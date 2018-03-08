CSX Vs. Union Pacific: Which Railroad Is A Better Dividend Growth Stock?

Due to operating advantages and a more attractive valuation, Union Pacific is the better railroad dividend stock of the two.

CSX (CSX) and Union Pacific (UNP) are the two largest railroads in the United States. Both companies have raised dividends for more than a decade. CSX and Union Pacific are both members of the Dividend Achievers, which have raised their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see all 261 Dividend Achievers here.



Union Pacific’s stock has outperformed CSX’s over the past year.

Source: YCharts

CSX operates 21,000 mile of rail in the eastern part of the U.S. Operating more than 32,000 miles of rail, Union Pacific is the largest railroad in the country. Union Pacific has track throughout the western two-thirds of the U.S. I don’t yet own a railroad, but I would like to at some point. Which of these two would be my pick? Let’s examine recent earnings numbers, dividend histories and valuation to find out which I would buy if I were to buy a rail.

Earnings Overview



CSX released earnings on 1/16/2018. Adjusting for tax reform, the company earned $0.64 per share in the fourth quarter which was $0.08 above expectations. EPS improved more than 30% on a year over year basis.

Source: CSX Corporation’s 2017 Q4 Slide Show

CSX reported revenue of $3.02 billion, $130 million above analysts’ estimates. This figure was down 5.6% from the previous year, but Q4 2016 had an additional week during the quarter. Adjusting for this, revenues were flat year over year.

CSX managed to improve its operating ratio 220 basis points to 64.8% during the fourth quarter. A reduction in the number of employees was a big reason for the improvement in operating ratio. Adjusting for tax reform, earnings per share for 2017 improved 27% from 2016 to $2.30. Revenues for 2017 increased 6% from 2016 to $11.54 billion. For the year, CSX improved its operating ratio to 66.3% from 69.4%.

Source: CSX Corporation’s 2017 Q4 Slide Show

Even adjusting for the extra week during the previous year’s quarter, freight volumes declined 8% year over year. Autos saw double digit revenue declines due in large part to a decline in production rates due to high dealer inventories. Agriculture posted a 5% drop in sales due in large part to a 50% decline in grain exports. Both of these issues hampered Union Pacific as we’ll see in a moment.

On the bright side, coal saw a 4% rise in revenues as shipments to southern states increased. CSX saw its coal export revenue grow almost 40% from Q4 2016. Intermodal revenues rose 4%. The quarter was disappointing because of freight declines, but revenue and operating ratios did improve.

Source: Union Pacific’s 2017 Q4 Slide Show Presentation

Union Pacific released earnings on 1/25/2018. Adjusting for tax reform, the company earned $1.53 during the fourth quarter. This missed estimates by a penny, but improved upon last year’s quarterly EPS by 10%. The company saw revenue grow 5.4% year over year to $5.45 billion. This beat analysts’ expectation by $30 million. Union Pacific saw its operating ratio rise 0.6 points to 62.6%. Adjusting again for tax reform, earnings per share for 2017 increased 14% from 2016’s results to $5.79. Sales for the year increased 6.5% to $21.2 billion compared to 2016. Union Pacific’s operating ratio improved 0.5% to 63% for the year.

While CSX saw flat volumes in the quarter, Union Pacific actually saw an increase in freight volumes, albeit growth of just 1%.

Source: Union Pacific’s 2017 Q4 Slide Show Presentation

Industrial products saw strong demand year over year, with revenues climbing almost 30% on 17% volume growth. Shipments of fracking sand doubled from the previous year. Chemicals, particularly petroleum and liquid propane gas, showed growth from Q4 2016. Hurricane recovery helped drive demand for LPG, giving the company a boast in this area.

Like CSX, automotive shipments were down in the quarter because of a decline in production. Union Pacific saw a 1% decline in revenue off of a 4% decline in volume. Coal continues to be weak for Union Pacific as both revenues and volumes dropped. Intermodal was flat on the year, but the company was able to increase average car revenue by 4%. Agriculture volumes were the company’s worst performing product group in the quarter.

When you compare CSX and Union Pacific you see that each railroad had its strengths and weaknesses. While CSX saw coal revenues grow in the quarter, Union Pacific’s declined 5%. CSX saw volume and revenue growth for Intermodal whereas Union Pacific just saw higher sales numbers. While CSX did see some industrial product volume growth, Union Pacific was a big beneficiary of increased demand for sand products related to energy. Volumes and revenues for Union Pacific were both much higher from Q4 2016. Both railroads saw dips in automotive and agriculture volumes as fewer vehicles were shipped and less grain was exported.

Even though Union Pacific’s operating ratio increased to 62.6%, it still topped CSX’s 64.8%. Part of the reason CSX was able to have a 3%+ improvement in operating ratio is that the company reduced its employee headcount by 13%. Even with this drastic cut in workers, Union Pacific’s operating ratio is still better.

Dividends

Both CSX and Union Pacific had their ups and downs in 2017, but I’m much more concerned with the two company’s dividends and their ability to maintain and grow those dividends.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, both companies have been increasing their dividends. CSX has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The average raise over the past 3, 5 and 10-year time frames is 7.4%, 7.6% and 15.8%, respectively. The fact that average raise over the past 5 years is less than half of the 10 year average is concerning because that means dividend growth is slowing down rapidly. On the other hand, CSX announced a 10% dividend raise on 2/15/2018. Last April, the company announced an 11.1% increase.

I should note that prior to that raise, the company had kept the quarterly dividend steady at $0.18 since May 2015. That’s 8 consecutive quarters of the same dividend payment. I like to see yearly growth, because going more than a year without a raise can indict that the company’s financial fundamentals won’t allow for an increase. Shares currently yield 1.6%

Union Pacific has 12 years of dividend growth. The company’s average raise over the past 3, 5 and 10-year periods of time is 11.2%, 14.8% and 22.1%, respectively. Like CSX, Union Pacific’s dividend growth has slowed down over time, but the pace of growth hasn’t as dramatic. The company is still growing dividends by at least double digits over each time frame. The company has raised its dividend the last two times it has declared one. On 11/16/2017, shareholders received a 9.9% raise. On February 8th of this year, shareholders received a 9.8% increase.

Back to back nearly double digit increases are a positive sign that the company’s fundamentals are growing and will allow Union Pacific to offer generous increases. Union Pacific, like CSX, has had a few instances where they went more than four quarters without raising the dividend. From March of 2015 until to September 2016, management kept the dividend at $0.55 per share. Unlike CSX, Union Pacific hasn’t gone an entire calendar year without raising its quarterly dividend. Shares yield 2.3% as I write this.

Both companies have more than a decade of dividend growth. While both companies have paid the same quarterly dividend for four or more quarters in a row, Union Pacific has given shareholders a raise at least once every calendar year. Union Pacific’s growth rates have been higher for every period of time. On top of that, shares of Union Pacific yield 44% more than CSX.

Previous dividend growth rates can tell us about a company’s past ability to pay and raise dividends. Since dividends will fund my retirement, I want to know if a company will be able to pay and raise dividends in the future. Let’s compare the two railroad companies free cash flow to get an insight into that metric.

Source: YCharts

Both companies saw free cash flow dip as the demand energy related products slowed down. Union Pacific saw a return to higher cash flows earlier than CSX did, but both companies are trending in the right direction for this important metric. An increasing free cash flow allows both companies to be able to increase their dividends without worrying about a rising payout ratio.

Comparing the two companies, you can see that Union Pacific generates a lot of free cash flow, 2.7 times the amount that CSX does. Union Pacific’s market cap of $101.2 is a little more than twice that of CSX’s $48.8 market cap, but the company is able to increase free cash flow at a higher rate. In the end, more cash flow means more opportunity for dividend growth. Here again Union Pacific outshines CSX.

Let’s look at both company’s payout ratios to see who is better situated to offer dividend growth going forward.

It makes sense that both companies saw a spike in payout ratio climb around the same time demand for energy products dipped and free cash flow declined. Less earnings and free cash flow would inflate the payout ratios. As I stated above, CSX and Union Pacific have both seen a rise in free cash flow which has coincided with a drop in both company’s dividend payout ratio. Both railroads have a payout ratio below 50% currently. A sub 50% payout ratio means that the companies have the ability to continue to raise dividends. This also gives CSX and Union Pacific breathing room in case demand for one or more of their products sees a drastic decline in demand again.

I should point out that even when energy related products were at its lowest demand, Union Pacific managed to keep their payout ratio below 90%. CSX, on the other hand, saw its payout ratio explode past 100%. Even with similar payout ratios now, I give the edge to Union Pacific in the payout category because the company managed to bring in more cash than it spent on dividends when demand for energy products dropped.

Valuation

F.A.S.T. Graphs says that CSX’s current price to earnings multiple is 22.6. This is almost 34% above the stock’s five year average PE of 16.9. This means that shares of CSX are significantly overvalued compared to its recent history.

I’m weary off purchasing any stock that far above its normal price to earnings multiple. Meanwhile, Union Pacific has price to earnings multiple of 21.1 according to F.A.S.T. Graphs.



Like CSX, Union Pacific is overvalued relative to the stock’s after PE over the past five years. Unlike CSX, the stock isn’t vastly overvalued its normal price to earnings multiple. Union Pacific’s PE is a little more than 13% above its average multiple of 18.6. Still above the normal price to earnings multiple, but not terribly so. Union Pacific has a lower current PE and one that is much less overvalued relative to its normal multiple.

Final Thoughts



Both CSX and Union Pacific showed some areas of growth and some areas of concern in their most recent earnings announcement. Both companies showed significant year over year declines in the number of autos and agriculture products shipped. CSX showed growth in coal revenues while Union Pacific saw declines. Union Pacific outdid CSX in terms of industrial product revenues.

When it comes to dividends, Union Pacific beats CSX handily in dividend yield, cash flow, average yearly raises over multiple time periods and, perhaps most importantly, is able to offer shareholders a dividend increase every calendar year. CSX’s frequency of dividend increases is too choppy for me. Throw in a better valuation for Union Pacific and I would choose that railroad company over CSX.

