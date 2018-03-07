Why AMD Could Be A Buyout Target

Rumors that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could be a buyout target sent the stock back to the $12 level again, but investors do not appear convinced. This chatter has given AMD stock a strong boost only to trap investors into holding the stock at higher prices. Though I view a buyout is built on unsubstantiated rumors, investors should not dismiss the idea.

Buyout Pump

Markets tend to circulate buyout rumors when the stock is not going anywhere or worse, drifting lower over time without any upside. Such is the case with AMD stock. The company recently celebrated its first anniversary for Ryzen. 2017 was a banner year for AMD’s CPU refresh, yet its stock chart in the last year would hardly reflect AMD’s achievements.

AMD over the last year:

AMD data by YCharts

AMD over the last three years is great compared to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), but nowhere near Nvidia's (NVDA) nine-fold rise:

AMD data by YCharts

Between 2016 and 2017, AMD rose in the multiples. At current levels, investors should still categorize the stock as a speculative growth play. Revenue will grow in the double-digits but EPS growth will lag for the next 1–5 years. This earnings forecast has a wide timeline for a good reason. Ryzen’s launch requires significant but manageable capital. AMD is up against Intel, which has a bigger R&D and marketing budget. To succeed in growing market share, AMD must get out of Intel’s way, selling solutions that are not comparable. Ryzen does offer a better price to performance over Intel, but profits from Ryzen 3 are modest. Ryzen 5 and 7 will only add positively to profits if AMD does not offer discounts or cut prices too early in the product release. As component prices fall, AMD will, of course, pass the savings to the customer.

EPYC has similar competition dynamics but it has a longer-term edge over Intel. The memory and storage solutions are scalable and the overall solution is easier to run. Though AMD counts on HP Enterprise (HPE) and other suppliers for EPYC’s success, profits from EPYC will add to AMD’s bottom line over the next few years, not the next few weeks.

Potential Bidders

Sure, AMD’s turnaround feels like it will take forever, which is why markets will easily accept the notion that a company will buy it.

Xilinx (XLNX), trading at a 29.5x P/E and whose shares are at a 52-week high, has manageable debt and plenty of cash on hand ($14.18 per share of cash). To complement building AI solutions, Xilinx may want AMD for its scalable computing architecture and its GPU technology with AMD’s Vega.

Apple (AAPL) is a potential buyer but the iPhone giant already makes its CPUs in-house. Apple does not need AMD’s GPU technology: It already offers AMD GPUs in its high-end Mac computers.

Unnamed Chinese Company – Chinese Company X is a viable buyer for AMD, though the US government will not allow a company in this region to own AMD’s valuable IP. It would block the deal but not before AMD stock trades closer to its 2-3 year target price of $17 and above.

Cryptocurrency Company – A privately-owned cryptocurrency company may want to pay for AMD stock in 100 cryptocurrency. In light of this currency, now categorized as a commodity plunging, AMD management would reject the bid immediately. Incidentally, speculators owning cryptocurrency (OTCQX:GBTC) need to spend lots of time watching its price movements. The medium-term direction for it is down. Governments want to either shut it down or over-regulate it. Banks do not want the currency competing with its own financial system.

Takeaway

AMD stock is, unfortunately, a target for rumors simply to lift the stock price for a short-term profit. Investors who owned the stock since the single-digits will need to let the company’s turnaround play out. EPYC sales are only in the early phases. By early 2019, it will give AMD’s profit margins a strong lift. The fall in cryptocurrency will have a net-neutral to negative impact on sales of Polaris and Vega. While GPU prices will fall, demand for Vega from PC enthusiasts will rise in response.

And do not forget about Ryzen 2. The CPU refresh will give manufacturers the confidence in developing motherboard and high-speed DDR memory that complement AMD’s processors.