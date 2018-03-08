Altria: A Surprise Dividend Raise, And Another Coming In 2018

It is still likely that Altria will announce another dividend increase later this year.

By The Sure Dividend staff

Altria Group (MO) is a core holding for many income-focused investors, especially for those building a dividend growth portfolio. Rightfully so, after all the tobacco giant has a great dividend history and keeps growing, albeit being in a non-growth industry. Altria has increased its dividend 52 times in the past 49 years. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 261 Dividend Achievers here.

This year the company's earnings will grow substantially faster than in prior years due to the tax reform impact. Therefore, the dividend growth rate will likely be higher this year as well: Altria's surprise dividend increase in early March is probably not the only raise income investors will get this year.

Altria continues to look like a compelling investment for income seekers, as well as for those aiming for total returns.

Company Overview

Altria's history goes back more than 150 years, and since then the company has made many investors quite prosperous. According to Jeremy Siegel's research, Altria has been the single most profitable investment over the last fifty years:

(money.cnn.com)

These great returns were achieved despite the fact that US cigarette volumes peaked decades ago. That sounds counter-intuitive at first, but thanks to a great business model, Altria's performance is easily explained.

Smoking rates in the US have been dropping since the 1960s, but declining volumes per capita were at least partially equalized by a growing population. This was not enough to completely offset the declining smoking rates though, thus total cigarette volumes have been falling for many years.

Demand for cigarettes is very inelastic, which means that consumers barely react negatively to price increases. Altria (and other tobacco companies) can therefore increase the price per package meaningfully every year. As long as volumes drop by about 2-3% a year but prices per cigarette increase by 5% a year, total revenues keep rising. These rising sales are accompanied by rising margins, as production costs can be cut due to production volumes declining every year.

Investors can thus benefit from a great combination of sales growth and rising margins:

MO Revenue (ttm) data by YCharts

This allows for compelling earnings growth rates, which, combined with share repurchases and high dividends, lead to attractive long-term returns. Altria is primarily dependent on cigarette sales, but is active in other markets such as smokeless tobacco and wine as well. On top of that, Altria holds a 10% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), one of the biggest beverage companies in the world.

Altria: High Growth in 2018

In the last couple of years, Altria has been targeting (and achieving) an eight to ten percent annual EPS growth rate. That is a very strong showing for a company that has been around for well above 100 years, but the current year will be even better.

From a base of $3.39 (adjusted diluted EPS) in 2017, Altria targets a growth rate of 15-19%. This equals a 2018 fully diluted adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.90 to $4.03. Analyst estimates average $4.01 right now, management's guidance thus looks rather conservative relative to what the market is expecting.

Such a high growth rate is substantially more than what Altria has delivered in the past, but can be easily explained by the tax savings recent changes in the corporate tax code will lead to. Altria does most of its business in the US and has thus paid a rather high effective tax rate in the past. Since this tax rate has now been lowered to the low 20s, Altria will save a meaningful amount of money each year. This, in turn, leads to a big one-time jump in the company's reported earnings and therefore also in its earnings per share.

2018 Looks Like a Great Year for Income Investors

Altria has a pretty clear policy when it comes to the size of its dividend payments: The company targets an 80% payout ratio relative to its adjusted diluted earnings per share for each year.

A big increase in the company's earnings thus poises well for Altria's dividend growth rate, too. Usually, Altria raises its dividend once a year, in August or September. Altria has, however, unexpectedly announced a dividend increase last week:

(businesswire.com)

Based on Altria's guidance midpoint (EPS of $3.97 in 2018) the payout ratio would be just 71% if the company's dividend remains at the new level of $0.70 per quarter. Since Altria has not made any announcement about a change to its dividend policy, investors should thus expect another dividend increase later this year.

EPS Dividend Payout ratio Dividend yield (share price of $64) $3.97 $3.00 75.6% 4.69% $3.97 $3.10 78.6% 4.84% $3.97 $3.16 79.6% 4.94% $3.97 $3.20 80.6% 5.00%

In the above table we see that, based on an 80% target payout ratio, another raise to $3.16 annually or $0.79 quarterly seems most likely. This would mean another 13% dividend increase later this year, for a combined annual increase of more than 20% in one single year.

It is also possible that Altria will make another, smaller increase in fall and raise the dividend payout ratio to 80% gradually. If, for example, Altria raises the payout to $0.75 quarterly later this year and makes two increases next year as well, the payout ratio could be lifted towards the 80% range in the foreseeable future without one very big increase.

It is, however, pretty clear that the yield investors will get in the future looks quite attractive. Even without any future dividend raises the yield on cost for those buying at $64 is 4.4%; with another dividend increase being very likely later this year, this yield is poised to reach above 4.5% in a couple of months.

Altria Has Solid Growth Potential, Yet Doesn't Look Expensive Here

Altria's business model is pretty future-proof: As long as the company can continue to raise prices, its sales and its margins should continue to grow. On top of that shareholders should benefit from a new share repurchase program ($1 billion) which was announced recently.

The biggest growth potential going forward is coming from iQOS, though. This heat-not-smoke product, which was developed by Philip Morris International (PM), will likely come to the US market soon. The FDA hasn't yet approved the device, but it is expected that approval will come this spring. Philip Morris has had a lot of success with iQOS in International markets:

PM Revenue (ttm) data by YCharts

After quarters of revenue declines, the roll-out of iQOS has allowed Philip Morris to aggressively grow its top line once again. This is despite the fact that the device hasn't been rolled out to all of Philip Morris' markets yet and sales are still ramping up.

The success Altria's partner Philip Morris has had with the reduced risk product in foreign markets poises well for Altria's results in the US once iQOS has been approved. The combination of Altria's cash cow traditional tobacco, a possible growth driver iQOS and success in other segments (wine business, dividends from AB InBev) should lead to ample growth going forward. It is not surprising that analysts are seeing a five-year EPS growth rate of about nine percent annually:

MO EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

If the company manages to hit that goal, the dividend could be grown by high single-digits going forward - on top of the bigger increase that is necessary to lift the payout ratio to the target range. Income investors can thus look forward to some very meaningful dividend increases in future years.

On top of that, investors are likely to see ample share price gains as well. Currently, Altria's shares trade for 16.1 times this year's earnings, which isn't a very high valuation at all. With a long-term EPS growth rate in the high single-digits, that is roughly what investors can expect when it comes to share price gains as well: Since the valuation is not high, multiple compression seems not very likely, but multiples are not very low, thus multiple expansion is not guaranteed at all, either.

The combination of a high single-digit share price growth rate and a 4-5% dividend yield provides very compelling total returns, though. Altria hence looks attractive at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Altria continues to perform very well despite being active in a market with a declining customer base. With the rollout of iQOS being close and the company benefiting from lower taxes, the earnings growth outlook is quite strong right now.

Altria has made a surprise dividend increase last week, but it is likely that another dividend increase will be announced later this year. The payout ratio would otherwise be far lower than what management has been guiding for.

Right now, Altria offers a high dividend yield, a lot of dividend growth potential, and solid earnings growth momentum at an inexpensive valuation. This combination looks quite attractive for income investors, as well as for those seeking total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.