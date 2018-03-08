CoverDrive's 2018 Tesla Forecast: $2.8 Billion In Losses

I. The Hardest Question

Though I write only about Tesla (TSLA), I read much more widely than that at Seeking Alpha.

What I turn to first each day is the Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest written by Senior Editor Gil Weinreich. I’m not a financial advisor, but I immensely enjoy Weinreich’s essays, which introduce a series of links to other articles published at Seeking Alpha.

While the linked articles are almost always worthwhile, they hardly ever match up to the introductory essay. Which is no surprise - Weinreich's writing style sets the bar high.

His essays are wise. They are humble. They reflect years of experience (and, inevitably, years of mistakes, and not as inevitably, years of learning). They evince a distrust of certitudes and easy formulas. An appreciation for the irrational, the inexplicable, and the unforeseeable.

To me, the Weinreich essays are not about particular investing ideas or styles (though there is certainly plenty of that). Rather, the essays are about the disciplines, temperaments, and character required to be a successful investor and a contented human being.

The essays are short. The first one you read may not grab you. Perhaps not the second or third, either. But over time, they work their magic. They will change the way you think.

A Weinreich essay earlier this week sang the praises of an article at Seeking Alpha by Jim Sloan. Someone I had never heard of, never mind read.

The Sloan article is called The Hardest Question. It’s the wisest article I’ve ever read at Seeking Alpha. Indeed, one of the wisest pieces I’ve ever read anywhere.

It has so much to say about investing. But, more importantly, about life.

If you don't want to jump to it right now, I’m going to link to it again at the end of this article.

II. Doggy Gnaws at My Gross Margin Numbers

In my most recent article, I showed why adjustments need to be made to Tesla’s gross margin calculation in order to make it comparable to the gross margin percentages reported by other automakers.

Bill Cunningham pointed out (here and here) several technical errors I made, none of which changes the result, but both of which deserve to be mentioned.

Doggydogworld agreed with my broader thesis but challenged my methodology. He believes the dealer margin on new cars is 3.5% rather than 10%. While he agrees R&D should factor into the equation to make the comparison with other automakers apples-to-apples, he thinks I should have used the two-year-prior R&D numbers.

(He also defended Tesla’s expensing of warranty for leasing, and defended charging some portion of the Supercharger costs to SG&A. However, neither of those figured in my adjusted gross margin calculation.)

Here's the Tesla gross margin versus real gross margin comparison; this time using the methodology proposed by doggydogworld.

(Much thanks, as always, to the splendid Tesla Charts, whose Twitter posts are both amusing and instructive.)

The differences, while not as great, are still enormous, as doggydogworld expected they would be.

As always, thanks to doggydogworld and Bill Cunningham.

(Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) revealed its e-tron Quattro SUV at this week's International Geneva Motor Show. Audi has been testing 250 prototypes across four continents for the past several months. The car goes on sale this year. Photo courtesy of Audi.)

III. CoverDrive's 2018 Forecast

As usual, I’m going to give you CoverDrive unplugged.

I’ve changed his voice to first person singular, leaned a bit more to the active voice, and cleaned up the occasional typographical error that inevitably creeps in after he's enjoyed a Bell’s Kalamazoo Stout. But except for that, you’re getting this Part III straight from him.

Introduction:

Last November, I assessed Tesla’s profitability assuming that product volumes would be fully mature by the end of 2018. My assessment focused on the operating profit of the automotive business. I concluded that even with the most optimistic of scenarios, Tesla was structurally bankrupt.

This time around, I’ll make a more comprehensive analysis by including Energy, Services & Other and ZEV credit revenues. And I’ll temper some of my optimism by focusing on the middle-case scenario rather than the best case. I’ve extrapolated my assumptions from 2017 results, Tesla guidance, and input from analysts.

Automotive Business:

Although Tesla may not be a car company, its revenues are totally dominated by the automotive segment. As such, I’ve broken out sales, revenues, and margins for each of the three car models. It makes it easy to evaluate different growth scenarios.

Sundries:

In 2017, the net profit contributed Energy and Services & Other was relatively small and stagnant. Instead of trying to guess where it’s headed, I used the quarterly average of the last half of 2017:

Tesla Energy: $50 million gross profit per quarter

Services & Other: $75 million loss per quarter

And I grouped them with these other quarterly Sundries:

Interest: $150 million cost

Other: $30 million cost

Noncontrolling Interests: $70 million benefit

The net impact of Sundries is a quarterly loss of $135 million.

ZEV Credit Revenues:

Last year, Tesla enjoyed $280M in revenues from the sale of ZEV credits. While I don’t expect any sales in Q1, I’ve penciled in $100 million for each of the remaining three quarters.

Automotive Gross Margins:

For Model S and Model X, I’m assuming a 2% gross margin improvement (measured in Tesla’s unique manner) in each quarter. For Model 3, Tesla has guided to a negative gross margin in Q1, so I’ll assume -3%. It should improve dramatically as the robots become trained – so a jump to +3% in Q2, 6% in Q3, and 9% in Q4.

Operating Expenses:

Tesla has guided us higher, but without quantification. I’ll do the heavy lifting by adding 3% in Q1. After that, it increases in proportion to unit sales. For every 10% in unit sales, I’m raising opex by 1%.

Automotive Sales:

Tesla has guided for 100,000 combined Model S and X sales in 2018. I’ve allocated 25,000 to each quarter except for Q1, where I think they’ll fall a little short.

Model 3 is much harder to predict. I’m inclined to use the projections provided by Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley. In December, he was looking for 8,000 in Q1, 24,000 in Q2, 32,000 in Q3, and 46,000 in Q4, and those are the numbers I’ve used.

The Spreadsheet Results by Quarter:

All numbers are GAAP. Revenue, COGS, and profit are in 1,000s.

Q1 - $884 million loss

Q2 - $727 million loss

Q3 - $647 million loss

Q4 - $535 million loss

2018 Annual Loss:

$2.8 billion.

IV. A Caution from the Lumber Yard

Thanks, CoverDrive. A $2.8 billion GAAP loss in 2018. Who thinks investors are expecting that?

And, if investors are expecting that, who thinks investors are expecting Tesla will still be losing more than a half billion dollars a quarter even after the Model 3 is ramped up?

While the numbers are ominous, let’s all remember they have been ominous for the past several years.

I will leave you with this terrific post from Seeking Alpha member Lumber Yard, which appeared in a recent Bill Maurer article:

I am an auto industry veteran both in engineering and in finance functions. I’ve always thought Tesla was a terrible idea. EV’s for profit? What? A start-up OEM manufacturing in Silicon Valley? Are you nuts? I thought TSLA was a short at $18. My brother reminded me the other day when I told him I was going to start a short position. He bought TSLA back then. Recently he took me to front row seats at the Warriors game in his 100D X and we talked to other believers who made $ with lots of digits left of the decimal. After a decade plus since our first discussion on this company, we were both right. Financial statements prove I was dead right on TSLA as a horrible idea. He was dead right (and much richer) because the company went to $60b, out-ranking my old employer. I am working on the courage to bet my hard-earned savings on short/put position on TSLA. I’ve done my homework on the finances again; yeah, they are terrible, they have always been terrible, they model to a terrible future. The business plan is as bad as it ever was. But what in the hell turns the sentiment of the moneyed financial backers? So, timing, I guess, that is what I’ve got to figure out, but maybe it is not knowable to a fundamentalist. I’ve missed on that part of it (the important part) for a decade. : /

Lumber Yard, with admirable candor about his own experience, has summed up the situation perfectly, and given all of us on both sides of the trade something to ponder.

