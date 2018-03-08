Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Esperion's Positive Data, Adamis Results, Mesoblast Gets Funding

Esperion Therapeutics announces positive top line results from the first of the five pivotal phase 3 studies with bempedoic acid.

Today, we will discuss Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) after the company announced positive top line results from its first pivotal phase 3 study of bempedoic acid 180 mg.

The late-stage study is evaluating the LDL-C lowering efficacy, as well as safety and tolerability of bempedoic acid in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or at high risk for ASCVD with hypercholesterolemia inadequately treated with background ezetimibe 10 mg and up to the lowest daily starting dose of a statin.

The 12-week study met the primary endpoint of LDL-C lowering (28%; p<0.001). In the treatment arm, LDL-C lowering was 23% from baseline, compared to an LDL-C increase of 5% in the placebo group. Patients in the treatment arm also achieved significantly greater reduction of 33 percent in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP).

On the safety front, bempedoic acid was found to be safe and well-tolerated. Despite the positive data, ESPR shares were down more than 7% in trading on Wednesday. The pullback, though, is likely due to some profit-taking after the event played out as expected.

Esperion plans to submit an NDA in the U.S. by the first quarter of 2019 and a marketing authorization application, or MAA, in the European Union by the second quarter of 2019. With bempedoic acid, Esperion is hoping to take on PCSK9 inhibitors Repatha and Praluent on price rather than efficacy. Considering the payer issues (both Repatha and Praluent cost $14,000), we believe Esperion stands a good chance when it comes to commercializing bempedoic acid.

Adamis Pharma (NASDAQ:ADMP) announced results from an 82-subject human factors study evaluating the ability of trained and untrained people to safely use its emergency allergic reaction medicine Symjepi (epinephrine) Prefilled Syringe.

Analysis: During the study, half of the participants were trained to use Symjepi. The process required to safely use the product was divided into five steps: (1) open the case; (2) retrieve prefilled syringe; (3) remove needle cap; (4) insert needle into the thigh; and (5) press the plunger until it stops. Results announced by ADMP showed all participants performed the first three steps successfully. 93% of the participants performed step 4 successfully, and the final step was successfully completed by 99% of the participants in the study.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced positive preliminary data from a phase 1/2 study evaluating its gene therapy DTX301 in patients with ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

Analysis: Ultragenyx reported that patient #1 in the lowest-dose cohort experienced increased levels of ureagenesis (formation of urea) through 24 weeks, has discontinued other medications and continues to do well. The other two patients in the cohort, followed for 20 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively, have not shown clinically meaningful changes in urea formulation rate. On the safety front, no infusion-related adverse events and no serious adverse events have been reported. Two patients experienced mild elevations in an enzyme called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), a biomarker for liver damage, that were effectively managed with corticosteroids.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced a longer-than-expected timeline for its phase 2 study evaluating GABA modulator ganaxolone in women with severe postpartum depression (NYSE:PPD). The company decided to adjust the expected completion date of the first part of the trial, the dose escalation portion, when it increased targeted enrollment after reviewing study data on a similar compound.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) announced that it has out-licensed LGD-6972, a glucagon receptor antagonist (GRA), to Roivant Sciences for an undisclosed sum. Roivant will be responsible for all costs effective immediately.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) announced that the FDA has granted its PTG-300 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of beta thalassemia, an inherited disorder characterized by chronic anemia due to impaired red blood cell production.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) announced that it has entered into a four-year $75 million credit facility with Hercules Capital. The company withdrew $35 million following the closing of the offering. Mesoblast has the option to draw an additional $15 million before the fourth quarter, and another $25 million before the third quarter of 2019, if it meets certain milestones. The credit facility bears an interest of 9.45%. The company will use the proceeds to fund the commercialization of MSC-100-IV (remestemcel-L) and the continued development of MPC-150-IM in heart failure and MPC-06-ID in low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

The European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) has recommended an immediate recall of Biogen’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) multiple sclerosis drug, Zinbryta. The recommendation from the EMA, though, was expected after Biogen and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced they are withdrawing the drug from the market following reports of serious side effects. The EMA has also suspended the marketing authorization for Zinbryta.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) announced that it has opened enrollment in its open-label phase 2 study, PhaseOut DMD, to those patients who participated in phase 1 studies but did not meet the phase 2 entry criteria. Patients will be eligible to receive ezutromid regardless of age or ambulatory status.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) announced that it has signed an exclusive global license agreement with OHM Oncology granting it development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to APL-581 and certain other molecules from Aptose's dual bromodomain and extra-terminal domain motif protein and kinase inhibitor program. As per the terms of the agreement, Aptose will receive a nominal upfront cash payment, up to $125 million in milestones and royalties on net sales of commercialized products.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announced that dosing has commenced in a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and activity of its SGN-CD48A in 75 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM). Patients will receive an intravenous infusion every three weeks. The primary endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability.

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring board has signed off on the initiation of the fourth cohort in its phase 1/2b clinical trial assessing stem cell therapy OpRegen in patients with dry AMD.

