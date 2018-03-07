Equity Risk Premium In Today's Market

The stock market may be considered overpriced when utilizing historical ERP, but in the modern era of low volatility a lower ERP may be justified.





Equity Risk Premiums

As stock markets around the world continue to rally, experts and market theorists start popping out of the woodwork and start shouting "bubble territory". So, are equity prices at outrageous levels today considering the famously used CAPE ratio, which has a historical average of about 16x, is currently sitting at 34x? A major component used to value stocks comes from what is referred to as an equity risk premium (ERP). This is essentially a formula that is meant to calculate your minimum investment return hurdle that you would need in order to invest in stocks over a U.S. Treasury bond, which is considered risk free. In other words, the formula shows if you are being appropriately compensated to take on the additional risk of stock investing versus a lower return investment that has no risk.

I know math tends to suck, but I promise this one isn't that bad. The formula is often referred to as the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM). Here's the formula:

Alright, let's tackle this beast. Starting from the left, Cost of Equity is basically the return you expect from investing in a particular stock. So thinking about it from a high level, the more risky something is, you should demand a higher return to compensate you for that risk. The rest of the equation helps you to determine that risk.

Next up, the Risk Free Rate is just the rate on a 10 year treasury bond (currently at 2.87%). This is considered a risk free investment, because the U.S. government is considered as close to prefect as reasonably possible. It's ironic given our political system, but compared to any other safe haven investment you could make, good ole Uncle Sam is your safest bet.

The market risk premium (ERP) is the difference between what stocks have returned historically (roughly 7% depending on the source), minus the risk free rate (currently 2.87%). So the current market risk premium as of today (3/7/2018) is roughly 4.13%. Just for the record, during the period 1900-2017 the market risk premium averaged 4.40%. All we do is add this number (4.13%) to the risk free rate.

Finally, after adding the risk free rate to the market risk premium, we multiply that number by Beta, which differs for every stock. For example, GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a beta of 1.01. A beta of 1 means the stock price moves equally with the market. A beta below 1 means the stock is less volatile than the market, and a beta above 1 means it's more volatile than the market. So GOOG's beta of 1.01 is pretty much in line with the market.

Ok, so why the hell does all this matter? As mentioned earlier, the math above is how people value assets. But one thing to note in that formula is beta and its impact on ERP. The stock market has enjoyed such a long period of low volatility, until just recently, that an argument could be made that lower volatility should justify higher valuations. As mentioned in my The Return of Volatility post, the VIX has been relatively stable for the past few years. See volatility chart below.

Furthermore, PIMCO released research that breaks down historical market analysis into two time periods to better understand how we should be viewing the market today. Basically, the current world we live in has faced fewer recessions and fewer economic shocks as compared to the past and, therefore, should lower the ERP.

Source: PIMCO

The chart above is shows the high boom and bust periods between 1880-1949 versus the post WWII period where growth and economic shocks have been relatively moderate. Breaking this research down further, PIMCO released what they believe to be the current ERP, which is 2.5% as of the end of 2017.

Source: PIMCO

Notice how the ERP has been steadily declining since the 1900s. Assuming PIMCO's research is legit, maybe higher asset prices are justified. You can read PIMCO's full research report here.

However, one factor PIMCO didn't mention in their research was the impact central banks have had on equity markets since the 2008 time period. This has been an incredible experiment in monetary policy that we have never before seen. This, in my humble opinion, is why volatility is so low and it has been that way for 10 years! So when you look at the numbers, take that into consideration. Ten years is a decent time span and will most certainly have an impact on the analysis.

From the time I spent pouring over financial analysis in the corporate world, the one thing I learned is that if you stare at numbers long enough, you can find something worth justifying. I personally would keep my equity risk premiums in the historical range of 4% (which means lower valuations), as I think volatility will eventually return as central banks pull out of the market.

So are stocks expensive? That answer, ultimately, hinges on your opinion about equity risk premiums.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.