Trinity Biotech's (TRIB) CEO Ronan O'Caoimh on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)
by: SA Transcripts
Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB)
Q4 2017 Results Conference Call
March 07, 2018 11:00 AM ET
Executives
Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners
Ronan O'Caoimh - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Tansley - Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company
Paul Nouri - Noble Equity Fund
Presentation
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joe Diaz of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.
Joe Diaz