Foresight Energy' (FELP) CEO Rob Moore on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Margherio – Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Rob Moore – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Harrison – Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Brett Levy from – R. Seelaus & Co.

Lucas Pipes – B. Riley FBR

Amer Tiwana – Cowen

Matthew Fields – Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Foresight Energy Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, your conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jason Margherio, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Margherio

Thank you, and welcome to Foresight Energy’s earnings call for the fourth quarter and year ended 2017. With me today are Rob Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeremy Harrison, Chief Accounting Officer. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy’s operating and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2017, and update you on the current operations at our coal mines. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effect on us. And there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our business and our financial results involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. For additional information regarding such risks, please see our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and posted on our website.

During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including guidance with respect to adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations to the most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for historical periods.

Also, this call includes only information that is available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note that the information may be outdated or incomplete. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being with us this morning. This morning, Foresight Energy announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results. During the quarter, Foresight sold over 6 million tons of coal and generated total revenue of over $284 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $78.5 million. All three of these measures are significant improvements over the sequential quarter, and were driven primarily by the continued strong export market, fourth quarter API2 prices, which provided solid margins on our export volumes.

Our strong fourth quarter completed another successful year for Foresight, with calendar year 2017 sales of 21.4 million tons, total revenue of $954 million, and $293.8 million of adjusted EBITDA. During the fourth quarter, we safely produced nearly 5 million tons compared to 5.1 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our coal production for calendar-year 2017 totaled 21.2 million tons versus 19 million tons for the prior year, which is a nearly 12% increase over 2016 volumes.

Once again, our operating mines maintained their position among the most productive underground mines in the country as measured on a clean-ton per man-hour worked basis. For the full year and the fourth quarter, all three operating mines ranked in the top 15 most productive underground mines in the country. In fact, for 2017, our two operating longwall complexes, Williamson, Sugar Camp ranked as the first and fourth most productive mines in the United States generating 16.2 and 14.9 tons per man hour work, respectively.

On a combined basis, the Foresight Mines produced over 14.1 tons per man-hour worked during the full year, and 14.1 tons per man-hour as well in the fourth quarter. This compares to the national averages for underground mines of 4.7 tons per man-hour worked for the full year and 5.4 tons per man-hour during the fourth quarter. These high levels of productivity once again allow us to maintain a very low cost of $23.17 per ton during the fourth quarter and $22.85 per ton for the full year. As reflected in our operating results, our mines continued to perform very well.

However, the domestic thermal coal market remains challenging. While we’ve observed utilities stock cost declined to approximately 130 million tons as of the end of February, natural gas prices remain too low and most electric utilities appeared comfortable with the current inventory levels, especially considering current weather forecast.

To that end, we are focused at significant amount of time on our export market opportunities in an effort to tighten domestic supply and maximize coal sale realization. Export prices, although having declined sharply on the prompt in the last several weeks, remain a viable economic option for our domestic production. Physical demand for our Illinois Basin product remains very strong throughout the globe and prompt fiscal pricing remains above current API2 levels.

Presently, coal-fired electric generation in Europe is at peak levels due to cold weather and nature gas shortages in certain countries. We’ve also made good progress and placing our product into India, Turkey, Egypt and several other countries around the world. Indeed, during the fourth quarter, we exported 2.2 million tons and finished the year with 5.8 million tons sold into the export market. Updating you on the efforts at our Hillsboro mine, in December, the Board of Directors of our general partner improve the submission of our reentry plan to MSHA. This plan, which is now complete, call for the permanent sealing of the longwall district affected by the combustion event immediately upon receiving approval from MSHA.

Related to the sealing of this district, certain longwall equipment has been permanently sealed within the district. As such, during the quarter, we recognized a $42.7 million impairment charge represented the estimated net book value of the affected equipment. We have filed an insurance claim with respect to among other things, the affected equipment, and we’ll keep you updated on the progress of that claim in future calls. During the quarter, we recognized an additional $2.1 million of mitigation insurance proceeds related to our ongoing mitigation efforts at the mine. At this time, it is still uncertain as to when production might resume at Hillsboro.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Jeremy Harrison for further discussion of our full year financial results. Jeremy?

Jeremy Harrison

Thank you, Rob. For calendar-year 2017, we recognized coal sales revenue of $944.4 million, and sales volumes of 21.4 million tons, which generated adjusted EBITDA of $293.8 million. This compares to $866.6 million of coal sales revenues, a 19.3 million tons sold in adjusted EBITDA of $308.8 million during calendar-year 2016. The increase in coal sales revenue was primarily driven by an 11% increase in sales volumes, which was slightly offset by lower realized prices. The improvement in tons sold was due in large part to the year-over-year improvement in the export market. During 2017, we exported 5.8 million tons or 27% of our sales volumes compared to 3.3 million tons or 17% of sales volumes during 2016.

As Rob mentioned earlier, our operating mines continue to be among the most productive underground mines in the country. We safely and efficiently produced 21.2 million tons with cash costs once again in the low-$20 per ton. For the full year 2017, our cash cost per ton sold was $22.85 compared to our cash cost per ton sold of $22.32 for the full year 2016. Current year cost were negatively impacted by non-cash expense of $8.9 million or approximately $0.42 per ton related to the fair valuing of our coal inventory due to the adoption of pushdown accounting.

Additionally, our cost during 2016 were benefited by the recognition of $10.5 million or $0.54 per ton from insurance recoveries related to costs incurred for mitigating the Hillsboro combustion event in 2015 and 2016. Compared to 2016, transportation costs during 2017 increased by $23.8 million to $163.5 million. This increase is largely driven by higher overall sales volume as well as the mix – a higher mix of tons shipped into the export market.

As noted in our earnings release and on previous calls, we elected to apply pushdown accounting to our stand-alone financial statements as a result of Murray Energy Corporation obtaining control of our general partner. As such, we have revalued the assets and liabilities on our balance sheet. While none of this materially impacts our coal sales revenue, which is generally comparable to prior periods, our cash cost per ton sold were impacted by affirmation writeup of our coal inventory value during 2017.

Additionally, we incurred $42.9 million of higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expense in 2017, and expect to maintain these higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expense levels going forward. As a result of the March 2017 refinancing transaction, we recognized a $95.5 million loss on early extinguishment of debt. Of this, $57.6 million related to the make-whole/equity-claw premiums, another cost associated with retiring our prior second lien notes.

The remaining amount related to the write-off of unamortized debt discounts and debt issuance costs. Finally, from a cash flow perspective, during 2017, we generated operating cash flows of $144.5 million, and ended the quarter with a cash balance of nearly $2.2 million and total liquidity of over $163 million. Our capital expenditures totaled $76.5 million during 2017.

Since the March refinancing, we have made scheduled prepayments of $34 million on our long-term debt and capital lease obligations, and we have paid approximately $9.7 million in distribution to our common unitholders.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Rob for additional comments before we take your questions.

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jeremy. Calendar-year 2017 was a pivotal year for the partnership. During the year, we successfully refinanced our debt, provided additional term to our debt maturities, while disposing other restructuring agreement related to the change of control litigation. Also, Murray Energy completed its acquisition of an 80% controlling interest in our general partner.

Most importantly, throughout the aforementioned activities, our operating personnel remain focused on the responsibilities and delivered safe, low-cost and highly productive operating results. On the strength of our mining operations, Foresight generated $74.2 million of excess cash flow as defined in its March 2017 credit and guaranty agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of that argument, we will be sweeping to our first-lien lenders, 75% of the excess cash flow or approximately $55,667,000. The retained portion of the excess cash flow are approximately $18,556,000 will be available for distribution to our common unitholders in 2018. To be clear, the partnership intends to utilize all excess cash flow as defined by our March 2017 credit and guaranty agreement for debt repayment and distribution to our common unitholders.

To that end, based on the financial results for the fourth quarter, the results of our excess cash flow calculation for 2017, and our outlook on liquidity and operations for 2018 and beyond, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to declare a quarterly distribution from the retained portion of excess cash flow of $0.0565 per unit payable exclusively to the holders of the Foresight LP common units.

The distribution will be paid on March 30. The common unitholders of record as of March 20. As we’ve mentioned in previous calls, future distributions will be subject to board approval, and we based on a number of factors including our leverage levels, which is currently at 4.04 times on a total secured debt basis, market conditions, excess cash flow remaining after required excess cash flow sweeps, which will increase from 25% to 50% once the partnership secured leverage ratio drops below four times, and our projected future financial and operating performance.

We expect this level of performance to continue throughout 2018, and our initiating guidance for sales volumes, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. Based on our current contracted position and outlook for the domestic and export coal markets, we currently expect 2018 sales volumes to total between 21.5 million and 22.8 million tons, with at least 5 million tons being sold into the export market.

At these volumes, we expect to realize an adjusted EBITDA range of $280 million to $310 million. Based on our current operating plans and recent capital spending, we expect 2018 annual capital expenditures to total between $70 million and $80 million.

With that, we will open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Brett Levy from R. Seelaus & Co. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Hey, Rob.

Rob Moore

Hi, Brett.

Brett Levy

Given that the bonds – they had a mini rally as they went from like 82 to 83.4 [ph]. Is there any intention – I know you want to take care of your shareholders and everything like that, is there any intention to reduce debt through open market repurchases?

Rob Moore

Brett, we’ll always take a look at that as an option. So I can’t say that. We won’t do something like that. Our focus right now is to, obviously delever. And if there are ways that we can opportunistically do that then we’ll certainly be doing that.

Brett Levy

And then just in terms of like what portion of the business is contract, what portion of the business is spot? As you look to 2018, can you give a rough sense as to kind of how that shapes up?

Rob Moore

And we’ve got about 85% of our coal contracted right now. And that’s where we’ll leave it until we see an opportunity to lock in at pricing that we think is favorable.

Brett Levy

And – and that’s the last question. Do you see prices moving up or down from kind of current levels based on weather and current circumstances and export markets and everything else like that. Generally speaking, do you feel like your realized pricing in 2018 will be up or down?

Rob Moore

I think they’re going to be domestically, Brett, they’re going to be relatively flat. We do believe there’s opportunity in the export market for price improvement. I noted in my prepared comments that we’ve seen pretty steep drop here on the prompt in the first quarter. Fortunately, we took advantage of some pretty high API2 prices early in the year and lock in our Q1 volumes that were going to export. And as we look forward into 2018, we haven’t seen the drop-off in export prices Q2, Q3 and Q4 as we’ve seen in the prompt. So I think that there is opportunity for improved pricing on the export side of the business.

Brett Levy

Thanks very much, Rob.

Rob Moore

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll go to the line of Lucas Pipes from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good morning everybody. I wanted to follow up a little bit on the 85% contracted position. Is it – first, is it also 85% priced for the year? And then secondly, is it fair to assume that whatever is unpriced, uncommitted is going into the export market at this time? Thank you.

Rob Moore

So out of the 85%, not all of that is priced. I do have some volumes that are floating to API2. And we have the ability to lock those prices in as we deem appropriate. So we do have some volumes, Lucas, that are floating. And as it relates to our open volumes, we have flexibility as to placement of those volumes, both domestically and into the export market. And we’re working on placing those volumes where we can maximize our realizations.

Lucas Pipes

Thank you. And maybe to take a step back on the domestic market. You mentioned in response to prior question that you expect it to be flat this year. I want to say, last quarter you commented extensively on the supply-demand drivers in the domestic market. What’s your read right now, both on the supply as well as on the demand side? And kind of maybe looping in some of the more recent developments with Section 232, could that maybe change some things, specifically in the Ohio River Valley? I would appreciate your thoughts on that. Thank you.

Rob Moore

Yes, I don’t see anything on the regulatory front that’s going to move markets in the near-term. There’s a lot of work going on to see if we can do something to properly price – the price of power from our baseload generating stations. And we’ll see if the administration is able to make progress on that. We are hopeful that they are to the extent that they do, it could definitely have an impact on price. That’s just not developed far enough along yet to be able to give you a good response as to how meaningful that would be. As it relates to what we’re seeing right now in the domestic market, we really didn’t have that much of a winter.

We had a very decent cold spell there, last part of December and the first half of January actually caused some problems in there but because of the freezing conditions that we encountered. I noted earlier, we’re seeing inventories at utilities down around 130 million tons. That seems to be pretty comfortable level. There are plants that are down to the single days. So there are certain utilities with specific plants that have a need. But I really don’t see anything out there that’s going to act as a catalyst to move domestic prices one way or the other.

I will say we’re starting to see some better discipline in the market. There are still a few, what I’ll call, rogue marketers that are dumping volumes when they don’t have to be. But for the most part, we’re seeing some better discipline. And we’ll see how that continues throughout 2018. And we’re hopeful that we see a hot summer here. With gas prices where they’re at right now, sub-$3, I really don’t see anything based on the lack of a weather event that’s going to move our gas prices up.

So just not seeing anything that is going to really be a catalyst domestically. I do think there’s a lot of opportunity in the export market. Demand for our product is really strong right now. Unlike most of our competitors, we are not bound to the river, in terms of getting our volumes into the export market. We can – we’re going rail direct down to CMT terminal. We know that there are some folks out there that have not been able to deliver into the export market as a result of river conditions, and we are taking advantage of that. So definitely see some upside, as I said earlier, into the export market and pricing in particular.

Lucas Pipes

I appreciate that. That’s helpful. Maybe one last one. On the cost side, some inflationary pressure seemed to be percolating through the industry. What’s your sense right now both from a labor, equipment, steel parts, et cetera, perspective? What are sort of the cost pressures you’re seeing if any?

Rob Moore

I am not seeing any. As it relates to our operations, we are fortunate enough to have a situation where we have the Murray Energy Corporation relationship, which helps us keep control on the cost side. That’s a very favorable relationship to the partnership. And not seeing anything influencing our operations. Our mines are set up to run well this year. And I expect us to be able to maintain the cost structure that we have delivered year-over-year on a go forward basis. We have got the most efficient mines in the industry period.

Lucas Pipes

I really appreciate that. Thank you and good luck.

Rob Moore

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Amer Tiwana from Cowen. Please go ahead.

Amer Tiwana

Hi, guys. I wanted to ask where did you guys end up on the export tonnage for 2017?

Rob Moore

We’re about 5.8 million tons.

Amer Tiwana

And your guidance considering where pricing is, it seems like – that could be just me speculating it, it seems a little bit weaker in terms of volumes for 2018 in the export market given where prices are. Can you talk about that a little bit?

Rob Moore

We will do at least 5 million tons. I would tell you that we are planning to do more than that into the export market. We have the capability of doing up to 11 million tons. We’re going to be selective about where we’re placing our product and we’re going to maximize realizations. We have a lot of flexibility in respect to the export market at this time, and we will take it quarter by quarter as it relates to how we allocate the volumes that we have available to us.

We are incurring some problems with the CN railroad, they have not been all that efficient for us. So we are working through some issues there with them, and to the extent we can get them to perform. We can easily deliver 11 million tons into that export market. But I don’t foresee us doing that kind of volume on an export basis.

Amer Tiwana

Understood. That’s very helpful. That’s sort of what I was thinking in terms of why are we not seeing a more robust number there. But can you also talk about – you mentioned earlier that you have the ability to use rail. Is there – in terms of the net back to the mine, what are the economics both ways?

Rob Moore

Going rail for us, because of our take-or-pay situation, we have CMT is going to be better alternative for us. As we look at the barge movements right now, and putting our coal on the river, those economics are favorable, but we do have to dispose our take-or-pay obligations at CMT terminal. And that is about $6 per ton take-or-pay obligation on 5 million tons of volume.

So first, I want to clear that. The economics right now on the river are good. We can midstream and we can do that at a good price. And just given where the export volumes are I wouldn’t be surprised if we aren’t midstreaming some volumes later this year.

Amer Tiwana

Understood. And one last question. If you were to do 5 million tons or if you were to do call it 10 million tons of export volumes, like, can you talk a little bit about the geographic mix of where that volume potentially would be?

Rob Moore

In terms of the export destinations?

Amer Tiwana

Yes.

Rob Moore

Predominantly into Europe, that’s going to be our largest market. Although, we are having a lot of success developing markets in India, Turkey, Egypt and Morocco. And I would say collectively, we have the ability to place at least 5 million tons into those countries.

Amer Tiwana

Understood. And just maybe one last one. Did you guys talk about Hillsboro? And if not, is there any update?

Rob Moore

Yes, I did in my prepared remarks. And we have completed the sealing of the longwall panel. And we’re pursuing our insurance claim.

Amer Tiwana

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from [indiscernible] from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Maybe just high level if you cold talk, Rob, about. You said it’s the priority to deleverage the balance sheet. What’s the target as far as getting total leverage down? And maybe just talk about the path to getting there? I assume since you guys are comfortable distributing cash to shareholders than you’re comfortable that you are on a path to get your balance sheet to where you wanted to be. So maybe just talk about the target leverage and the path to getting there over what period of time, et cetera? Any detail on that would be helpful. Thanks.

Rob Moore

Ideally, we want to be down around 2.5 times levered basis on total secured debt. And we do have a lot of principal that we have been paying out relating to certain of our equipment financing arrangements. Those facilities roll off in 2019 – in two different periods in 2019. So that is a considerable amount of principal that’s going out right now that ultimately can be shifted to our first-lien and second-lien obligations.

So I see ability for this company to delever fairly quickly over the next two to three years. I think we have demonstrated with our operations and efficiency at which we run that these mines are capable of generating strong cash flows year-over-year. And we’ll utilize that cash to delever, while also recognizing that we are an MLP, and we are going to do what is necessary as it relates to our common unitholders. And I think that what we’ve done here in 2017, gives people a good indication as to what the capabilities are for both deleveraging this business and rewarding the common unitholders.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s helpful. Good color. And look, I understand that the distribution to shareholders is not huge at this point. But I guess just from your perspective, as you constantly sort of access market conditions, it sounds like you remain cautious on domestic market conditions. I mean, I suppose you always have the ability to redirect those distributions back towards the balance sheet, if you think business conditions want that? Is that fair to say?

Rob Moore

That is fair to say.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks Rob.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question is from Matthew Fields from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matthew Fields

Hey, guys appreciate all the color. I wanted to dig in a little bit more about the domestic markets on supply demand. You mentioned some road marketers. And I’m not exactly sure if you’re talking about. It looks like Peabody is guiding flat for the year. You guys are guiding a little bit up, I guess the lines is bringing goods in North backs on. So that’s going to add supply to the basin. I think the big question about what happened with Armstrong kind of remains to be seen – where do you see the additional prompt being brought into the Illinois Basin this year?

Rob Moore

You’ve got some guys in Indiana that are bringing on some volumes or maybe losing market and being pretty aggressive on river accounts, and also rail accounts. Alliance is a great competitor, and they are, in my opinion, very disciplined in the marketplace. As our – as I said earlier, we’ve seen others start to be more disciplined, but when we look at where opportunities arise and we’re seeing pricing that, quite frankly, is back to early 2017-type levels when things have tightened up more than that. I just think that there are still a few small operators out there that are just not being that disciplined.

Matthew Fields

Do you think Armstrong was one of those players? And in their financial difficulties we’re marketing below rational prices? And do you think Murray’s ownership will serve to tighten up the basin a little bit?

Rob Moore

I certainly do.

Matthew Fields

Okay then. Thanks very much.

Rob Moore

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. I’m pleased to continue with any closing remarks.

Rob Moore

We appreciate everyone joining us today, and we look forward to talking with you on our next quarterly call.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using the AT&T Executive TeleConference. You may now disconnect.