RH: Fundamentals Begin To Look Interesting

Investors can often get frustrated with management teams that appear disconnected from the stock price. Some of my favorite leaders past and present – Steve Wynn, Jamie Dimon, Jeff Bezos – often took boisterous and aggressive stances toward criticism; there was a vision and they stuck with it. Gary Friedman, while admittedly leading RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) (RH) down a bumpy road at times for more than a decade, can’t be faulted for not acting to protect the value of the common equity. As he said when beginning the aggressive buyback program last year that removed nearly half of outstanding shares: “Wall Street doesn’t necessarily reward innovation. People are going to bet against us. We’re going to bet on ourselves.”

Most of the coverage on Seeking Alpha over the past year has focused on what many view as financial engineering (positive or negative) or its near-term earnings. In other words, it has been a trading stock. Little has been spoken on the company’s vision and how likely it is to execute on those goals, as well as its near-term free cash flow or balance sheet structure. Looking at where the company has come from, Gary Friedman has succeeded in turning RH into a true luxury design platform. Rephrasing before criticism, at least mainstream consumers broadly perceive it that way. While the quality of some of the craftsmanship can be argued versus the price point, it is certainly one of the better attempts at providing high-end furniture quality through a multinational operation. Can better furniture be sourced at the same price? Sure, but it isn’t an easy process. Quality is only one facet of the story; ease of access and catalog depth matter as well. The wealthy subsect of the population that can afford to spend $5,000 on a couch values their time and the ease of the transaction perhaps more so than they do whether that couch uses half inch or three-quarter inch framing. In my opinion, RH wouldn’t be booking billions in sales if the quality of the product was utter garbage. For every complaint seen online, there are hundreds of customers who are happy with what they have received for the money. The targeted demographic, which generally skews younger due to RH’s relatively unique industrial take on timeless designs, is the right one. Particularly within the new group of the young wealthy, there has been a marked move away from the throwaway approach to living. More and more consumers are interested in buying products that last. The Restoration Hardware concept is one that resonates with many.

2018 Preliminary Outlook, Long-Term Targets

Current 2018 guidance is for $2,600mm in revenue, or around 8.5% growth compared to the prior year. While on the low side, this does fit within the company’s long-term goal of 10% annual growth over the next ten years. Adjusted operating margin is pegged at 9.5%, so guidance is for $247mm in operating income. That earnings expansion is set to come from both gross margin accretion and selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) initiatives. While SG&A leverage is to be obviously expected given same-store sales growth, two-thirds of overall margin growth will come from the cost of goods sold. Rather than savings coming from corner-cutting, most of it will be driven by the entire redesign of the distribution network. In past years, RH was operating four furniture distribution centers, two large storage assets, and massive network of trailers. That expansion was unnecessary; two distribution centers were closed and the construction of another was halted. Inventory carried on the balance sheet has been cut in half, an effort which hurt gross margin during the liquidation phase but drove working capital improvement. This in and of itself will be a great margin driver as the company sees a move back to historical norms, especially now that excess inventory has been worked through.

While often criticized, I’ve no qualms with company non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. The exclusion of stock-based compensation is a fairly commonplace adjustment most of us are familiar dealing with, and as a cash flow-driven investor I simply add this back as a cash expense as I view it as a real and recurring expense. The amortization of debt is, in my view, rightfully excluded. Under GAAP, convertible debt instruments that can be settled in either cash or stock at maturity are required to be split. In other words, as hybrid securities, the financials reflect both the liability and equity components of the debt based on what interest cost would have been on the debt side without the equity kicker, and also share count based on delta. At the end of the day, however, this is non-cash. In my opinion, RH will not even need to refinance this debt as the convertible bonds expire.

Management is guiding for $240mm or more in free cash flow in 2018 (not adjusted for stock-based compensation). Capital expenditures have been guided down again to $70mm this year at the mid-point, which blows one of the key tenants of the short thesis from the past several years out of the water (overindulgent spending). Given operating margin guidance of $247mm which is pre-tax and pre-capex, this also points to another year of working capital improvement (approximately $110mm). This is another hit against one of the key short themes: poor working capital management given the $199mm net working capital losses from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017. This was already addressed via the changes to the distribution network highlighted earlier, and that strength appears to be carried forward. If the company can come close to hitting on guidance, there is substantial free cash flow against the current market cap even on a working capital neutral basis.

Substantially all of corporate debt (leases notwithstanding, more on that later) lies on the 2019 and 2020 convertibles ($650mm in total). Management is looking to retire this convertible debt out of free cash: $240mm in 2018, $220mm in 2019 (less benefit from working capital), $120mm in the first half of 2020. That is $680mm and does not include the free cash benefit ($130mm) expected in Q4 of 2017. What about dilution? Management hedged these converts so they are dilution-neutral unless the share price exceeds around $170.00/share. That creates three scenarios if management executes on its free cash flow guidance:

The share price remains below the conversion price on the bonds. The hedge that management purchased expires worthless and the converts are settled out of free cash flow. Leverage, even including the lease obligations, is low and manageable.

The share price is above the convert price but is fully covered by the hedge (e.g., $150.00/share). Management uses pay-off of the hedge alongside free cash flow to keep shareholder dilution non-existent. This is the likely result.

The share price is above $170.00/share. Shareholders deal with some minimal dilution on the net, but likely have little to complain about as the equity is at all-time highs.

The 0% convertible bonds have been a strong driver of success of Restoration Hardware; a key funding vehicle to allow it to invest cash today. Call it financial engineering if you must, but the steps management has taken in aggressively protecting the share price has paid dividends for shareholders buying off of weakness. The conviction shown then seems to have had merit and is readily apparent in recent results. I largely see that momentum continuing. Today, the share price seems too low in my view: $100.00/share or more is justifiable even assuming Friedman is overpromising.

Headwind: Capital Lease Obligations, Build-To-Suit

RH utilizes a quirky development and lease model in regards to expanding its store base. The traditional Restoration Hardware store, particularly the larger format stores the company has moved towards in recent years, can’t be found via normal rental avenues. They are either developed from the ground up or the entire building is bought due to the architectural aesthetic. In order to solve the issue of getting into an asset-laden balance sheet, the company builds its own gallery on bought land to suit, sells the asset for what it spent to a willing counterparty, and leases the property back from the buyer at a reasonable cap rate. This is treated as an operating lease. The net impact of this is balance sheet neutral: cash -> development of property equipment -> back to cash.

This will change. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), the organization that sets GAAP accounting standards, will require companies to report operating leases on balance sheet soon. This shift will take place for public companies in the fiscal year beginning after December 15, 2018. As an industry founded on the leasing model, retail is set to be most hard by this change. RH is no exception. Granularly, the company had $684mm of operating lease obligations as of the most recent quarter that will soon make their way onto the balance sheet as a liability. In addition to this, the company has $793mm in build-to-suit obligations which will also see changes to balance sheet treatment. It remains to be seen if this change is being adequately priced into RH common equity. I think it should be minimal; income statement and statement of cash flows will be unchanged. As a cash-flow based investor, all of these aspects are already on my radar, and operating lease obligations are light until well past 2021 ($309mm through 2021) as well as build-to-suit ($175mm through 2021). My gut is that it is not a worry.

Conclusion

Heavy short interest exists here because it’s an easy concept to short, and Friedman makes for a pretty easy target given his shenanigans over the years. In fact, any luxury goods retailer makes for a compelling short at what looks to many like the end of the bull market, particularly a retailer that needs substantial above-market growth rates to justify its valuation. Before the company started reporting its fiscal 2018 results, I could understand the short position. Even on a non-GAAP basis, fiscal 2017 was a disaster; RH was in a transition period and costs seemed out of control. By extension, the leveraged bet on itself seemed reckless. However, on a fundamental basis the company is beginning to make substantial sense from a near-term valuation perspective. What once looked like recklessness and a last ditch effort to shake out shorts via a massive buyback program instead looks like a flawlessly-called bottom. All factors considered, I’m a willing buyer of RH into Q4 earnings.

