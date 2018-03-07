CEF: The Precious Metals Fund For The Bargain Hunters And The Concerned

In-depth discussion on the fund and how it differs from its ETF competition.

The fund is trading at a discount of 3.18% to its Net Asset Value (as of 3/7/2018).

CEF is a closed-end fund sponsored by Sprott Inc., seeking exposure to commodities through investments of gold and silver bullion.

Gold... the object associated with wealth, safety, security and our new president!

Even though gold has been the investment of choice for those concerned with inflation protection and the fiat economies, over the past year or so, gold has been overshadowed by the new "shinny" talk of the town, Bitcoin and the plethora of other cryptocurrencies. As quickly as they ran up, they collapsed, and investors are once again questioning... what are some 1s and 0s really worth?

Before long, gold will once again be the popular investment for the paranoid and the concerned.

So, what's the best way of being involved?

While most retail and institutional investors simply go to the largest ETFs, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU) ETFs, astute and knowledgeable investors had the Central Fund of Canada (CEF) on their watch lists, an investment which allowed them to buy physical gold and silver at discounts of up to 15% to net asset values.

In 2017, however, the fund was taken over by Sprott Inc. (OTCPK:SPOXF) Now that the fund's takeover is complete, let's take a look at this closed-end fund as we do with other investments.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Sprott Inc.

: Sprott Inc. Managers : Sprott Asset Management

: Sprott Asset Management AUM : $3,329 million in net assets

: $3,329 million in net assets Historical Style : Gold & Silver Bullion

: Gold & Silver Bullion Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks an alternative investment vehicle to investors interested in exposure to commodities through investment in long-term holdings of gold and silver bullion.

: The Fund seeks an alternative investment vehicle to investors interested in exposure to commodities through investment in long-term holdings of gold and silver bullion. Number of Holdings : 3

: 3 Current Yield : 0%, No distributions.

: 0%, No distributions. Inception Date : 1/16/2018

: 1/16/2018 Fees : .40%

: .40% Discount to NAV: 3.18% (As of 3/7/2018).

The Sales Pitch

Even though the fund uses the same ticker CEF, the Sprott Physical Gold & Silver (CEF) is a new fund into which the Central Fund of Canada's assets were merged into.

As the name of the fund suggests, this fund is another way for investors to get access to physical gold and silver bullion.

Like many closed-end funds, Sprott does a really good job outlining the benefits to owning this fund. In fact, more than two-third of the 2-page fact sheet which the fund publishes is a sales pitch of its benefits. You can take a look at it here.

The benefits for the provided vary from secure storage of the physical bullion in a government mint, fully allocated bullion which cannot be lent out to other parties and the specific tax benefits of this fund for US investors.

Source: CEF FactSheet

We will take a look at these in a later section.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

As an investment, the strategy here is quite simple.

The fund's purpose is to provide investors access to gold and silver through physical bullion.

Source: CEF Fact Sheet

The manager intends to have 97% of the fund's assets in physical gold and silver bullion in the London Good Delivery format. This means roughly 400 Troy Oz Gold and 1,000 Troy Oz Silver bars.

Source: CEF Fact Sheet

One important note is that the fund, by prospectus, will not be trying to time or trade the market and will be fully invested.

Source: CEF Management Information Document

That same document also goes into detail into what the fund's responsibilities are. One thing which was missing which I was looking for is the split between gold and silver. Unfortunately, there was nothing in that document as to the mix.

The closest that we get is in the strategy section where it is stated that it is at the manager's discretion.

Source: CEF Management Information Document

For a complete read, please take a look at the disclosure document here.

The Portfolio

As the fund is still new, there are no Form NQ filings yet.

The data that is published is what was provided by the fund as of January 31st, 2018.

One key difference between ETF products and this CEF is the reporting requirements and transparency.

While ETFs generally publish their holdings daily, Closed End Funds and CEF are only required to report holdings quarterly.

Some funds do report more frequently than that, so we will have to see what stance Sprott takes with CEF going forward.

From Sprott and the fact sheet as of January 31st, we know that the fund held 1,663,144 Troy Oz of Gold and 75,224,102 Troy Oz of Silver.

Source: CEF Fact Sheet

As per CEF Connect, this is roughly a 60/40 mix of Gold and Silver.

Source: CEF Connect

We will have to wait and see to get more insight into where management feels would be a good split between the two, and if the fund's investors may see a consistent split going forward.

Leverage

While most closed-end fund investors will be familiar with the notion that most closed-end funds will employ some form of leverage in order to increase their returns, investors looking at CEF may not be closed-end fund investors or familiar with leverage.

Even though the Sprott Physical Gold & Silver is a closed-end fund, it does not currently use leverage and as per the fund's prospectus/offering documents, does not intend on using leverage in the future.

Source: CEF Management Information Document

The documents do state, however, that if the fund does intend on using leverage in the future, shareholders will be notified.

The Numbers

As the fund is brand new, there is no long-term track record to speak of.

The fund is currently trading at a discount of 2.93% to its NAV, or net asset value and is not distributing any regular distribution.

Source: CEF Connect

One of the benefits for shareholders of the Central Fund of Canada was that with Sprott and the ability to redeem shares in bullion, the fund's discount to NAV would not vary as widely, and thus the fund's market price would trade closer to its net asset value.

As we can see, over the years, the old Central Fund of Canada traded at discounts as steep as 20% and subsequently at 20% premiums to NAV!

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Sprott's other closed-end funds such as the gold only Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) have generally traded within 1% of NAV. As such, if CEF was able to get down to PHYS levels, it would unlock significant value for existing shareholders.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

After the takeover was announced, CEF's discount closed down significantly.

However, even though now the merger/takeover is complete, CEF still is trading at a meaningful discount significantly higher than Sprott's other closed-end funds.

Source: CEF Connect

If we look at the entire family of funds, we can see that both the gold and silver CEFs have traded close to NAV, with the silver CEF averaging a small premium over its previous 3 and 5-year periods.

Fund Ticker Current Discount 1 Year Avg Discount 3 Year Avg Discount 5 Year Avg Discount Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) 3.12% ? ? ? Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) .54% .48% .23% .28% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PHYS) 1.85% .53% .19% Premium .98% Premium Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium (SPPP) 3.07% 1.66% 1.22% .9%

Source: Data from Sprott & CEF Connect, compiled by author, Data as of 3/7/2018

CEF on the other hand currently traded like the Platinum and Palladium portfolio with a much steeper discount.

Beyond The Numbers

As the fund does not yet have a long-term trading record under the Sprott name, let us instead focus on the points of owning Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust versus the more common ETFs such as GLD and IAU, or even bullion.

As I mentioned earlier, this fund is a good alternative for the otherwise concerned or paranoid (in a good way). The marketing material for the fund caters to those investors.

Canadian Storage

The first of seven points highlighted in the fact sheet is that the physical bullion is held in Canada.

Source: CEF Factsheet

This will certainly appeal to a large group of US investors.

As we know, Gold ETFs have their physical bullion stored in their custodians' vaults. While GLD stores the gold in HSBC's vaults in London, IAU stores its gold in a variety of vaults, including those in the United States.

A number of years ago, Marc Faber, aka Dr. Doom said, "You ought to own some gold but don't store it in the U.S., the Fed will take it away from you one day."

What is he referring to?

The 1933 gold confiscation enacted through Executive Order 6102 signed on April 5, 1933, by then President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The executive order forbid "the hoarding of gold coin, gold bullion, and gold certificates within the continental United States".

Any gold which would be located within the country that would not be turned over would likely make you a criminal.

As this fund keeps its gold out of the country, investors would be one step further protected.

Not Held By Financial Institution

The second point of differentiation for the fund and one which I have not seen in others is that unlike its ETF competition, CEF uses the Canadian Royal Mint for custody.

Source: CEF Factsheet

This selling point should be music to the ears for anyone concerned about another financial melt-down.

Take, for instance, GLD. You own shares of the SPDR ETF. The ETF then uses HSBC in London to go out and buy/sell physical bullion as funds flow in and out of the fund.

With using HSBC or JPMorgan as a custodian, the ETF shareholders run the risk of losses in a bankruptcy. Sprott does make it a point to point out that the institution may also be nationalized in a time of crisis.

It would also be wrong of me not to point out that banks are still exceptionally leveraged with their derivatives exposure, and HSBC is no different.

Fully Allocated Physical Bullion

The third point which I believe is a critical differentiator is that the fund's holdings are fully allocated.

Source: CEF Factsheet

The majority of the gold ETFs use both allocated and unallocated gold holdings. There is a major difference.

With allocated holdings, you have your/fund's gold. It is there, you know what it is and in many cases, you have individual bars allocated to you. With unallocated holdings, your financial institution holds and owns the gold, but it is held FOR YOU.

One way which this can be further explained is in investment accounts. You can have 1oz of gold your own account or even hold a 1oz American Gold Eagle in your safe. This is allocated. Unallocated would be you having 1oz of gold exposure in your 401k or pension account held and owned by YOUR EMPLOYER for YOUR BENEFIT.

A good amount of people speculate that the unallocated portion of gold, in a downturn, you may never see.

Lower Tax Rates For Non-Qualified Accounts

One very tangible benefit of CEF is that in a non-qualified or a taxable account, U.S. investors who hold the fund for longer than one year and file a QEF form may be taxed at a lower capital gains rate instead of the 28% "collectibles tax" applied to most precious metals ETFs.

Source: CEF Factsheet

What this has to do with is that the IRS considers gold bullion as collectibles and thus subject to the higher collectibles tax.

The fund, because it is a foreign trust, is regulated as "Passive Foreign Investment Corporations" and thus long-term capital gains are taxed at the lower 15%/20% brackets over the 28% for collectibles. (Please note, this is NOT tax advice and you should consult your tax professional.)

There are two other sales points mentioned by the fund. However, I don't believe either of these two is likely to happen for or benefit most investors.

Ability To Redeem Units For Bullion

One major change from the conversion of The Central Fund of Canada to the Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust is the ability for shareholders to redeem their units for physical gold and silver.

Source: CEF Factsheet

One feature in particular and why the market price is not likely to trade too far away from the NAV is that shareholders have the ability to redeem their shares for bullion NOT at the market price, but at NAV net of fees.

Awesome right?

I do believe this feature is certainly helpful for price stability. However, very few shareholders are ever likely to be able to redeem their shares for bullion.

From the Management Information Circular, we get the definition for the "Minimum Bullion Redemption Amount."

Source: CEF Disclosure

As such, at the current $13.50 per share, investors would need to invest at least $1.35 million in order to take physical possession of the bullion. This is similar to what you would need and find with the other ETFs.

The one notable exception is the Van Eck Merk Gold Trust where you can redeem for as little as 1oz of gold.

Potential To Trade At A Premium To Net Asset Value

The last point I believe is truly wishful thinking.

As a closed-end fund, the fund has the ability to trade for above net asset value.

Source: CEF Factsheet

Unfortunately, because this is a commodity fund with very little active management with a potential for alpha, the potential for premiums to NAV, in my opinion, are limited, especially when we consider the myriad of other physically backed bullion funds that consistently trade at net asset value.

What does have the potential for premiums, however, is the strategy involving storage of fully allocated bullion in a foreign mint, away from the US Government and leveraged financial institutions. This would surely play out if we have such stability fears.

The other circumstance where I can see CEF commanding a premium is if income tax rates increase, thus making the difference between capital gains and collectibles tax worth more. This is offset, however, by the lack of a clear balance between gold and silver allocations in the fund versus what you would be able to get in your own mix of different funds.

Bottom Line

Overall, I believe the Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust is a solid choice for investors seeking gold and silver exposure with unique benefits.

Even though the Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust is not the unique fund which The Central Fund of Canada was, CEF is now a more stable and widely appealing alternative to the mainstream ETFs.

Short of burying your gold and silver in your backyard or in your safe, CEF is the most widely appealing fund for the concerned bullion investor.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust - (NYSEMKT:CEF).

For more income focused investors take a look at my SLVO and GLDI articles,

