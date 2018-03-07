Sprague Resources Is A Forgotten Winner

When I am buying a long-term investment, I look for a couple of things; I like businesses that are generally under the radar (A massive worldwide success, after all, can hardly Volte-Face to success can it?), I like businesses that offer a clear path to giving the shareholder a real return (like a dividend, path to business sale, or something will force the market to rerate the stock with a high degree of certainty), and I like shareholder-friendly management which has a plan I can understand and that I don't have to simply "have faith" in a secret or hard-to-divine idea for success.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) seems to meet all my ideas. It describes itself this way:

Founded in 1870 as the Charles H. Sprague Company, Sprague Resources LP is one of the largest independent wholesale suppliers of energy and materials handling services in the Northeast. Sprague Resources LP offers an extensive range of liquid distillate (e.g., heating oil and diesel), gasoline and residual fuel products and services as well as competitive natural gas supply and materials handling capabilities. Sprague Resources LP's customers benefit from its extensive network of owned and operated terminals throughout the Northeast and the company’s investment in customized products and solutions. Sprague Resources LP offers a diversity of offerings that is unmatched in its service territories and it is constantly searching for ways to expand its capabilities.

To review my criteria, this company isn't below the radar, it's almost back at the airport at the gate. With only 4 questions on its last conference call and not a single article about it on Seeking Alpha in roughly three-quarters of a year, it's squarely in the forgotten realm. Its 11% distribution clearly meets the "how does VF get paid" issue and the management promise to raise the distribution quarterly for the next 2 years or so is pretty simple and unitholder friendly.

Obviously, the most appealing attribute from unit holder perspective is its massive distribution (11% is rather... high). Even more attention-grabbing is this high distribution isn't just stable, it's growing (from Jan. 2018):

“I am pleased to announce that for the fifteenth consecutive quarter Sprague has increased distributions to our unitholders,” said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re confirming previous guidance that distributions will continue to grow by $0.015 per unit, per quarter at least through the end of 2019.

Then again, this is not Volte-Face's first investment rodeo. A distribution that high can also prove to be a blazing red-alert warning klaxon. The investment world is littered with high yield chaser's corpses and their portfolio's smoldering wrecks.

So the simple question for Sprague is are we going to see a Volte-Face here or a Face-Plant? What's going on here? Why in heaven's name is a company already driven to 11% yield raising its distribution?

In an effort to keep my argument very simple (if this article is all the research you do on an investment that's your fault) I will divide it up into the long-term moat I see here and then afterward operational reasons that this distribution should be supportable. My lists will not be exhaustive but should be enough to convince people to follow up with their own research.

The North East is BANANA's and that is Sprague's moat

The above is the latest map of Sprague's terminal and handling network taken from the Sprague 3Q Earnings Call Slides on 11/10/17. In the Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything (BANANA) North East US, I don't believe that it would be possible to build competitive waterfront terminals and handling locations for petrochemicals, fuels, etc. against Sprague. What's built is what's there and given the extraordinary difficulty companies have had to build comparatively environmentally friendly natural gas pipelines:

In New York

In Massachusetts

In Maine

You can imagine the resistance in those states to building new, greenfield petrochemical or fossil fuel waterfront handling facilities if that's the response to inland natural gas pipelines. Simply, I see Sprague's facilities as very difficult to have direct competition move into in any greenfield sense. There surely can be smaller projects on existing sites and tailoring of facilities to slightly expanded capacities, but this isn't Louisiana and you're not building big here.

However, in the long term, you might say, what good does that moat do if Mr. Volte-Face fossil fuels are going to be phased out?

Well, there is certainly a very long-term downslope in the use of heating oil as a heating fuel in the north-east, but that's been true for decades, and somehow there is still heating oil being widely used since natural gas pipelines can't reach everywhere (especially given the inability to build more supply pipes as a major constraint now). Overall distillate fuel oils are in wide use throughout the North East still for heating and transportation and the national trends are fairly stable and don't show nearly the decline one might expect given headlines in the media. Gasoline usage to which Sprague is exposed is also fairly stable in the region.

Even more improbable but seemingly true, the North East has choked itself off from the bountiful natural gas supplies it sits so near to in the world-class Marcellus natural gas shales that lay just a few hundred miles to the southwest. Having now spent years blocking, protesting, legally (and illegally) harassing every pipeline project in the area to the point that many have been scuttled... something completely unexpected (by anti-natural gas utopians in the North East not utility watchers who can do simple math) has happened this past winter:

Oil is set to become the largest source of electricity in New England on Thursday for the first time in almost three years after temperatures plunged well below freezing. Plants burning fuel oil accounted for just over 30 percent of the region’s power supply during the morning, according to ISO New England Inc., the local grid operator. Oil typically makes up under 1 percent of the fuel mix on most days.

That's right. During winter (well any winter that has actually had some cold in it), the North Eastern US simply does not have the natural gas capacity to handle its heating needs and its utility needs simultaneously. This is now a long-term structural problem and will not be easy to solve. So now anytime it gets cold, the NE-ISO and NYISO (that region's grid) is forced to burn massive amounts of fuel oil (yes, as in the substance that Sprague is a leading regional distributor of using its network of waterfront and inland delivery/storage terminals). How much fuel oil has been burned so far this winter by utilities, not typical residential or commercial customers? Well...let's look at just Massachusetts where Sprague has an excellent footprint:

BOSTON — During the frigid 15 days between Christmas and Jan. 9, power generators in Massachusetts burned about 2 million barrels of oil — more than twice the amount of oil they burned during all of 2016 [emphasis by VF], Energy and Environment Secretary Matthew Beaton said Wednesday. High demand for natural gas to heat power plants, homes and businesses during the cold created gas pipeline constraints that led to high natural gas prices and the corresponding increase in power production at less expensive oil- and coal-fired power plants, grid operator ISO New England said. Beaton said power generators leaned on oil because the state does not “have enough capacity to begin to use that natural gas generation to actually produce our energy.” Compounding the issue was the fact that Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station on Plymouth was offline for part of the cold streak. The 2 million barrels of oil burned between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9 was more than four times the roughly 500,000 barrels of oil Massachusetts power generators had burned to that point in 2017 and more than double the total amount burned in 2016, according to data Beaton presented to the Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change during an oversight hearing Wednesday.

So while one cannot predict the weather, the region certainly needs the storage and distribution of fuel oils still. One could even say that if the region has any economic growth at all the choking off of the natural gas supply growth to keep pace will only make those existing natural gas and fuel delivery systems more valuable.

But Wait There's More

Even better for the long term, Sprague has been building its portfolio into a larger set of related, but still diversified, businesses. One of the things I appreciate the most is that the company used the region's extremely warm winter of 2016-2017 (which financially stressed many fuel and heating suppliers) to buy other companies and storage facilities. This should help support the distribution going forward and frankly shows capable management. Again, let's zoom into the acquisitions slide (the red highlight) from just 2017 from the recent earnings slides.

I particularly like purchases such as the natural gas and commercial fuel deliveries acquisitions in 2017. Sprague's unitholders have not even seen the effect of the Feb. 1, 2017, takeover of Global Partners Nat Gas and Power business since it was already exiting not entering its heating season:

(Source: Sprague 3rd Quarter earnings slides)

Having bought that in the midst of one of the warmest winters in the region's recent memory, I expect the 2017-18 winter in the North East will not prove to be one of the warmest and the results should show it.

Another interesting fuel distribution business we have seen no effect in earnings from (due to the acquisition date) is Coen Energy, a large fuel supplier to various energy field services for the massive and growing drilling and fracking operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales. The drilling and fracking there are booming with natural gas production rising quarterly and new pipelines (heading everywhere but the North East for the most part) keeping activity at a very high rate. Even better, the Coen business should reach its peaks (drilling in spring through fall) when the other parts of the business such as heating are at their seasonal troughs. This should help overall stability.

(Source: Sprague 3rd Quarter earnings slides)

What About Supporting the Distribution, Isn't That Really the Core Thesis Here?

Every article always comes down to the sharpest point... will I make money? So as a starting line, let's look at the company's own words about how they saw distribution coverage in November 2017, a quarter where they admitted that 2017 was going to be disappointing vs previous EBITDA guidance:

Distributable cash flow for the third quarter was $4.3 million, a decline of $6.7 million year-over-year. The decrease reflects lower adjusted EBITDA as well as increases in maintenance CapEx and cash taxes. Distribution coverage on a trailing 12-month basis remains at 1.1x, and as David indicated, we expect coverage for the full year to be at 1.2 to 1.3x.

So certainly any MLP that can provide a 1.2x distribution coverage should not be running at an 11% yield, assuming the market comes to believe that is true. Yet here we have a year (2017) that had a poor winter to start it in the heating business and still, the company should well cover its distribution. But when we add in the following question and answer:

Justin Scott Jenkins, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [4] That's great, David. Appreciate the response. And then maybe shifting gears. Certainly, we've seen a lot of changes in the Refined Products market over the past couple of months, some big prices and some shifts in the forward curve, and especially, so on the distillate front, inventories are as tight as we've seen in a few years. Just curious on your thoughts of the set up into winter and how maybe a tight inventory picture could exacerbate volatility which tends to be good for you guys? David C. Glendon, Sprague Resources LP - CEO, President & Director of Sprague Resources GP LLC [5] Yes, very good question, Justin. So as you point out, the market has shifted quite a bit from -- it had been a very modest contango throughout most of this year to a slight and potentially larger backwardation. You're right, distillate inventories now in the Northeast are 35 million barrels, which is 17 million barrels lower than last year at this time. So that's pretty dramatic. And so that tightness is set up to, if and when -- and obviously, October wasn't a good start to the winter, but if and when we get some real demand profile, we do expect to see material volatility in the Northeast in the distillate market. So candidly, we'd welcome -- we welcome the backwardation we're seeing coming into play, because it means that logistics expertise such as this resident here has real value in that environment as opposed to a modest contango environment where everybody seeing that inventory and willing to move it at relatively low margins, which is what we've experienced over the last 6 months or so.

It becomes clear that this winter has certainly provided some helpful boosts to the company's plans. Had this winter proved to be as freakishly warm as the previous winter, the company's guidance might have been too positive. But as was detailed earlier, this year we have had cold bursts where serious winter weather came through the North East. These bursts were so intense they forced utilities (much less residential and commercial customers) to burn huge amounts of fuel oil, amounts far in excess of the whole of 2016 in the utilities cases and those tanks will need to be refilled. The economy is doing quite well and general transportation trends for fuels are all positive across the board year over year. The management basically needed a normal year this time and they got it.

Unfortunately, the equity markets tend to extrapolate what happened into the future when really extreme things (like a winter where its shorts and t-shirts weather in Boston like 2016-17) are much more likely to revert to the mean. The market has been pushing Sprague down like its another bad winter...and it isn't.

This means to me that the heating fuel delivery business is going to have been better year over year in both the calendar 4th quarter and into the 1st quarter of 2018. On top of that change of extremely warm weather to at least normal winter weather, the general economy is growing, the 4th quarter will see a partial incorporation of the Coen acquisition (2 months of the three), the presence of the very large Carbo Terminal acquisition for a winter 4th quarter on Sprague's books, as well as several smaller acquisitions that similarly haven't been around during a winter. The cherry on top of this distribution sundae is there are even some organic terminal upgrades that should be completed at some point during the 4th quarter.

So it seems likely to me that given the company's stated outlook didn't include that late December would feature serious cold, the upcoming 4th quarter should feature real positive Year-over-Year performance given the unpleasant comps from 2016-17 winter...and the 1st Quarter of 2018 should feature a continuation, if not even a crescendo, of this winter related earnings power.

What's the Conclusion?

The thesis here can be summarized thusly. Sprague is a well-entrenched player in an extremely mature market. Due to political forces beyond the company's control, new entrants are effectively barred from the competition. The company took some lumps (missing EBITDA guidance for 2017) from a historically unusual warm winter during that year. While on its backfoot, however, it used its strong balance sheet to power five acquisitions, four of whom all suffered from the same overarching problem. Now, we are having a more normal winter in the Northeastern United States concurrently with good economic growth nationally.

The market's fear is obviously the company will not be able to cover this absurdly high 11% distribution due to how the winter-related businesses performed last year (both weather wise for existing businesses and taking on acquisitions that would need a full winter heating cycle to show their mettle). Despite the company management's extremely strong signals such as predicting good coverage and raising the distribution, the market is waiting to be shown Sprague's plan will work. Once that evidence is presented (and it will be in my opinion) over the next two quarters... the market should move this MLP back up into the mid-single-digit yields where it belongs, which would be quite a Volte-Face indeed.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.