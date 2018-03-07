Venezuela Oil Production Hits Its Lowest Level Since 1988

U.S. crude imports are coming in below the five-year average for the rest of 2018, and, as a result, we expect storage deficit to the five-year average to increase into year-end.

The implications of lower Venezuela oil production will be seen in real time via lower crude imports in the EIA weekly oil storage reports.

The contrarian view isn't that Venezuela's oil production will decline, it's how much will it decline.

Welcome to the New Low Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Venezuela's oil production hit 1.57 million b/d in February, according to a Platts survey. This is now the lowest level since 1988, excluding PDVSA strike in 2002 and 2003.

Venezuela's oil production will decline. This is a given and no longer a contrarian viewpoint. But looking at all the sell-side models, along with IEA's estimates, Venezuela's oil production is expected to exit 2018 year-end right around the ~1.5 to ~1.6 million b/d mark.

But, wait, Venezuela's oil production is already there? Is consensus then expecting Venezuela's oil production to remain flat for the rest of 2018? How much Venezuela's oil production will decline is now the contrarian viewpoint you can have to differentiate yourself.

For us, we don't see a scenario in which Venezuela's oil production will exit 2018 higher than 1.4 million b/d. We think the conservative view would be to assume production to decline to around ~1.3 to ~1.4 million b/d and stay flat. The aggressive view could see Venezuela's oil production decline to ~1.1 million b/d, or another ~470k b/d lower.

Whatever your assumption, just know that most sell-side and consensus estimates do not assume a steady declining Venezuela oil production for the rest of 2018. This, as we've stated before, is a contrarian viewpoint you can hold.

How will this impact the global oil markets?

We think the big variable that will stand out in real time will be crude imports from Venezuela into the U.S.

We are already seeing severe declines in Venezuela crude imports on a year-over-year basis. If production continues to deteriorate, then crude imports into the U.S. will drop further. Remember that Venezuela signed oil for loan agreements with China and Russia; so for every barrel lost now due to decline, the exports to other parts of the world will decline 1-for-1.

The decline in Venezuela crude exports to the U.S., along with lower year-over-year OPEC exports, are why we have crude imports into the U.S. below the five-year average for the rest of 2018. In turn, this would translate into more crude storage declines in the U.S. and increase the deficit to the five-year average.

