q4-2017 earnings release is another opportunity to open up a speculative long position.

By now, shareholders of J.C. Penney are used to earnings release-related price drops. The retailer announced a series of store closures in an effort to boost profitability in 2017, and the company has been standing with its back against the wall ever since.

Source: StockCharts

One of the reasons J.C. Penney did poorly in 2017 was because the retailer reduced its full-year comparable same-store sales guidance. At the beginning of 2017, the retailer expected its comparable same-store sales to fall into a range -1 percent to +1 percent, J.C. Penney later downgraded its 2017 comp guidance range to -1 percent to 0 percent.

Now that the retailer released fourth quarter earnings, we know that J.C. Penney's comparable same-store sales increased 0.1 percent for 2017, but comps rose 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter which could point to some momentum working in favor of J.C. Penney. The company's total net sales dropped 0.3 percent year-over-year to $12.51 billion thanks to J.C. Penney closing underperforming stores. The full positive impact of J.C. Penney's 2017 store closures will show in 2018 financials.

All considered J.C. Penney's fourth quarter results weren't really all that bad (note the strong rebound in adjusted EBITDA and EPS year-over-year).

Source: J.C. Penney Investor Presentation

Another key measure of success - free cash flow - also dramatically improved for J.C. Penney in 2017. The company reported total free cash flow of $213 million compared against just $3 million in the previous year.

While the results were really not that bad, investors once again were spooked by J.C. Penney's muted 2018 comp outlook. For the current year, J.C. Penney guided for 0.0-2.0% in comparable same-store sales and adjusted earnings of $0.05-0.25/share. That said, though, I believe expectations are so low right now that it won't take much for J.C. Penney to exceed those expectations.

J.C. Penney Is In The Bargain Bin

I believe J.C. Penney's valuation has decoupled from the retailer's fundamentals yet again. J.C. Penney's shares currently sell for 0.1x forward sales. Compare this to the sales multiples of other department store operators such as Macy's (M) or Kohl's (KSS). Investors are overly bearish on J.C. Penney in my view, even though the retailer's fourth quarter earnings were quite solid.

JCP PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

What To Expect In 2018

I expect J.C. Penney to double down on its salon and beauty shops in 2018 in order to drive revenue growth. J.C. Penney opened 70 Sephora locations in 2017 (total Sephora locations: 642), and the brand has played a key role in luring customers back into the retailer's stores. J.C. Penney also recently said that it was going to hire 6,500 stylists in order to aggressively grow its salon business as part of its merchandise offensive.



Source: J.C. Penney

Further, I expect a cyclically strong U.S. economy to support consumer spending growth, which has the potential to lift all retailers in 2018. The U.S. economy is on a multi-year streak of private sector job gains, which creates earnings and comp surprise potential for department store retailers such as J.C. Penney. I also expect J.C. Penney's 2017 store closures to fully bear fruit in 2018.

Your Takeaway

J.C. Penney is still restructuring its business, but the merchandise initiatives in the key beauty and salon categories suggest that things are moving forward. The retailer saw solid comparable same-store sales growth in the fourth quarter and also significant year-over-year improvements in adjusted EBITDA as well as free cash flow. J.C. Penney has closed underperforming stores in 2017 and is doubling down on its salon and beauty business in order to stimulate revenue growth. J.C. Penney's shares are simply too cheap, selling for just 0.1x forward sales. I see potential to exceed low expectations in 2018. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.