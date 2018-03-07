Barrick Gold: Time To Put It On Your 'Buy' Watch List

An attempt to catch a falling knife could prove dangerous, but it's already high time to wait for the stock's stabilization and put it on your "buy" watch list.

Back in February, I wrote that Barrick Gold's (ABX) guidance provided in its earnings report will likely put additional pressure on the company's shares. In an environment where the market is rather skeptical on miners, it's hard to get a pass when your guidance includes lower production and higher costs for the next year. Accordingly, the stock has been under severe pressure ever since the report was published:

However, if we look at the bigger picture, Barrick's production and cost guidance aren't that bad. The company guides for all-in sustaining costs (AISC) to come in the range of $765 to $815 per ounce in 2018. Longer-term cost guidance is $750 to $850 per ounce. During the earnings call, Barrick stated that costs will likely come in at the higher end of the guided range in the coming years. This does not look good, but if we look at Barrick's peers, which is able to push AISC below $800 per ounce?

For example, Newmont Mining (NEM), shares of which are receiving much more support from the market, is expecting AISC at $965 to $1,025 per ounce in 2018. Goldcorp (GG) is guiding for AISC of $800 per ounce. Miners are talking about using the latest technology and constantly improving processes to push costs down, but the reality is that we see cost inflation across the board, driven by rising fuel and human costs - as well as by the simple fact that the cheapest gold has already been mined before.

It also looks as if Barrick Gold is dragged down by the market's "memory" about its debt. However, the debt nightmare created by the ill-fated Pascua-Lama project is already behind it:

Barrick is targeting to reduce debt to $5 billion by the end of 2018, and, judging by the current gold prices, it won't have any trouble achieving this target. Thus, it will clear all the maturities up until 2030+ and will operate with a constant debt rate going forward. Upcoming growth projects are concentrated in organic opportunities. So, assuming gold prices do not experience material downside, Barrick won't have to increase its debt level. With no maturities in more than a decade, the post-2018 Barrick will be an extremely safe miner from a financial point of view.

Another thing that might bother the market is the decrease in reserves:

However, the biggest chunk of the decrease comes from Pascua-Lama reclassification. If the Lama project on the Argentinean side shows some promise, a part of the lost ounces will come back into Barrick's reserves. Also, at currently assumed production rates, Barrick has almost 15 years of reserves to mine, assuming no additions to the reserve base. In my opinion, the reserve situation looks very healthy, especially if we keep it in mind that the gold mining industry is rather challenged to find new and cheap ounces in the current environment.

While Barrick's stock is getting cheaper almost on a daily basis and is looking more and more fundamentally attractive, it's not necessarily a great "buy now" stock. The reason for this is that the market's negative sentiment should not be underestimated. No matter how cheap the stock is fundamentally, if market participants remain skeptical it will continue to decline. Therefore, I'd like to see some consolidation first in Barrick's shares.

That said, the stock is now on my "buy" watch list. The market's reaction to weaker guidance appears overblown. Barrick owns one of the best assets in the world, is successfully cutting its debt, and intends to fund organic growth projects from free cash flow, making it a fundamentally sound gold play.

