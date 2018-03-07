Trinity Biotech's (TRIB) CEO Ronan O'Caoimh on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

March 07, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners

Ronan O'Caoimh - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Tansley - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Paul Nouri - Noble Equity Fund

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joe Diaz of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Diaz