HollySys Growing, But Consistency Remains An Issue

Both automation and rail offer above-average growth opportunities for HollySys, but consistency and execution remain sticking points, with the former probably out of management's control.

Rail orders are likely to remain lumpy, but HollySys seems to have lost an acceptable amount of share with a new market entrant and the margins are still attractive.

HollySys' automation business has been doing well in revenue growth terms, but a recent slowdown in orders is a cause for some concern.

HollySys (HOLI) has built a respectable business in process automation and train signaling in China, but inconsistent execution and order growth remain key challenges for management. Expanding its factory automation business has likewise proven challenging, though there has been more progress on this front and Chinese government policy could be a tailwind.

HollySys shares have done well as revenue has rebounded, but the soft order growth in industrial automation could become more of a headwind. I continue to believe HollySys can generate high single-digit revenue and high single-digit to low double-digit FCF growth, and those growth rates can support a double-digit total return, but future growth is tied to management's ability to grow the business beyond its historical strengths.

Mixed Results Still The Norm

There has always been above-average volatility in HollySys' revenue and order growth, with the rail business especially volatile due to the ordering habits in the high-speed rail business. Some of that volatility is also due to both the cyclicality of many of its primary automation end-markets (chemicals and petrochemicals) and the make-up of the business - distributed control systems (or DCS) are a bigger portion of its revenue than for other automation companies like Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and it can take longer to fulfill those orders than other types of automation orders.

In any case, revenue rose 59% in the last quarter, continuing a rebound seen in the prior quarter with 12% year-over-year revenue growth. Automation was up 26% on strength in the chemical and petrochemical markets, while rail nearly tripled on stronger aftermarket sales. I think it's important to note, though, that the year-ago comp in rail was very easy and the two-year comparison shows 10% growth. The erratic mechanical and electrical (or M&E) business was flat with last year.

Gross margin is still below its prior peak levels (in the 40%'s), but improved more than 10 points to the high 30%s in the last quarter. Operating profitability was likewise significantly improved.

The company's order intake had both good and bad news. The good news was that the company booked orders for 80 additional C-3 automation train protection sets, driving 200% growth in rail orders, and only lost around 10% market share (down to about a third) with the entry of a new competitor. Industrial automation orders weakened sequentially for the second quarter in a row, falling 1% from the year-ago level and coming in about 20% below revenue. It has always been difficult to benchmark HollySys' automation order flows against rivals like Emerson, Honeywell, and Siemens because of its different business mix (almost exclusively China, and only a few major industries), but this quick slowdown in orders is worrisome at a time when other process automation companies are seeing healthy and improving order flow.

Growing The Automation Business

HollySys management has been pursuing a disciplined growth strategy with its automation business, and I continue to believe that its strategy can work, albeit with above-average execution risk.

HollySys established itself initially by offering customers in the power and chemical/petrochemical markets "good enough" DCS-based automation systems that were not only cheaper than those offered by Emerson, Honeywell, Siemens, et al (by about 10% to 20%), but also backed with much higher service levels. Where most international rivals offered relatively standardized products and only a limited number of service centers (concentrated in Tier 1 cities), HollySys offered high levels of customization and a much wider network of local service centers. All of that helped the company gain a mid-teens share of China's growing DCS market.

Since then, HollySys has been trying to expand its process automation offerings into other control areas (including safety control), feedback/monitoring, and most recently into data management and industrial IoT. HollySys has also been trying to grow its small factory automation business, avoiding more commoditized hardware areas like drives in favor of more value-added products like PLCs, instrumentation, and controls.

So far these expansion efforts have had mixed results. The company is not really a player outside of China, and the company frequently scores low on automation industry surveys - a fact that I attribute more to a lack of familiarity than fundamental issues with product quality. Say what you will about China, I don't believe the Chinese government would allow HollySys to continue serving the nuclear power market if there were serious quality issues with its automation systems.

I believe the future can and will be better. For starters, the company is growing is factory automation business with partners like Haier (a growing appliance maker). Also, the company is likely to benefit from growing concerns in the Chinese government about the security of factory-level data; as more Chinese manufacturers adopt automation, these data security concerns could see HollySys gaining share at the expense of non-Chinese multinational automation companies, particularly in those components that handle potentially sensitive data.

The Rail Business "Is What It Is"

I believe HollySys investors just have to make their peace with the idea that the rail business will always be a volatile source of relatively profitable revenue. While China is likely to continue investing in its high-speed rail network, orders for signaling and control products is likely always going to remain lumpy. Additional competition is also a risk, though I think it may be hard for a fourth entrant into the market to make much headway.

HollySys also has opportunities here to grow outside of its traditional areas of strength. The metro/subway business is still small and still less attractive in margin terms, but management seems to be dedicating more efforts toward growing this business. I also believe growth outside of China is a credible long-term driver for both the high-speed and metro/subway businesses - Chinese companies have had limited success bidding for European projects, but there are opportunities in a host of other markets where HollySys could eventually gain some traction.

The Opportunity

I continue to believe that HollySys can grow its revenue at a long-term annualized rate in the very high single-digits. The underlying annual revenue estimates that fuel that growth rate already assume some success in growing the factory automation business and growing both the automation and rail businesses outside China, but those ex-China growth assumptions are still relatively modest.

HollySys' margins are a tougher call. There are definitely areas where HollySys can improve - execution and margins in the M&E business have ample room for improvement and the company's automation business could likewise become more profitable with scale. On the other hand, greater competition in the rail business could cap margin leverage and I'm likewise concerned that other China-based automation companies could start competing with HollySys on the basis of price/margin. With that, I'm maintaining a long-term expectation for FCF margins in the mid-teens until and unless I see compelling evidence that HollySys can break out above that level. That does still support some margin growth, though, and my FCF estimates lead to a long-term growth rate of just under 10%.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the estimated cash flows gives me a fair value that suggests double-digit total returns for shareholders from today. That's a decent return prospect, though I'd argue it's more in the realm of "fair" relative to the risk rather than an exceptionally attractive risk/return profile. Given the move in the shares since last spring's lows, I'd say HollySys is a solid hold and a borderline "buy", though it's definitely a name I'd revisit on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.