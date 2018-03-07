Unemployment: 8% Or 4%?

ADP Employment Report - "Red Hot Or Not"

Each month, the ADP Research Institute, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, publishes the ADP National Employment Report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data and measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis. Mark Zandi of Moody's was very optimistic about the jobs market and the upcoming employment report from the BLS this Friday.

The ADP National Employment Report showed the economy added 235,000 jobs in February, beating the market's expectations. Due to the large revisions in both data sets, the ADP National Employment Report and the BLS Employment Situation report do not have a strong month-to-month correlation, so the "strength," or lack thereof, of this report will not necessarily carry through to a higher jobs print this Friday.

ADP Total Private Payrolls Monthly Change (Thousands)

Source: ADP, EPB Macro Research

What is also noteworthy in the chart above of the monthly addition in payrolls is the downward trend in the pace of jobs added. Yes, the labor market is still adding jobs, not losing them, but the increases are trending lower.

A better way to look at the data set is in growth rate terms or year-over-year terms. This shows the growth rate in jobs added over the past one year on a monthly basis. In February, according to the ADP report, the growth in the labor market was 1.76%, near the slowest of this economic cycle. The growth rate in jobs added has been trending lower since 2015, a sign that the labor market is going down the back side of the business cycle. The peak in labor market growth or tightness is in the rear-view mirror. The decline in the growth rate of jobs will continue until the eventual recession. The jobs market will get weaker from here, not stronger, despite what the unemployment rate says, which I will cover at the end of this piece.

ADP Total Private Payrolls Year-over-Year Growth

Source: ADP, EPB Macro Research

The ADP report showed construction payroll growth declining to 2.47% year-over-year growth.

ADP Total Private Payrolls: Construction Year-over-Year Growth

Source: ADP, EPB Macro Research

Construction payroll growth has actually decelerated to the lowest level of this economic cycle. If growth was going to materially increase in the economy, growth would be accelerating, not decelerating, in key employment sectors.

ADP Total Private Payrolls: Construction Year-over-Year Growth

Source: ADP, EPB Macro Research

Manufacturing employment growth is critical to watch because it is highly cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions. The employment growth in the manufacturing sector was decelerating along with the economy from 2011 to 2013. The economy then accelerated until 2015, when the economy peaked. Manufacturing employment growth then collapsed along with the economy when oil (USO) reached $26 a barrel and there were serious recession fears. From the bottom in 2016, there was an acceleration in global growth that was very real and captured by the acceleration in manufacturing employment growth in the chart below. That growth has peaked and is starting to roll over again along with the global economy. The "global synchronized" growth story was true, but it is now over and the slowdown is beginning again.

ADP Total Private Payrolls: Manufacturing Year-over-Year Growth

Source: ADP, EPB Macro Research

Many critics of this analysis will point to the unemployment rate in the low-4% range, soon to be 3% as a counter-argument. It goes without much debate that the U-3 unemployment rate is highly flawed due to the massive amount of citizens not in the labor force. The chart below, which shows the total workforce-to-population ratio (inverted) overlaid with the unemployment rate, illustrates a break in correlation after the 2008 recession. The employment-to-population ratio suggests the true rate of unemployment in the economy is closer to 8%, which would explain the lack of wage inflation despite the low rate of U-3 unemployment.

Workforce-to-Population Ratio vs. Unemployment

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The jobs report on Friday, published by the BLS, is far more important and telling than the ADP report; however, the trends in the ADP report are useful as well and are correlated over time with the BLS report, although not correlated on a monthly basis.



The NFP report on Friday is likely to continue showing decelerations in aggregate income and employment growth. In time, the market (SPY) will pick up on the growth-slowing data that is clearly beginning to unfold. The bond market (TLT) will likely notice this first, and it has, with the yield curve compressing to cycle lows.

The full analysis of the employment report will be published just hours after the release on Friday and will be exclusive to members of EPB Macro Research. Click here for access to that analysis and more features.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SHV, GLD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV.