AT&T And Its New Source Of Cash

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been to many income-seeking shareholders a beloved dividend-paying name that currently yields a very rich 5.5%.

But understandably, and amid a challenging competitive landscape, the more skeptical investors have been questioning the company's ability to sustain its cash return policy in the future. After all, the appeal of this particular stock is highly dependent on the Dallas-based carrier continuing to pay and grow dividends in the future. Any convincing argument that AT&T might fail to do so would likely send shares down into a tailspin.

(Credit: The Mac Observer)

AT&T's future cash-generating abilities, however, seem to be getting better. As Moody's has recently noted, "the recent overhaul of US tax laws will substantially boost cash flows," resulting in "an increase in operating cash flow by about $3 billion" in 2018. On the balance sheet side, AT&T's net debt position as a multiple of current-year projected EBITDA has been improving and currently sits at 2.2x (see chart below), which is a bit better than peer Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) multiple of 2.4x.

The DirecTV Latin America IPO

But here is the better news of the day: AT&T has another card up its sleeve.

This Wednesday, AT&T announced a deal that should serve as a new source of liquidity for the cash-hungry carrier: the public offering of Vrio Corp. (proposed ticker VRIO), AT&T's DirecTV Latin America subsidiary (see chart below).

(Source: AT&T's S-1)

Notice that we are not talking much in absolute dollar terms, at least according to initial reports: the IPO is intended to raise up to $100 million worth of shares of Class A common stock. This is a drop in the bucket compared to the $17.6 billion in FCF that AT&T generated last year, just for reference. But perhaps most importantly, the move paves the way for the company to turn some of its valuable assets and future cash flow streams into hard cash now - which, I believe, will likely please its dividend-seeking equity investors and help spur optimism from the credit rating agencies.

Until the deal is priced, we will not know exactly how much of Vrio Corp. AT&T will continue to own after the IPO. But based on my estimates, Vrio's equity might be worth just short of $15 billion. If only $100 million is in fact raised, I project that AT&T's stake in the new public company should exceed 99%.

To reach these conclusions, I have used:

Vrio's 2017 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion (see table below) and book value of equity of $5.26 billion as my points of reference.

(Source: AT&T's S-1)

A valuation average of DISH Network's (NASDAQ:DISH) trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x and price-to-book of 2.8x.

Below is a summary of my valuation calculations:

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from AT&T's S-1 and Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, even though $100 million in the form of a one-time cash intake might not sound like much for a company the size of AT&T, taking Vrio public is a monetization strategy that I bet many investors have not been thinking much about. Should liquidity become a concern for AT&T in the future, the company would have the option of selling off chunks of its ownership stake in the Latin American company to, for example, help pay down its large debt balance and free up space for future bumps in cash distribution to shareholders.

In my opinion, and considering the above, T is looking ever more attractive as a dividend play at current levels.