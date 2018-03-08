The Best DRIP Stocks: 15 No-Fee DRIP Dividend Aristocrats (Video)

Includes: ABBV, ABT, AFL, ECL, EMR, FRT, GPC, HRL, ITW, JNJ, MMM, NUE, SHW, SPGI, XOM
by: Sure Dividend

Summary

Dividend Reinvestment Plans - or DRIPs for short - are excellent options for investors who want to create a growing stream of dividend income over time.

DRIPs are especially powerful when combined with stocks that consistently increase their dividends over time.

Examples of such dividend growers are the Dividend Aristocrats - dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

This video analyzes 15 Dividend Aristocrats that offer no-fee dividend reinvestment plans, making them excellent candidates for a DRIP investment strategy.

DRIP stands for Dividend Reinvestment Plan. When an investor is enrolled in a DRIP, it means that incoming dividend payments are used to purchase more shares of the issuing company – automatically.

Many businesses offer DRIPs that require the investors to pay fees. Obviously, paying fees is a negative for investors. As a general rule, investors are better off avoiding DRIPs that charge fees.

Fortunately, other companies offer no-fee DRIPs. These allow investors to use their hard-earned dividends to build even larger positions in their favorite high-quality, dividend-paying companies – for free.

Dividend Aristocrats are the perfect complement to DRIPs. Dividend Aristocrats are elite companies that satisfy the following:

  • Be in the S&P 500
  • Have 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases
  • Meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements

Think about the powerful combination of DRIPs and Dividend Aristocrats.

You are reinvesting dividends into a company that pays higher dividends every year. This means that every year you get more shares – and each share is paying you more dividend income than the previous year.

This makes a powerful (and cost-effective) compounding machine.

This video takes a look at the following 15 Dividend Aristocrats that offer no-fee DRIPs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT, AFL, HRL, JNJ, MMM, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

