The Best DRIP Stocks: 15 No-Fee DRIP Dividend Aristocrats (Video)

Examples of such dividend growers are the Dividend Aristocrats - dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

DRIPs are especially powerful when combined with stocks that consistently increase their dividends over time.

Dividend Reinvestment Plans - or DRIPs for short - are excellent options for investors who want to create a growing stream of dividend income over time.

DRIP stands for Dividend Reinvestment Plan. When an investor is enrolled in a DRIP, it means that incoming dividend payments are used to purchase more shares of the issuing company – automatically.

Many businesses offer DRIPs that require the investors to pay fees. Obviously, paying fees is a negative for investors. As a general rule, investors are better off avoiding DRIPs that charge fees.

Fortunately, other companies offer no-fee DRIPs. These allow investors to use their hard-earned dividends to build even larger positions in their favorite high-quality, dividend-paying companies – for free.

Dividend Aristocrats are the perfect complement to DRIPs. Dividend Aristocrats are elite companies that satisfy the following:

Be in the S&P 500

Have 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases

Meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements

Think about the powerful combination of DRIPs and Dividend Aristocrats.

You are reinvesting dividends into a company that pays higher dividends every year. This means that every year you get more shares – and each share is paying you more dividend income than the previous year.

This makes a powerful (and cost-effective) compounding machine.

This video takes a look at the following 15 Dividend Aristocrats that offer no-fee DRIPs.

Investors looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks should consider the Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Aristocrats have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the last 10 years. Their outperformance is likely to continue moving forward, as the Dividend Aristocrats have strong brands and durable competitive advantages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT, AFL, HRL, JNJ, MMM, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.